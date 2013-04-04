Trailer: The Great Gatsby looks… shiny.

A new full trailer for The Great Gatsby, which opens May 10th, just hit the web, and I for one applaud Baz Luhrmann’s attempt to sculpt a literary classic entirely out of tinsel. It’s got everything you remember from the book – slow motion, Busby Berkeley musical numbers, street racing, and of course dub-step Amy Winehouse covers. I especially enjoyed the street racing, but I imagine they’re saving most of it for the sequel, Gatsby 2: Tokyo Drift. Not even those old money haters in their fancy Ferraris can stop Jay-G when he cranks up the NOS.
Does Carey Mulligan ever not cry? The poor girl, I hardly recognize her unless she’s falling to pieces.
To be fair the 70’s version with Redford was straight out of the book and that shit sucked. I’ll at least go into this with an open mind. Despite Toby Maguire.
I will be seeing the shit out of this.
I’ll go into this with a mind opened by at least 3 LSD tabs
Tobey Maguire is the worst. He brings the odds of me seeing this in theaters down about 50%.
I’ll not go to this at all. Even in my living room on FX next year. Gatsby bored the shit out of me in book and film already.
Wow. So does this Gatsby character have any special movies, or combos you can use? Are there secret levels you can open with a certain sequences of button presses on your controller?
Hey Hollywood – stop making movies set on earth that aren’t Sci-FI movies using ridiculous CGI effects, please? This doesn’t look like a movie. It looks like Bioshock 4.
Got a touch of Sky Captain to it as well.
I won’t be satisfied unless someone at an uncomfortable dinner party yells “23 SKIDOO!” and shoulder rolls out the nearest window.
I like the book because it’s slim and spare and told without a wasted word, but there’s not much in the novel that I would ever want to see in a movie.
Also, without looking it up, I’m going to assume Baz Luhrmann directed the “Lady Marmalade” music video.
Well he certainly directed Moulin Rougue, and the Romeo and Juliet movie where the characters call their guns “swords.” I actually kind of liked that one.
Good point, the book really works as a book, since the narration allows you to see Daisy as the shining force Gatsby sees her as, and then later she her for all her self centerness and flaws, where as in the movie I will spend the whole time thinking about how terrible Carey Mulligan looks with short hair.
Carey Mulligan is a flat chested Michelle Williams.
I find Carey Mulligan, flat chest and all, cuter than Michelle Williams, though.
meh looks too reserved and modest for my taste…–puts on solid gold flaming monocle and purple rhinestone tophat–
“Baz, who are your directorial influences?”
“Liberace, mostly.”
win
/thread.
‘And the 4th of July’
I hope this leads to a string of a novel adaptations by people who clearly do not understand the novel.
Poor Toby, he only got cast in this because he is a poor actor with no presence. Perfect for Nick Carraway.
A jazzy version of All Quiet on the Western Front would be a cracking good time. Justin Timberlake as Paul Baumer or GTFO.
More people need to play this game. My pitch: War and Peace with music by Beyonce, Gotye, and Ke$ha. Prince Andrey is played by Hayden Christensen, and the other main dude is Topher Grace.
Oh yeah, and it’s set in South Africa.
He got cast in this because he’s Leo’s homie
50 Cent as Okonkwo stars this fall in Chinua Achebe’s classic Things Fall Apart.
Set in Compton.
I knew that movie existed. I did not know that they set it in Compton.
Still, at least you can call that a reimagining. This is just missing the goddamn point.
This sure seems like the wrong kind of tragic. Gatsby and Daisy look like typical star-crossed lovers here. If Daisy is portrayed feeling any sincere love (besides for her self) then they missed the point entirely.
exactly.
Rich Kids of Instagram: The Movie
The banner pic confused me into thinking the title of this film was J. Edgar Gatsby*.
*to be known overseas as J. Edgar Gatsby, Old-Timey American Gangster Smasher.
I feel like I’ve been seeing full length trailers for this movie for over a year now. What gives? I have a sinking feeling about this movie but maybe I’ll slam a few martinis before I see it.
Toby Maquire’s voice over will be the soundtrack to a thousand accidental suicides. I nearly fell asleep every time he muttered a syllable
COTW, my vote.
I prefer Michael Bay’s version: [www.cracked.com]
To prepare for this 3D movie I re-read the book while listening to Jay-Z and wearing gaudy glasses.
mushrooms anyone
And is Lana del Rey singing in the beginning part?
My 1920’s movie wishlist includes Harmony Korine’s remake of Wings, which would be two and half hours of James Franco stuffing his face with chicken.
It’s like someone took every Stefan bit ever and made it into a movie.
I am curious about this and as such will most likely see it, but that being said, it looks terrible.
Baz Luhrmann is not a good director.
Who thought an adaptation of The Great Gatsby needed to be an overproduced 3D mess? It baffles me how studio executives keep their jobs.
I have one big problem with this, and someone please correct me if I’m wrong because I have not read the book in a long time.
I recall Gatsby not exactly being the “life-of-a-party” type of guy. I remember it being that he would often host these huge elaborate parties, but most people there would not have been able to pick him out of a crowd.
tokyo drift is for 3
electric boogaloo is for 2
I’m not sure if audiences will buy DiCaprio as an eccentric millionaire.