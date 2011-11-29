Twilight fans fake engagement to try on Bella’s wedding dress

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, a bridal boutique is selling a replica of the wedding dress Bella wore in Twilight Breaking Dawn, and, in perhaps the least surprising turn of events of all time, rabid Twilight fans are showing up at the stores and faking engagements to try the dress on. I imagine the hardest part is finding enough cats to fill out a men’s business suit. “Why yes, this is my fiancee, Mr., uh… Fluffykins.”

The $799 replica is being sold in Alfred Angelo bridal boutiques everywhere — and people who work at the chain tell us the scheming fans are driving them crazy, making it extremely difficult to conduct business. [TMZ]

So you’re saying this bridal boutique I’ve never heard of is selling a product people are absolutely going crazy for, AND you have an exclusive source close to the story??? How serendipitous! Nuts. Those lucky skunks at TMZ catch all the breaks. (*kicks can*)

Alfred Angelo unveiled his exclusive licensed replica of the Carolina Herrera gown, which looks exactly like the one Kristen Stewart wears in the film. The dress, which is marketed under the Twilight Bridal by Alfred Angelo label, will be available in sizes 0 to 30W in stores at $799 each. [TooFab]

I’m envisioning a giant warehouse with rows and rows of boxes full of unsold, size 0 – 16 Twilight wedding dresses, looking like the opening scene of the last Indiana Jones movie. Actually, I don’t know much about dress sizes. FINE, I’ll admit it, I’m not a clothier. So I have to ask… Is 30W big? I hope 30W is big. I’m not trying to say the die-hard Twilight fans are overweight, I just assume they’ll need room to grow if they’re going wear that dress for the next 30 years in their mansion full of rotting wedding cakes and clocks stopped at the moment they were left at the altar. I’m telling you, there’s nothing sadder than a cat skeleton with the little ring bearer outfit still on it.