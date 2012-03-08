Topher Grace Gives George Lucas The Ol' George Lucas

Of all the male cast members from That 70s Show, it’s safe to say that (Chris)Topher Grace has had the most successful career from a pure acting standpoint. I suppose you could argue that Ashton Kutcher has more money and fame or Wilmer Valderrama signed a better deal with Satan, as evidenced by him dating Minka Kelly (WTF!!!), but when it boils down to the actual trade, Grace is the clubhouse leader.
Now the star of Take Me Home Tonight and In Good Company has his heart set on directing, so he’s been learning the process of film editing, and he apparently decided that a good place to start would be taking the first three episodes of Star Wars and turning them into one film that he would eventually screen for his friends and a few select members of the media.
*checks mail box for invitation, sits on curb*
Grace finally screened his effort on Tuesday night in Hollywood, and Peter Sciretta from /film was on hand to check out the finished product.
The result is an 85-minute movie titled Star Wars: Episode III.5: The Editor Strikes Back. It should be noted that the Star Wars prequel trilogy is almost 7 hours in total length, and the shortest film (Episode 1) is more than 51 minutes longer than Grace’s fan cut. What this means is a lot of footage ended up on the editing room floor, and a lot of creative choices were made in the editing process. And the result? Topher Grace’s Star Wars film is probably the best possible edit of the Star Wars prequels given the footage released and available.
Whats most shocking is that with only 85 minutes of footage, Topher was able to completely tell the main narrative of Anakin Skywalker’s road from Jedi to the Sith. While I know the missing pieces and could even fill in the blanks in my head as the film raced past, none of those points were really needed. Whats better is that the character motivations are even more clear and identifiable, a real character arc not bogged down by podraces, galactic senates, Jar Jar Binks, politics or most of the needless parts of the Star Wars prequels. It not only clarifies the story, but makes the film a lot more action-packed.
So the good news is that Grace supposedly did a great job and created something that Star Wars fanboys might actually like, as opposed to the loathsome attitude they’ve long expressed toward Episodes I, II and III.
The bad news, though, is that unless you become friends with Grace, you’re never going to see it. Also, if you become friends with Valderrama, you can totally smell his finger, bro.
And here are Sciretta, Alex from FirstShowing.net, Steve Weintraub from Collider and Fanboys director Kyle Newman discussing the film in a parking garage. Ladies, you might want to put on your flood boots and an extra pair of underwear.
Video Blog: Topher Grace’s 85-Minute STAR WARS Prequel from ColliderVideos on Vimeo.
Kyle Newman is married to Jaime King, also my husband went to college with his brother. Can I see this cut now? Pleeeeeease.
He’s married to Jaime King? I didn’t think I could be more bummed just based on Wilmer and Minka.
Huh. You think you have a guy pegged, and he turns out to be pretty cool. This is an idea many of us thought of but didn’t have the time or disposable income to follow through. I was thinking of something along the lines of 3 hours, with Godfather II flashbacks to finding Anakin on Tatooine
From now on I demand every post be about stuff we’ll never see…
For me they already are.
Put Indiana Jones’ hat on the bald guy and he’s ready to join the cast of Mythbusters.
After 5 minutes of that clip I suddenly remembered it was still running.
Did he re-dub all of the crappy dialog, too?
Bootleggers, you know what to do.
Its torrents time.
It’s good to see that anyone can do something better with Star Wars than George Lucas did.
Actually its pretty depressing.
Grace was originally going to edit down all seasons of That 70s Show to tell a 78 minute story. He pitched the idea to Kurtwood Smith who- after giving him a blank, disapproving stare- beat him within an inch of his life. HOT GOSS!
“Can you fly, Topher?”
BITCHES, LEAVE
* motions at Kitty and Laurie*
I still get confused when people talk about “the first three episodes,” whether they mean the ones that were released first (in the 70’s and 80’s) or the prequels. Wouldn’t it be simpler to just say “the good ones” and “MY EYES! MY EYES!”?
I made my own cut of Red Tails with scenes added from Tuskegee Airmen but all the people I invited to the screening just kept talking over the movie.
Adding Jar Jar was MY CREATIVE CHOICE!
That’s how I celebrate black history month.
If there’s no circle shot with Sio Bibble getting high with Ki-Adi-Mundi I don’t want to see it.
When reached for comment Lucas suddenly grunted DOR ‘SHO’ GHA!
Hey Topher! Maaaan you edit the origional trilogy BACK to normal…. maaan I will SUCK YO DICK maaaan… and also if you tell me how to get to Crenshaw street. (anybody want these cheeseburgers?)
I would like a cheesebur…
…oh God.
Episode III.5 is The Force Unleashed everybody knows that right?… right?… guys?
Aw screw it I know I’m right.
Ironically, Topher’s re-edit of Spider-Man 3 removed all the Topher.
Judges ruling… yup, that’s a burn.
Greece looks at the scraps on Topher’s editing room floor and then back at their national debt.
A single tear rolls down their cheek.
Anyone ever hear of Fan Editing? Thats all this is, basically. Theres a TON of Star Wars Fan Edits out there. [fanedit.org]
All he really needs to add to the entire prequel trilogy is a slow motion make out session with Portman, Kunis and Prepon that drags out to be 40 minutes. The rest would be Liam Neeson fighting Darth Maul. Best thing one could hope for.
Kurtwood Smith has has the most success of any actor on that show, dumbass.