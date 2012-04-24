Trailer for GI Joe: Retaliation – RIP, Sgt C-Tates

GI Joe 2, aka GI Joe: Retaliation (sidenote: couldn’t every action movie be subtitled “retaliation?”) has a new director (Justin Bieber Never Say Never‘s Jon M. Chu stepping in for Stephen Sommers), new writers (Zombieland‘s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese), and as this new trailer shows, basically a new cast. At least Channing Tatum actually gets to show up so he can die in the first five minutes, Marlon Wayans and Dennis Quaid must’ve been too busy (that’s why C-Tates is the Hardest Twerkin’ Man in Show Bizznasty). Anyway, after they kill off the cast of the first movie, The Rock shows up with Bruce Willis and he’s all, “I’m drivin’!” And Bruce Willis is like, “No way, kid, I’m drivin’!” and then The Rock is like, “No way, old man!” and Bruce Willis is like “I’m too old for this shit.” Then the Cobras attack and they’re all “PEW! PEW!” And then 22-year-old Government Scientist Hot Tits Houlihan (Adrianne Palicki) is all “Maybe we can reverse the polarity!”
You missed the most important part Vincenzo! That’s Johnathon Pryce playing the president. The man was in Brazil for f*ck’s sake. Show some respect.
I’d rather watch the ball crushing scene in Antichrist repeatedly for 24hrs straight than watch this manure.
There’s a ball crushing scene in Antichrist? Why was I not informed?
Groundloop, there’s also a clit-clipping scene. It’s great stuff, I watch it with my mother all the time.
I draw the line at clit clipping. Is nothing sacred anymore? Thanks for the info Drapez, and say Hi to your mother for me.
No man, no way. I didn’t think a movie could actually disturb me so much.
Sure it doesn’t look like some sort of high level drama, but for just a standard turn your brain off and watch things blow up for a bit type of movie, I’ve seen worse. Not every movie needs to be art of The Godfather.
This is gonna be the titty knobs.
G.I. No
In no way could this be worst than the first one.
Sgt. C-Tates requested that “Taps (That Azz)” be played at his funeral
Jonathan Pryce was born in Wales. He is playing POTUS in this franchise. To be eligible for the office of President you need to be a natural born United states citizen.
Now you know, and knowing is half the battle
C-Tates dies in the first few minutes, just like Steven Seagal died in the first few minutes of Executive Decision. Legend follows legend.
Don’t forget Jason Gedric in the classic Iron Eagle 2.
So this is just G.I. Bros?
RIP SGT C-TATES looks like a text code that my niece is always using to communicate. I don’t know what the hell that means Katie! And stop yelling, I understand that much. Bitch.
Wait is no one else going to point out that Jonathan Pryce has a line of dialogue that was lifted straight from Nena’s 99 Red Balloons? (01:55)
Wow, Bruce Willis has gone full Deniro. He will do ANYTHING.
Y’know Snake Eyes started a pretty righteous avalanche at the end there bros. I’m pretty sure the Rock will ski down it. And I’ll be all up in the theater like “Yeah bro! That was boss as dicks!”
Bold move, casting The Rock in this; a hollywood ultra-muscle with no neck plays a super-flexible & articulated toy doll. I was let down when they didn’t have someone’s thumb break off in the first one after trying to hold a gun, so I doubt they’d have any jokes about it in the sequel, hey?
Hey The Rock–let the man tell you about the vehicle. You may need to put it in neutral at lights and shit. Don’t make people call you The Cock behind your gigantic back.
Polarity is a contraction for Polish hilarity, so by all means let Palicki bring it.