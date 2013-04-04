Trailer: The Great Gatsby looks… shiny.

A new full trailer for The Great Gatsby, which opens May 10th, just hit the web, and I for one applaud Baz Luhrmann’s attempt to sculpt a literary classic entirely out of tinsel. It’s got everything you remember from the book – slow motion, Busby Berkeley musical numbers, street racing, and of course dub-step Amy Winehouse covers. I especially enjoyed the street racing, but I imagine they’re saving most of it for the sequel, Gatsby 2: Tokyo Drift. Not even those old money haters in their fancy Ferraris can stop Jay-G when he cranks up the NOS.

Does Carey Mulligan ever not cry? The poor girl, I hardly recognize her unless she’s falling to pieces.