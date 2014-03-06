The Trailer For ‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Is A Feast Of Wigs And Bras

In my mind, the ideal sequel to Sin City would be a recut version of Sin City that’s about 30 minutes shorter. But in case you thought 124 minutes of stylized, high-contrast crotch trauma wasn’t enough, there’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. This one has… Joseph Gordon-Levitt! And dub-steppy music! As you may have gleaned, this overwrought, undersaturated neo-noir stuff isn’t really my cup of tea. All the sneering and pouting and growling kind of reminds me of porn, but without the dongs going in (which is my favorite part). But I do appreciate that the trailer managed to include both the line “That there’s one dame to kill for,” and “Sin City is where you go in with your eyes open.”
It’s sort of like a rap song where the guy keeps saying his own name. My name’s Rob Rodriguez and I’m here to say, I love dames killing in a major way…
Opens August 22nd.
For a movie so stacked with actors I like, I was disappointed with the first installation.
Or maybe I’m thinking of The Spirit, I always mix those two up – either way, I was equally disappointed, but one of them was salvaged by “I’m gonna kill you all kinds of dead”.
Same. I remember being so bored that I couldn’t pay attention to the original. I think I’ll just ignore the fact that a sequel was made.
No, you’ll wait until you can download it for free through TOTALLY LEGAL CHANNELS and watch it anyway while you drink a case of beer and not bother pausing it when you get up to go to the bathroom or spend ten minutes in the kitchen making a sandwich, because that’s how movies like that were made to be watched.
im down, this looks about as good as the first, which i enjoyed the hell out of…it helps that my dad had the books, so it was easy to grasp the style choices and hammy internal monologues
I thought these things had run their course. Now with ‘Rise of the 300 Frank Millers’ I can see I was wrong.
The novel was alright considering my expectations were not set high. its still up in the air if im going tomorrow lol. Seems worth it in the sense of visual entertainment.
Nothin’ wrong with a little Alba air humping.
Yes there is. She ain’t Nancy. Also: strippers take off their cloth3s. Especially in a place called Sin City.
Wait, this is still a thing that is actually happening?
Also, that is the least attractive I have ever seen Eva Green. I mean, she’s still staggeringly attractive, but the monochrome-except-lips-and-eyes thing does not do her any favours.
The Spirit–not so good. I even watched it again on DVD to make sure it was not as good as I thought (I was right). But I enjoyed Sin City. Looking forward to this one.
I’ve got The Spirit three times from Netflix and have yet to be able to get all the way through it. Three times! And I love bad movies!
It is so seriously bad. That a guy who claims to revere the source material so much could get it so, so wrong just baffles me. It’s The Spirit! Maybe the greatest comic book ever! Just do it like Eisner did it! It’s just that simple!
That was frank millers take on Eisner, he probably one of Eisners biggest fans, but deff never reflected it much in his work. Maybe the spirit will have his day in the form of a Netflix series or something if the marvel ones do well.
About fucking time. Sin City is one of my favorite modern day comic book movies so I’m super stoked for this. At the same time I can’t help but fear that they’re gonna go the Ghost Rider 2/Crank 2/Machete Kills route with the tone. If they do that I’m gonna be VERY mad.
Which tone is that? Insanely over the top?
Exactly. Crank and Machete were “just” OTT. The sequels were insanely OTT lol.
Someone actually watched Ghost Rider 2?
Haha, thankfully no. I saw clips online before it came out. I was like “Mmmm…yeah. No”.
I watched Ghost Rider two while picturing Nicolas Cage in his skull make up instead of the CGI flaming skull. It was hilarious.
You guys are seriously missing out if you haven’t watched Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. It’s a goddamn beautiful train wreck. I had all kinds of fun watching that with whisky and friends.
Honestly Ghost Rider is a goddamn blast and way more fun than the first. Especially to play Drincolas Cage to, a game I (think I) invented
I think you guys may have converted me, lol. I love me some good-bad films (Troll 2, The Room, Riki-OH, etc…).
Dammit, they could have used the awesome trailer music they used for the first Sin City trailer.
But nooooooooooo, it all has to be dubstep doesn’t it. Can’t have anything that is slightly different, cause that would alienate the audiences’ small lizard brains. F**k you chicken s**t marketing f**ks. F****************************************************************************K!
Ah, Jessica Alba. Her appearance is usually the end result of the casting director throwing his hands up in apathy and saying, “I just can’t be bothered to care.”
Now if only she’d throw her clothes up in the air and say the same thing.
*Adjusts monocle* Pardon me, but shouldn’t this be called, “A Dame for Whom I Would Kill?” *Rides away on pennyfarthing*
I was hoping the eponymous “Dame” was Judi Dench :(
How is Devon Aoki too busy to be in the second one?
Pregnancy.
This movie automatically looks fantastic because it reminds me so much of the first one. But we’ll have to wait and see. Really hoping that Rodriguez brought his A-game for this one.
