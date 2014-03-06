The Trailer For ‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Is A Feast Of Wigs And Bras

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In my mind, the ideal sequel to Sin City would be a recut version of Sin City that’s about 30 minutes shorter. But in case you thought 124 minutes of stylized, high-contrast crotch trauma wasn’t enough, there’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. This one has… Joseph Gordon-Levitt! And dub-steppy music! As you may have gleaned, this overwrought, undersaturated neo-noir stuff isn’t really my cup of tea. All the sneering and pouting and growling kind of reminds me of porn, but without the dongs going in (which is my favorite part). But I do appreciate that the trailer managed to include both the line “That there’s one dame to kill for,” and “Sin City is where you go in with your eyes open.”

It’s sort of like a rap song where the guy keeps saying his own name. My name’s Rob Rodriguez and I’m here to say, I love dames killing in a major way…

Opens August 22nd.