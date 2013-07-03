Veterans Can See ‘White House Down’ For Free On The 4th Of July

Some of the Negative Nancy-types out there in Hollywoodland are already calling Roland Emmerich’s action blockbuster White House Down a box office bomb, all because it flopped on its opening weekend. Those critics are pointing to “facts” like WHD only earning $34 million of its $150 million budget so far in labeling it one of the year’s top disappointments, and I, for one, can’t wait to sit back and watch them eat all of their words when it is eventually crowned the greatest movie of all-time, as it deserves.

However, it’s not always about the dollar in the movie business, and Columbia and Sony Pictures are proving that by offering America’s active military servicemen and veterans and their families the opportunity to see Channing Tatum do work (son) as John Cale for free on the 4th of July.

Commenting on the announcement, Rory Bruer, president of Worldwide Distribution for Sony Pictures, said, “We think ‘White House Down’ is the summer’s best action movie, so on July 4th, we’re inviting all active duty and veteran military personnel to bring a guest and see it for free. It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday and to honor and thank the troops for their service to our country.” (Via Coming Soon)

The deal is good at any Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, or Carmike Cinemas with a valid military ID, and not the index card that I wrote “Me fight war” on, according to one mean cop with pepper spray. While this won’t do much to help the film’s poor box office numbers, it will bring us closer to my goal of making sure everyone in America sees the best movie of the year.

Long live Cole Baretta. Long live C-Tates.