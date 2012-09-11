Confused Twitter Users Thought That Blake Lively Married Ryan Gosling

Yesterday, we brought you the interesting story about the super secret wedding of Green Lantern and Van Wilder star Ryan Reynolds and actress Blake Lively that took place at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. That’s important to note because that’s the same place that The Notebook was filmed at and… wait, Ryan Gosling is Canadian. Ryan Reynolds is Canadian. *draws things in the air with finger, types 80085 on calculator* CANADA IS INVADING SOUTH CAROLINA!
Or probably not. My math is a little fuzzy. But if I can get confused and start developing Red Dawn level conspiracies based on a simple news story, then I’m sure that other people were probably confused, too. And I’m right, because Twitter is like a giant game of drunk telephone with someone Tweeting a random statement like “Katie Holmes bought a new pair of shoes” and it eventually being manipulated into “Kelsey Grammar invokes 4th Reich, marries dog.”
So obviously, when someone reported that Ryan Reynolds married Blake Lively at the site where The Notebook was filmed, that turned into Blake Lively married Ryan Gosling, because our generation has the attention span of… I wonder what defense to play in fantasy football this week.
Thankfully, the site Cockenblog kept track of the confusion and I took those Tweets and put them on pictures of Blake Lively because after posts about Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Abraham Lincoln, it’s about time for something for the fellas.
My Twitter feed just read, “Milquetoast cracker wraps up b-list ass” so any confusion is clearly no fault of mine.
Apparently, Canada’s greatest natural resource is handsome guys named Ryan.
Second greatest resource? Expensive yoga apparel.
Don’t forget our abundance of cold weather, ice & snow puns! Canada wrote almost every line of Mr. Freeze’s dialogue from “Batman & Ro-… you know what, we’ll just keep it at “Handsome Ryans” and “Lulu Lemon Pants”
There needs to be a News Room Episode about how evil Twitter and the internet misinforms people about celebrity gossip. The old people can yell “YA THINK” when the young people realize not everything is true. Two part cliff hanger.
Ryan Reynolds is definitely gay. Definitely.
God I hope they don’t have kids. Adopt an African, do not mess up that body its all shes got. I’ve seen her try to act.
No way, they need genetic kids, so that in 18 years we have super jerk off material.
Robert Blake is still wondering how he fits in. Me, however this works out I hope he doesn’t leave his gun in the car.
I heard he’s getting married to Burt Reynolds.
Corey Haim’s funeral was interrupted when Corey Feldman’s confused dad tried to sit in the family section.
If you don’t know the difference between Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling, then you’re definition of sexy is worthless. Hint: They’re both sexy.
Somewhere, someone woke up and said, “Ryan Reynolds? WTF? I thought it was Ryan Gosling! I feel so stupid. How will anyone even talk to me?”
I’ll admit, I was perplexed that no one was making jokes about how weird getting married at a place famous for you sucking face with another woman is.
Number six slide makes me happy.
The reason you’re math is off is because you should’ve typed in 58008 into your calculator, so that you get the right answer when inverted.
Ryan Reynolds: Hey girl, can you move out of the way? I’m trying to look at my abs in the mirror.
How could anyone be confused about this? Isn’t it blatantly obvious that Ryan Gosling is gay? (not that there’s anything wrong with that)
*shields head in anticipation of irate stoning by disillusioned women*
Some people also confuse Sean Hayes, Sean Connery, and Sean Bean.
You know what’s funny?
To be fair they do have identical foreheads
Hey girl, lets go get patches and visit Ryan Reynolds and his dog Hal. That way the dogs don’t get lonely while the three of us go antiquing.