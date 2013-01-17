Bikinis, Guns, James Franco: New Spring Breakers Trailer

When James Franco and Kids writer Harmony Korine, who last collaborated together on an art project about naked gangster chicks on BMXs, say they’re working together on a teeny-bopper movie about sexy bank robbers starring a bunch of half-naked Disney Channel chicks, you know you’re in for the best kind of dicknosing. In the latest trailer, the girls – Efron’s ex Vanessa Hudgens, Bieber beard Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson (dibs!), and Harmony Korine’s wife, Rachel – party with James Franco, who seems to be doing a Gary Oldman-esque impression of Riff Raff that alternates between playing it big and whispering to us like he’s in a CK One commercial. If you don’t know who Riff Raff is, like me when I was calling his character Kevin Federline at first, don’t look it up, you’ll be better for it.
Some of the most profound art of our time just looks like an excuse to hang out with bikini’d 22-year-olds, I always say.
I don’t know how long it will last, but Megan Ellison and Annapurna Pictures are the best thing to happen to the movie business in a long time.
[MTV]
Am I the one who introduced you to RiFF RaFF? If yes, I’m putting that on my resume under Accomplishments.
[www.youtube.com]
Nardwuar is awesome.
They must’ve thought it was white girl day. It ain’t white girl day, is it?
Every day is white girl day. Except at MIT.
Now if this movie used the N-word over 100 times then we would have something to talk about… too bad
Am I the only one legitimately heartbroken that Riff Raff was unavailable for the movie and they had to use Franco instead? Cuz Riff Raff squaring off against Gucci Mane would make me believe in cinema again
Dubstep caused 9/11
Vince is writing like he think it white boy day.
What came first RiFF RaFF or Gary Oldman?
Looks like Franco is about to do some Trash Humping of his own.
Judging from this trailer, this movie could really disappoint some of Korine’s fans…
OR (more likely) the MTV masses will be confused by the retarded hooker they excluded from the trailer…
Woah woah woah, Gucci Mane is in this and he didnt get nominated for a Best Supporting Actor at any of the major award shows? Racism at it’s finest right there if you ask me
Nice to see K-Fed has lost weight and back in dance-ready shape.
If anyone has a good idea for sneaking this into a RedBox selection when its my turn to pick, with MrsPaleHose, I’m all ears.
Do you both view the RedBox at the same time? If not, order both this and Magic Mike. Then act innocent and tell MrsPaleHorse the first time you clicked Magic Mike, this other movie popped out, so then you just tried again and it worked. Note: I only suggest Magic Mike since it’s fair that you both get to oggle (also Olivia Munn topless).
I like it.
Franco certainly ain’t as pretty as a couple of titties.
C Tates saw “breakers” in the title and showed up ready to twerk.
This movie looks fantastic. I worry that it will be ruined in the last 20 minutes with some bullshit morality tale.
A morality tale in a Harmony Korine movie?
I’m not saying it’s going to happen, I just worry that it might.
I could totally see it being a morality tale of ‘you go to spring break, you will become pregnant and get herpes.’ The. End.
Selena Gomez confuses me.
Just take a minute to look at her in that banner photo. Once you’ve appreciated the top half, try to figure out what’s going on with her legs.
I’ll be honest… legs aren’t mandatory for me. Not at this late stage in life.
Just be happy Chloe Moretz is not in it.
I don’t get it. Is this one of those movies we say we like because it’s so bad, or we say we like it because it’s just mindless fun, or we say we hate it?
I forget how we are supposed to treat movies like this.
“And it appears they’ve started slam dancing in the middle of the bank robbery.”
“Interesting strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.”
The truth is Riff Raff is exaggerating when he says he was the inspiration for the character in question. Franco confirmed in an article with Vulture that the ACTUAL rapper who inspired the character is a unknown dude from Florida named Dangeruss (Article link here: [www.vulture.com])
A few months ago, I stumbled upon Dangeruss’ lead single “My Fork”, and might I say, it may be the greatest thing ever (sidenote: I’d take the authentic weirdness of Dangeruss anyday over the forced weirdness of Riff Raff) [www.youtube.com]
Why does James Franco keep getting movie roles?
Why doesn’t James Franco get more movie roles?
He’s a terrible actor.
Was he horribly mis-cast in sam raimi’s spiderman… yes.
but he’s awesome in pineapple express and 127 hours