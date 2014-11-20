Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Down In Tears On ‘The View’ After The Death Of Her Mentor Mike Nichols

“Mike Nichols is the first person who saw Whoopi (Goldberg) performing and said, ‘You got something kid.’ She was a downtown street artist and he said, ‘Let’s do a show.’ They put it together and he began and gave her an entire beginning of her career and recognized her brilliance before anyone else.” -Rosie O’Donnell
Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with grief this morning on The View as news broke of the death of her friend Mike Nichols, the man responsible for getting her career off the ground. Two years ago, Whoopi brought Nichols on the show as her mentor, saying “whenever I’m with you, I know I’m ok—this is why I love you—you are one of the few people who can bring me to tears.”
Whoopi’s reaction…
Not surly enough.
You should seen her breakdown over Rosie’s eating (of course) her boogies (I guess the the one positive at least this time they were hers). Great television, someone should really think about putting a tape of this show into time capsule to save for prosperity.
yeah. Hate seeing anyone in that state as I’m all too familiar with it. At least dude had a pretty long, successful life.
@Squish78
Shut the fuck up.
(How’s that?)
@The Surly Badger. THANK YOU.
My reaction to watching this…
“Oh that’s sad….is that Rosie Perez?!”