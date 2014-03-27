‘BaneCat’ Is Much Funnier Than It Has Any Right To Be

Senior Editor
03.27.14 23 Comments

Someone just sent me this video about “BaneCat,” and I figured it was going to be roughly the eight billionth Bane-voice parody on the internet, only a few years late to the party. But then the cat in the Bane outfit showed up, and even knowing pretty much exactly what I was going to get, I still lost it. Man, if watching long-suffering pets barely tolerate the humiliation of being forced into an idiotic costume is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Cut it out with the sketch, guy, seriously. Just film that cat walking around in the outfit. The way his tale twitches patiently behind that cloak tells all the story you’ll ever need. Amazing.

[from RobRants via 965theFox]

