Trailer for The King’s Speech 2: The Queen’s Speech

According to the latest reports, Serene Branson didn’t have a stroke, so I suppose we’re free to laugh at her until we discover some other health problem.  But I agree with Ufford, something about the horrified look on her face when she hears the gibberish coming out of her mouth and realizes she’s powerless to stop it makes me feel more sympathetic than amused.  Not that I’m trying to convince you that I’m a nice guy, I still laughed at this trailer recut.  What can I say, I love a good mashup.  I’d laugh at a rhinoceros cornholing a cripple kid if they got the autotune right.

[thanks to ibishcomedy for sending this over]

