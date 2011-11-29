Twilight fans fake engagement to try on Bella’s wedding dress

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, a bridal boutique is selling a replica of the wedding dress Bella wore in Twilight Breaking Dawn, and, in perhaps the least surprising turn of events of all time, rabid Twilight fans are showing up at the stores and faking engagements to try the dress on. I imagine the hardest part is finding enough cats to fill out a men’s business suit. “Why yes, this is my fiancee, Mr., uh… Fluffykins.”
The $799 replica is being sold in Alfred Angelo bridal boutiques everywhere — and people who work at the chain tell us the scheming fans are driving them crazy, making it extremely difficult to conduct business. [TMZ]
So you’re saying this bridal boutique I’ve never heard of is selling a product people are absolutely going crazy for, AND you have an exclusive source close to the story??? How serendipitous! Nuts. Those lucky skunks at TMZ catch all the breaks. (*kicks can*)
Alfred Angelo unveiled his exclusive licensed replica of the Carolina Herrera gown, which looks exactly like the one Kristen Stewart wears in the film. The dress, which is marketed under the Twilight Bridal by Alfred Angelo label, will be available in sizes 0 to 30W in stores at $799 each. [TooFab]
I’m envisioning a giant warehouse with rows and rows of boxes full of unsold, size 0 – 16 Twilight wedding dresses, looking like the opening scene of the last Indiana Jones movie. Actually, I don’t know much about dress sizes. FINE, I’ll admit it, I’m not a clothier. So I have to ask… Is 30W big? I hope 30W is big. I’m not trying to say the die-hard Twilight fans are overweight, I just assume they’ll need room to grow if they’re going wear that dress for the next 30 years in their mansion full of rotting wedding cakes and clocks stopped at the moment they were left at the altar. I’m telling you, there’s nothing sadder than a cat skeleton with the little ring bearer outfit still on it.
Well, we know that all Twihards can wear white.
I hate you for that image now seared into my brain.
My uncle has a healthy collection of broken old beds in storage. He should make a killing! Sadly, most of them are child sized.
As someone who worked in boutique and had to deal with people trying on stuff they never intended to buy “for fun,” I can say that these people are assholes.
Do they also carry the ring-ding bearer’s outfit?
Wait til we hear about all the aborted non-telepathic fetuses in three months.
I’ve stared at the picture for 5 minutes, and I still can’t figure out what body part that tattoo is on.
I can’t believe they got a designer as classy and high-end as Carolina Herrera to design that dress. Teen vampire enthusiasts aren’t exactly her target demo.
On the wedding night, that 30W Twihard will more resemble the flour girl.
That tattoo is more Rocky Dennis than Twilight
NOBODY TELL THEM THEY GET TO TRY CAKE AT CAKE TASTINGS!!! PROMISE ME!
seriously though, that dress is pretty. Snark button RE-ENGAGE!
Interesting fact: 10 out of 10 cats surveyed prefer a ball of string to Twilight.
Are the cardboard cutouts included or sold separately?
The people at the Alfred Angelo factory are SICK and and TIRED of their dresses coming back with horsey sauce stains on the fronts!
Lince, you should really let us nominate you. You don’t have enough tshirts.
(Seriously, though, Klingons everywhere are ROFLKOTALING.)
Oddly enough, Bud keeps Edward and Jacob cutouts up at Bud’s Meat Market here in town, but his are by the frozen kielbasa.
Turns out, Twilight fans are shit actors, too!
You’re meaning to tell me that robust Twlight fans weren’t trying on anything that would fit at bridal shops as “TEH FUTURE MRS. ADWURD” before the movie came out? PREPOSTEROUS!
Wedding dress sizes run small, but then most Twilight fans can’t run anyway so I guess it’s not a problem.
Dress comes with free, opaque veil; plastic bib; matching fanny pack that keeps Hot Pockets hot.
Great. Just what women need, more reasons to wanna get married.
It’s time’s like these I’m glad I’m 40% potato.
Kristen Stewart’s face is on the tag that reads: ‘Buy now and get a bonus bag of Doritos and tub of Metamucil.’
Good Lord, is that tattoo supposed to be Edward Cullen or Benicio del Toro?
Do these people really even need a ring bearer? I bet most of these women have a spare Funyun tucked away somewhere . . .
Oh. My God. Whose grotesquely deformed ham hock IS that? AHHHHHHH
THE GOGGLES DO NOTHING!!!!!
Oh, and one more thing. Congratulations, Trekkies. You have been replaced at the top of the Dork Food Chain.
“The Girl with the Twilight Tattoo” – the feel bad movie of Christmas.
As God is my witness, if one of my brides ever comes to me and says she wants a Twilight wedding, I will find a way to forbid every courthouse in the country from issuing her a marriage license
For me, it’s not the grotesque leg, or even the gunt that needs to be lifted and separated for the picture. It’s that evil-looking hand that will haunt my dreams.
I’m just amazed they were able to make that picture like that in that pile of cottage cheese. good work although I bet it smelt awful when doing it.