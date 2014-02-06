Your Visual Guide To Who Is Voicing Who In ‘The Lego Movie’

#Chris Pratt #Will Ferrell #Jonah Hill
02.06.14 5 years ago 29 Comments

the lego-movie

The running theme of The LEGO Movie is “everything is awesome.” How it stacks up only time will tell, but the movie definitely pulled plenty of “awesome” with the voice casting. This one’s a doozy and has just about every comedic actor working today. I think the only person in Hollywood missing from The LEGO Movie’s cast is Christopher Walken.

In preparation for the near constant confusion of wondering “Who’s voice is that?” when watching the movie, I’ve compiled a guide for which actor matches up with their plastic block counterpart.

Chris Pratt as Emmet Brickowoski

Alison Brie as Unikitty

alison-unikitty

Anthony Daniels as C3PO

Channing Tatum as Superman

channing-tatum-superman

Charlie Day as Benny

charlie-benny

Cobie Smulders as Wonder Woman

Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle

Jonah Hill as The Green Lantern

jonah-hill-green-lantern

Jorma Taccone as Shakespeare

jorma-taccone-shakespear

Billy Dee Williams as Lando

billydee-lego-movie

Liam Neeson as Bad Cop/Good Cop

liam-neeson-bad-cop

Morgan Freeman as Vitruvius

morgan-freeman-vitruvius

Nick Offerman as Metal Beard

nick-offerman-metal-beard

Shaq as Shaq

Will Arnett as Batman

will-batman

Will Ferrell as Lord Business

will-ferrell-lord-business

Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln

will-lincoln

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to track down the LEGO counterparts for Dave Franco as Wally and Jake Johnson as Barry. Sorry, about that, fellas.

jake-johnson

Source: IMDb. All non Getty Images via publicity stills and screengrabs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Will Ferrell#Jonah Hill
TAGSCHARLIE DAYCHRIS PRATTCOBIE SMULDERSELIZABETH BANKSJONAH HILLLEGOMORGAN FREEMANTHE LEGO MOVIEWILL ARNETTWILL FERRELLWILL FORTE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP