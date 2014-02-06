Your Visual Guide To Who Is Voicing Who In ‘The Lego Movie’

The running theme of The LEGO Movie is “everything is awesome.” How it stacks up only time will tell, but the movie definitely pulled plenty of “awesome” with the voice casting. This one’s a doozy and has just about every comedic actor working today. I think the only person in Hollywood missing from The LEGO Movie’s cast is Christopher Walken.
In preparation for the near constant confusion of wondering “Who’s voice is that?” when watching the movie, I’ve compiled a guide for which actor matches up with their plastic block counterpart.
Chris Pratt as Emmet Brickowoski
Alison Brie as Unikitty
Anthony Daniels as C3PO
Channing Tatum as Superman
Charlie Day as Benny
Cobie Smulders as Wonder Woman
Elizabeth Banks as Wyldstyle
Jonah Hill as The Green Lantern
Jorma Taccone as Shakespeare
Billy Dee Williams as Lando
Liam Neeson as Bad Cop/Good Cop
Morgan Freeman as Vitruvius
Nick Offerman as Metal Beard
Shaq as Shaq
Will Arnett as Batman
Will Ferrell as Lord Business
Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to track down the LEGO counterparts for Dave Franco as Wally and Jake Johnson as Barry. Sorry, about that, fellas.
Source: IMDb. All non Getty Images via publicity stills and screengrabs.
Will Forte voicing Abe is probably a nod to Clone High, which the directors created.
Clone High is also the greatest.
Clone High was the tits!
Nothing bad ever happens to the Kennedys!
*flips car just before finish line
Hey, let’s all go swimming in my pool, and by pool I mean bath tub, and by swimming, I mean *sex*.
Hey keep it down, can’t you see I’m doing Catherine Great, or should I say Catherine the SO-SO!
G-Spot rocks the G-Spot.
Clone High was the best. Poor Joan of Arc.
Jonah Hill as Green Lantern? Blasphemy! Why, Ryan Reynolds is the only Green Lantern I will acknowledge!
(actually I was going to say Seth Rogen, but then I realised he was Green HORNET).
You could have said Jack Black.
Yeah, Warner Brothers was actually going to make a Green Lantern movie with Jack Black in the title role. Hollywood! Cocaine!
And yet, would it have been worse than what we actually got?
That’s a question for the ages.
That is the least Chris Pratt-looking picture I’ve ever seen of Chris Pratt. Looks like he’s about to beat the photographer to death with that figure.
It’s literally impossible for this movie to suck.
Will Arnett’s purple smoking jacket and lavender pocket square just made me pregnant.
Unikitty is my new spirit animal.
For those wondering if the movie will live up to the hype: After 46 reviews, it’s currently sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with 45 Fresh and 1 Rotten review (and no doubt the 1 rotten is probably one of those hipsters that only gives indie films good reviews).
That’s Toy Story/Lion King/Wizard of Oz territory
Seen it. It lives up to the hype. It’ll make all the moneys.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to track down the LEGO counterparts for Dave Franco as Wally and Jake Johnson as Barry.”
Wally and Barry? Well, we already know that The Flash is in the movie from the trailers. Perhaps a riff that?
Depending on the running time i may have to kidn…ahem…borrow my nephew to see this one.
Poor Billy Dee. Before I even looked to the right I KNEW it he was gonna be voicing Lando.
They couldn’t get Mark Hamill, I guess.
They should have some average schmuck do a bad Christopher Walken impression for a voice.
That plastic is going to make some paper fo sho. I think that made sense.
You had me at Anthony Daniels. And then I came at Billy Dee Williams.
Oh for Christ sake it’s “Who is Voicing WHOM.” I expect more from you, Internet.
Jake Johnson (Barry) is the construction worker at the beginning that says something to the effect of going to the sports bar and eating chicken wings and then holds up two Lego drumsticks. He appears again during Bad Cop’s interrogation of Emmet, when he plays the videotape of the other construction workers commenting on him being ‘an ordinary guy.’
Dave Franco is one of the construction workers that are interviewed when they ask who Emett is :)
