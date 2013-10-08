TRAILER: Alex Gibney’s ‘The Armstrong Lie,’ about Lance Armstrong

I’ve never been convinced that Lance Armstrong is this evil villain, which has become far and away the dominant media narrative in the last few years. He just seems like he was the best at a sport that you have to dope in order to win. Honestly, aren’t there more important things people are lying about every day than bi-sickle racing? But everyone seems to hate Lance Armstrong so much that there must be something to it, and hopefully Alex Gibney (Gonzo, Taxi to the Dark Side, Enron) can break it down for me.
Gibney started following Armstrong in 2009, hoping to document his comeback, but instead got caught up in the doping allegations and Armstrong eventually admitting his guilt. Gibney was pissed about being lied to, and made this instead. I just hope we can all see this and not the three competing Lance Armstrong biopics. Biopics are like history written for third graders.
Poor Floyd Landis always looks like such a schlub. I can’t help but picture him as the Butters of cycling.
They should just change the name of Cycling to Dope Wars and give them swords, then I might give a fuck.
Come on Vince, let’s not besmirch our boy Stotch by comparing him to Landis. I’d accept a Craig/Floyd comp however.
Not to excuse him, but wasn’t he basically just destroying people trying to expose him before they could do it?
I’m just waiting for Armstrong’s inevitable comeback.
The integrity of cycling (wank wank) aside, if you raise $100 Mil to fight cancer and are a lying, megalomaniac, didn’t you still raise $100 Mil to fight cancer?
I choose to assume that he misappropriated a fuckton of that money. Lyin sacks of shit gonna lyin sack of shit.
A bazillion years ago SNL did a sketch called the All-Drug Olympics, where PEDs were not only allowed, they were encouraged. That’s what I’d like to see. What is the human body + science + absolutely no regard for the health of the athlete capable of accomplishing?
Yeah, that’s kind of why I had been hoping to get killed in a Khan-like Eugenics war long before I would ever start balding or be diagnosed with an “anal fissure”. Let’s make our cool super people so they can all fuck and get high with no repercussions as they dance on our graves.
The weight lifter ripping his own arms off trying to lift a fuck-ton (it’s a scientific term) is gold. Pure. Fucking. Gold.
I’d personally like to see an all gamma-ray-enhanced Olympics, for obvious reasons.
Fuck-ton is a lot, but never forget about the S.T.A.P. – Shit Ton Ass Pile
I think that’s called ‘The NFL’ dawg
But the NFL totally cares about the health of its plHAHAHAHA. Oh Larry, you scoundrel.
Hey, even though I am STRONGLY in the football camp in the “sports world” one of my favorite sports things of anything was that season McGwire and Sosa were fighting for the home run title. IT KEPT ME GLUED TO THE TELEVISION DURING *BASEBALL*. So, I would feel like kind of a dick hypocrite by wagging my finger at Lance Armstrong, especially since I have never given a flying fuck about cycling. I am going to go watch the Special Olympics episode of South Park and this movie can go pander to angry people.
I think people hate him because for a brief, shining moment, he made us give a fuck about cycling.
True dat.
I would rather see a documentary about why people hate him… It’s like we made him to be a big monster because he was portrayed as this hero
Even the director talks about him like they were going steady and then he went and blew someone else at prom.
Also he always seemed like a dick so why were so many people suprised
HOWEVER, The Mighty Feklahr will hear no ill of Lance Armstrong’s message to Vince Vaughn in “Dodgeball”. The Mighty One will fight to the Qiyom* anyone who dare try to dishonour that movie from ANY perspective. By Kahless’ Beard, IT HAD A LITTLE KID AT AN OPIUM DEN *AND* RIP TORN.
(*It’s a like lot a fight “to the pain” from ‘The Princess Bride’, but with more dumpster-side cardboard box hobo glory holes and Klingon verbal derision for the loser.)
Rip Torn is a god. Dodgeball is the tits.
And “dumpster-side cardboard box hobo glory holes” is the greatest thing I’ve ever read on the internets.
Bravo, Fek. Whatever piss-hole mid-western town you crash landed in is all the better for your arrival.
Guy’cha! Thanks, irradiated yIntagh!
Armstrong also had a big hand in running the most sophisticated doping program in the sport, and possibly all of sports. And he had insider access to the UCI and WADA. This meant that people would tell him when random drug tests were going to occur and help cover up positive tests. No other dopers had that kind of help.
One of the biggest douchebags of all time.
I think the biggest travesty in the Armstrong doping story is that it ruins his cameo in Dodgeball which was one of the funnier moments from that movie.
Shoulda gone with Lie Strong… you just lose the “v” and you’re golden.
+1
Sounds like he was the best at doping, too.