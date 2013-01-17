Bikinis, Guns, James Franco: New Spring Breakers Trailer

Senior Editor
01.17.13 35 Comments

When James Franco and Kids writer Harmony Korine, who last collaborated together on an art project about naked gangster chicks on BMXs, say they’re working together on a teeny-bopper movie about sexy bank robbers starring a bunch of half-naked Disney Channel chicks, you know you’re in for the best kind of dicknosing. In the latest trailer, the girls – Efron’s ex Vanessa Hudgens, Bieber beard Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson (dibs!), and Harmony Korine’s wife, Rachel – party with James Franco, who seems to be doing a Gary Oldman-esque impression of Riff Raff that alternates between playing it big and whispering to us like he’s in a CK One commercial. If you don’t know who Riff Raff is, like me when I was calling his character Kevin Federline at first, don’t look it up, you’ll be better for it.

Some of the most profound art of our time just looks like an excuse to hang out with bikini’d 22-year-olds, I always say.

I don’t know how long it will last, but Megan Ellison and Annapurna Pictures are the best thing to happen to the movie business in a long time.

[MTV]