Good luck with that as Robby Rod didn’t direct this. Who did you ask? That’s right, Frank “The Spirit” Miller. And before you say he also directed the first Sin City, that was a co-credit with RR.
Ok, nevermind then. Looks like this is a co-direct also. F me.
They’re both listed in the credits. I assumed that meant Rodriguez directed while Frank Miller sat in his trailer drawing pictures and grumbling.
“I assumed that meant Rodriguez directed while Frank Miller sat in his trailer drawing pictures and grumbling.”
Robert Rodriguez: “… is that a duck?”
Frank Miller: “PUBLISHERS ARE INTERESTED.”
They co-directed the first one together too.
Miller only did The Spirit by himself.
Considering Frank Miller’s recent work like Holy Terror, that duck would probably be taking a shit in a mosque or something.
The Spirit was that movie where he dressed Samuel L. Jackson & Scarlett Johansson like nazi’s, right?
Any word on Tarantino directing a scene again for Sin City 2?
My understanding is that FM only got directing credit on the first one because RR adhered so closely to the books that he felt like he owed it to him. FM didn’t actually do anything most of us would consider film direction.
Since FM’s not in the Director’s Guild, this also put RR in violation with them, which is why he lost the chance to direct A Princess of Mars (the movie that later became John Carter).
(I think I would have much preferred that version.)
@Erswi Rodriguez is directing this one too, Miller is there to be the guy in the back ground with the look of Mr Burns…also, after parties.
True story: I once took a girl out on a date to see the first Sin City. All was well until the end, when Bruce Willis blew his brains out. Just a year beforehand, her boyfriend blew his own brains out at lunchtime at our high school. So thanks alot for that, Frank Miller.
I thought all would be well until Bruce Willis removed the Yellow Bastard’s second weapon.
that sucks, but strippers and rape references isnt much of a date flick in hindsight either..
Of all the Powers Boothes in the world, Powers Boothe is the Powers Boothiest.
You have officially drank the Kool-Aid.
Seriously though, with the dub-steppy music? What the fuck? That choice in music is about two years too late, and even in 2012 it would’ve sucked. That stuff better not be in the movie itself.
Agreed. They should have had way more jump cuts and gone with BRAHHHHHHMS! rather than dubstep.
Ha! The dubstep is indeed a bit more original, I guess. But the BRAHHHHHHMS! would’ve been more comforting. That shit is mostly standard procedure by now, making a trailer on auto pilot.
I thought the first movie was all style and no substance. This looks like the same movie.
Eva Green is just hot enough that i’ll go watch this despite of The Spirit and most of RobRodz filmography.
Hell I’m even gonna go watch 302 this weekend
May I recommend “The Dreamers”? Optimally, with the sound on mute.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. I hear if you play “Dr. Demento Presents the Greatest Novelty Records of All Time Volume I: The 1940s (and Before)” while the first Sin City is muted, it syncs up.
This does have the exact same panache as the first film. But is that a pro or a con? Surely in 9 years, there’d be an expansiveness to the effects that you could see. Or maybe the logic is “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” I wish Eva Green could have, you know, spoken a line in this teaser … Still … Eva. Damn.
I have no issues with actors that don’t want to be nude on camera – unless they take roles as sleazy strippers in R-rated movies.
Seconded. and now she’s over 30 with 2 kids, has somehow become a worse actress, and her boobage is no longer as potentially awesome as it once was :(
*goes back to wistfully gazing at the Jessica Alba Sin City poster I bought at Tower Records in 2004*
This. Hang it the tuck up Alba.
Bruce Willis was dead in the last one but he came back, so why not Brittany Murphy? What is she, stuck up?
I can’t see Powers Boothe without thinking about the time he named one of the whores on Deadwood “Stupid” until he could think of a better name.
They recasted Michael Clark Duncan’s character. That makes me sad.
Vince why are your so cynical lately…Whoop dreams will sell dont worry…
This movies been a long time coming and i personally am looking forward to it as a fan of the series…sadly i doubt it will be as close to the novels imagery as the last film…and RR will probably not make it to my favorite story line “hell and back” which was like his last run if i remember correctly.
“Lately”? Are you new?
“Novels”? Is that short for “graphic novels”? I didn’t know the euphemistic bullshit could get any deeper with this medium, but here we are.
clearly it was, you should pick one up if you got the time its worth the read imo, with or without the imagery that i mentioned earlier. . . But i would like to know what medium your talking about?
Also, this technical can be consider a prequel to the first film.
Sin City, where our strippers are chaste and our color pallet is retarded.
I have an opinion! Here it goes: Sin City and 300 were overrated pieces of nihilistic dogshit with nothing to say.
Thanks for your time.
Your opinion is correct.
I agree about 300, that movie was garbage. I loved the fuck out of Sin City, though. I’m pretty excited about the sequel finally nearing the light of day.
@UCL_ I was at least impressed by Sin City, I’ll give it that. 300 was the pure extruded poop, for sure.
Josh Brolin, that’s a real good get for this.