‘BaneCat’ Is Much Funnier Than It Has Any Right To Be

Someone just sent me this video about “BaneCat,” and I figured it was going to be roughly the eight billionth Bane-voice parody on the internet, only a few years late to the party. But then the cat in the Bane outfit showed up, and even knowing pretty much exactly what I was going to get, I still lost it. Man, if watching long-suffering pets barely tolerate the humiliation of being forced into an idiotic costume is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
Cut it out with the sketch, guy, seriously. Just film that cat walking around in the outfit. The way his tale twitches patiently behind that cloak tells all the story you’ll ever need. Amazing.
Fat, ornery cats are the best. Because they’ll get pissy, but they’re also too lazy to do anything about the situation.
This is completely true. They might make one angry swipe but no chase will be given
They hold grudges forever, but never follow through with revenge.
if they had done the Big guy, For you part from the movie it would’ve been just perfect
The “Oh, and he talks” at the end of the for sale poster got me.
“I peed in it” made the entire video.
Agreed. Mostly I was thinking “Aww, it’s cat in a Bane mask”
This just reminds me of how shitty Bane was in that movie. What the fuck are you even saying?!
Tom Hardy’s Bane was awesome.
When I first heard his voice I couldn’t keep the grin off my face. Take Bane, one of Batman’s least colorful villains, and make him sound like a 19th century British member of parliament.
At that point my asshole relaxed, readying itself for Nolan’s cock.
Least colorful my ass. Bane is the shit in the comics.
Hardy made it entertaining. His character just felt wrong in the movie.
I agree, but it was on par with the rest of the movie. I mean, Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze and a random Batgirl? WTF was that?
Oh.. you meant the Dark Knight. We’re really complaining about that? After we saw what COULD happen?
I don’t know, people who hate on The Dark Knight Rises are ampifying minor issues, I think. The movie was always going to face an uphill battle because The Dark Knight was the greatest superhero film ever made and following that up with something better is basically impossible. But I think Hardy’s Bane was everything Bane needed to be: GODDAMN MENACING.
very funny.
This was really good, but I wished he’d been able to work in the signature line – “It doesn’t matter who we are, what matters is our plan”……..that’s the line I do when I do my Bane impresssion. The “darkness is your ally” bit was great though….”I was BORN in it….”
I pretty much lost it at “Do you feel in charge?”
Nah, just the cat in that outfit wouldn’t have been enough. The sketch was what made this.
All that’s missing is “I am this apartment’s reckoning.”
“Your punishment must be more severe!” (pisses on drapes)
“Behold, the instrument of your liberation! Identify yourself to the world!” (pisses on drapes)
Loved this when Vince posted it on twitter as a picture; but the video is even better.
Of course he now has a Facebook fan page.
If the next video is as popular, WB will turn this into a series with a midseason premiere next January.