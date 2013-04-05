Tyler Perry’s Oprah video is ‘so funny!!!’ according to Tyler Perry

This morning I received an email telling me: “You have got to see Tyler Perry’s Madea looks for OWN in The Color Purple. This is so funny!!!”
The email came from Tyler Perry himself, so I figured it must be true. After all, Tyler Perry has never steered me wrong on comedy before, especially as it relates to the comedy of Tyler Perry. Why should this be any different? I mean a MAN, dressed as a WOMAN? Who ever heard of such a thing! Haha, LOL!
Haha, he pronounces it “OWNt!” Okay, serious question: Is Madea pronouncing things OWNt and “good afternoont” a joke based on something that people actually do, or is it just supposed to be funny because Madea did it once a long time ago and now it’s a callback, and it’s pleasing because of familiarity and plays on people’s ability to recognize a pattern and all of that? I’m honestly curious here. The comments section wasn’t much help in answering, but it seems like they liked it.
Tyler Perry’s fans seem to treat him like a pal, to where when he puts out a video like this, and it’s not so much they click on it hoping that it’ll be funny, it’s more like they’re just excited to see their buddy Tyler Perry in a video. It seems like they treat all of Tyler Perry’s stuff less as a cultural product and more as if Uncle Steve got tagged in a hilarious wedding video on Facebook. “Oh look, there’s Steve in a silly hat! Ooh, and there’s Steve with a celebrity! Haha, you go, Steve!”
Look, I know it’s just a dumb video made for people who like dumb videos, but the depth and breadth of Tyler Perry’s appeal is fascinating. We need to try to understand whatever it is he’s doing now before someone uses it to take over the world.
OH LERD
HAHA HAAAAHAAHUUUHAAAt (*Puts gun in mouth)
Those flowers in Cee Lo’s hat really bring out his tig old bitties.
Alt title
Sofia Meets Tyler Perry in His Natural State
So, has anyone ever met someone who is a fan Tyler Perry? I have about 40 black relatives and have yet to meet a single person.
If you’ve met a black woman from the South, you’ve met a TP fan and possibly Tyler Perry himself.
Tyler Perry dressed like a Fan?
I worked at an FYE and a black woman came up to me and asked if we had “Madea.” I was all “I have no idea what that is” and then a co-worker showed me it was “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” which still didn’t solve why she just said “Madea” to me.
I’m a black man from the south and I know tons of people who not only enjoy his works but plan whole nights around going out and seeing them when they are released.
Also Meet the Paynes is not that bad.
Tyler Perry being able to make money off of mediocre schmaltzy crap makes me proud to be an American. White guys have been doing this for years. Perry has broken the glass floor.
If only he could do it at the top of the Sears Tower.
I clicked through to this with the sole hope of finding a parody of the Oprah peeing scene… then I remembered that was from Beloved. Still would have been worth including.
This made me want to cheer for North Korea.
When I had an internship back in 2004 my boss (who was black (not that there’s anything wrong with that)) had me spend a whole day making copies of a Tyler Perry DVD of the play Diary of a Mad Black Woman for all of his friends. I had no clue how huge this Tyler Perry would become, and I feel somewhat responsible for it spreading :(
You had an internship where you made bootleg DVDs. Sounds like Kramerica Industries.
haha even worse, it was an internship with the city. Government employees are more lazy and worthless than Kramer.
I do know people who speak that way. Putting extra t’s at the ends of words where they don’t belong. Maybe it’s a southeastern thing but I have heard it.
I hope TP takes his craft seriously and tucks it back while in character….perhaps he has his own Madea merkin…t.
This makes me want to watch the Boondocks (now streaming on Netflix).
Oprah pissing for 10 minutes is a better short
[www.youtube.com]
I wanna repeat the joke about Terrance Howard being too much of an ego to get hold of his own superhero franchise, but let’s face it, Tyler Perry would make one for him, then steal his own idea and it would just be Madea in a power suit.
I almost wrote pirate suit. Thinking it over, I’m amazed THAT hasn’t happened yet.
More proof that the key to success is hyper-aggressive mediocrity.
i’m curious about that aaron glover character in the comments section.