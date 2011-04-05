Video: The Human Centipede becomes musical theater

Voltaire once wrote “anything that is too stupid to be said is sung,” which is why nowadays, with just a modicum of elbow grease and jazz hands, one can turn virtually anything into a musical, be it Legally Blonde or a family of cats. Therefore, it should come as a surprise to no one that some kids at Emerson have turned the cult-classic-that-hardly-anyone-actually-saw The Human Centipede into a musical. Why not, right? It’s already been a porno, a tattoo, a cat toy, a necklace… And anyway, watching student-run musical theater was already a lot like putting your mouth over someone’s assh-le as it is. (I dated a theater major, trust me on this one).
You can watch all seven parts of it, broken into 10-minute chunks, after the jump. It looks reasonably funny from what I saw, but I didn’t watch the whole thing. Come on, I’m a professional blogger, I don’t have that kind of time. (*chokes on irony*) (*chokes on Hot Pocket*)
[thanks to CentipedeMusical via The DailyWhat]
Great idea, put together by incompetents. Just like the movie, so it’s fitting.
I’ll wait for the ‘The Wiz’-esque urban take, Fiddy Centipede.
Voltaire once wrote “anything that is too stupid to be said is sung”
That’s actually my favorite song from the musical, Voltaire!
Fact: Add an exclamation point to any word, and it becomes the name of a musical.
And no, the irony is not lost on me.
Hipster Perverted Goat says “I was licking assholes before it was mainstream.”
@Jacktion: Colonoscopy! hey, it works
This is the first musical in which every act is number 2.
So Vince, how big was your theater major boyfriends dick? and are you a power bottom or a submissive top? Also how often did his prince albert get caught in that batch of pubes you call a haircut?
Why not just write a play about the common house cat? Or the King of Siam?
I’ve never seen the audience throw their roses on stage so early.
A musical about scat-munching? That’s so gay it broke the Spacey-o-meter.
I can’t believe it took 8 comments before someone made a gay joke. That was the softball of all softballs. And I think I know a thing or two about soft balls.
This play features 13 assholes and 12 shitheads.
*phone rings*
Producer: John! Ever heard of… The Human Centipede?
John Travolta: Uh… the movie or the centipede?
Producer: The brand-new multimillion dollar musical. And you are starring… as the human.
John Travolta: It’s the part I was born to play, baby!
I’m sure the actors found this to be a nice change of pace from smelling their own farts.
Its good to see a student body so into ass to mouth.
Too bad this can’t be set to classical music (too many movements).
If there’s one thing Emerson kids need, it’s more boosts to their egos for their tired projects. Look for their Charlie Sheen musical in late 2012.
The music sounded a bit too muffled.
Total pen hesitation from parent writing tuition check…
Before I waste my time watching this, can someone tell me if they have a real Japanese guy singing in Japanese? And do the second and third segment girls have comparable titties to the actresses in the movie?
I can’t wait for the sequel. “Full Sequence”