Twilight Made A Billion Dollars

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 opened at midnight last night and pulled in $30.3 million, proving once again that people absolutely eat this crap up with a soup spoon. The $30 million figure is in line with the midnight screening of the last Twilight, Eclipse, and slightly ahead of New Moon’s $26 million. In other news, Stephanie Meyer just bought a gold-plated helicopter, which she won’t even use. She just thought her other helicopter looked lonely.
Look, here’s the thing: good. If there’s a movie, or series of movies, that you really enjoy, more power to you. See it at midnight, see it three times opening weekend, buy the poster, buy the Blu-Ray, go to an event where the cast will sign your cape or whatever vampire stuff you have, write on a message board about it, etc. Go sick. Don’t let cynical jerks like me who have never seen it and think it’s incredibly stupid detract from your enjoyment of it in any way. Just because I think it’s ridiculous that $30 million worth of people stood in line outside a movie theater at 11pm on a cold November night to see a melodramatic movie about vampires and premarital sex doesn’t mean it IS ridiculous. You like what you like, and you are perfectly entitled to enjoy it without interference from me. Vaya con dios.
Unless of course you are going to see Jack and Jill, in which case you will be placed under citizen’s arrest in the most violent manner possible and waterboarded in the theater using your own 32oz jug of Mountain Dew. That’s just a matter of principle.
Being Dew Boarded is the most EXTREME ‘non-torture’ technique you can use.
If you ever DO see it, your opinion of it will lower. It will lower so much. You cannot imagine how much these movies suck. Everyone is all “Holy shit these movies look terrible”. The truth is until you see one you have no idea how truly terrible and without merit they really are. You see one and you realize “Oh, no wonder Transformers made 100 billion dollars, it is that much better than this piece of shit Twilight”
My oldest daughter and her friends are seeing this tonight. My wife and youngest daughter are bringing them to the theater, but seeing “Jack & Jill” instead. I’ll be home drowning myself in bathtub whiskey and searching Google for Mexican divorce sites.
Stinky Pete, might I suggest gun ownership?
@kyPe–yikes. I’d rather have my kids join Team Sandusky. Of course, your daughters didn’t have that option :(
On that note, I can’t look at the banner pic without remembering the immortal words of Chino Moreno: I Vant to Suck your DIIIIICCCK
Pete, at least they had the decency to let you stay home.
I don’t think the people who see this are collectively worth $30, let alone $30 million. Now, if you add together the total worth of the vaccines their cats have gotten, change that “m” to a “b.”
And I have to be an ass about “Twilight” on the internet. I know too many people who love it so much, and I don’t want to be a jerk about to their faces, so I have to take it out on the internet.
It’s just good manners.
@Jako–yeah, I can’t believe that the opening night audience of this movie is anywhere near as valuable as a solid gold Ferrari. Although submerging both is a sound plan.
@Larry -it was I Vant to Fuck Your Butt. But I like what you did there. (so does Edward)
@Chino–right, I just remembered that. In my defense, dude in the picture looks like he’s moments away from a beej.
Either way, PortaBell MushWomb still probably reigns over the Twilight comment pantheon. Mixed metaphor? Tough titty.
…in the cold November Rain?
Hey, nothin’ lasts forever.
that’s a sweet pic of Vince in his Halloween costume.
This movie was… absolutely horrible. My girlfriend dragged me to the film. And made me dress up. No joke: [twitter.com]. I died a little inside that night.