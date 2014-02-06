Your Visual Guide To Who Is Voicing Who In ‘The Lego Movie’

The running theme of The LEGO Movie is “everything is awesome.” How it stacks up only time will tell, but the movie definitely pulled plenty of “awesome” with the voice casting. This one’s a doozy and has just about every comedic actor working today. I think the only person in Hollywood missing from The LEGO Movie’s cast is Christopher Walken.

In preparation for the near constant confusion of wondering “Who’s voice is that?” when watching the movie, I’ve compiled a guide for which actor matches up with their plastic block counterpart.

Chris Pratt as Emmet Brickowoski

Alison Brie as Unikitty

Anthony Daniels as C3PO

Channing Tatum as Superman

Charlie Day as Benny

Cobie Smulders as Wonder Woman

Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle

Jonah Hill as The Green Lantern

Jorma Taccone as Shakespeare

Billy Dee Williams as Lando

Liam Neeson as Bad Cop/Good Cop

Morgan Freeman as Vitruvius

Nick Offerman as Metal Beard

Shaq as Shaq

Will Arnett as Batman

Will Ferrell as Lord Business

Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to track down the LEGO counterparts for Dave Franco as Wally and Jake Johnson as Barry. Sorry, about that, fellas.

Source: IMDb. All non Getty Images via publicity stills and screengrabs.