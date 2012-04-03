Tracy Morgan Has a Thing for Time Machines and 'Planet of the Apes' – Morning Links

#Tracy Morgan
04.03.12 6 years ago

MORNING LINKS
Probably the best Juggalo freestyle of all time |Film Drunk|

Seymore Butts answers everything you wanted to know about porn. |Frotcast|

Nic Cage Is All The Avengers (Plus TV Spots) |Gamma Squad|

Dogs That Look Like ‘Mad Men’ Characters |Warming Glow|

The Greatest Tire Cover In The World |With Leather|

Shannon squishes her boobs into a corset. |GorillaMask|

On Marvin Gaye, The Pressures Of Fame And Why Sex Is Better Than Love |Smoking Section|

Seven of the Most Endearing Celebrity Appearances From The Muppet Show |Unreality|

12 Terrifying, Beautiful Photos Of A Burning Skyscraper In Moscow |Buzzfeed|

WATCH: What Girls REALLY Do In The Shower |HuffPost Comedy|

If Battleship Makes Any Money… |Adult Swim|

Dip into the collection plate for dollar bills: Pastor puts stripper pole on the pulpit |Fark|

10 Things ‘The Killing’ Can Do to Win Back Viewers |The FW|

10 Real-Life Couples Which Feature Television Actors That You Had No Idea Existed |Pajiba|

Yoda Talking Like A Normal Person |High Definite|

Eric Forman’s Sister From ‘That 70’s Show’ is Doing Well |TheSuperficial|

Aagghh! Lindsay Lohan’s Morping Face |TheDailyWhat|

A Super-Safe Party Trick to Definitely Try |Videogum|

6 Times The Onion Had People Completely Fooled |Mentalfloss|

The Day I Met Nicolas Cage |HolyTaco|

‘The Simpsons’ 9 Best Movie Parodies |ScreenJunkies|

