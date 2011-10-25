“Wahlburgers” is now open for business. (And could soon be a reality show).

Having to sit on the sidelines while Burnsy wrote up that last story about Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Whitey Bulger gave me a serious case of Boston-vernacular blue balls. BUT GUESS WHAT, CAWKSUCKAH! MAHKY MAHK JUST OPENED HIS FACKIN’ BURGAH RESTRINT, AND I’M HEAH TA COVER IT! POW! FEEL IT, FEEL IT!
Seriously though, remember “Wahlburgers?” The restaurant chain that Mark and Donny Wahlberg
decided to start discovered in New York and stole for their brother, Paul (pictured, center)? Well, it had its gala opening last night in Hingham Shipyard. AND I CAN EXCLUSIVELY REPAWT THAT THEY SERVE THE BEST FACKIN BURGAHS IN MASS! RIGHT NEAH DA FACKIN’ HAHBAH! ALL THE MOVIE STAHS AND SAWX PLAYAHS WERE THEYAH! IT WIZ LIKE THE ENTOURAGE OF BURGAH JOINTS, ONLY MOAH CLASSIAH!
The brothers Wahlberg – at least a few of them – joined mom Alma at last night’s opening of Wahlburgers, the clan’s new “casual food” franchise in Hingham.
“At least a few of them?” There were four in the pictures – Mark, Donny, Paul, and Jim – how many goddamn brothers are there? These Irish, they’re like pale, drunk Mexicans. (Factual note: there are nine Wahlberg siblings).
“This is in the spirit of the family,” said Donnie Wahlberg, referencing a menu that includes a Triple Decker. (“Like the house we grew up in.”)
Triple deckah, like owah house! Awl owah burgahs ah named aftah facets of owah Wahlberg childhood. WAITAH! BRING ME A DELINQUENCY MELT WITH EXTRA SHOUTING! MAHKY’S GONNA THROW IT AT AN AWRIENTAL!
And it may be just the beginning. Donnie, his arm around brother Paul, the chef at Wahlburgers and the adjacent Alma Nova, acknowledged that he’d like to open a place near Fenway, and Mohegan Sun is a possibility.
I ENVISION AT LEAST FOAH HUNDRED WAHLBURGAH FRANCHISES! ONE EACH FOAH EVRY HAHD ON FROM THE OLD NEIGHBAHOOD — TAWMMY, SNAWTLIPS, FRUITY PETE, DOZAH, CHEECH, LAHDASS MIKE, DAWNNY, PAULY, MIKEY, RAWNY, WOP RAWNY, DAHKY RICH, PISS TRAWFF, STINKFIST, AN THE WEEZ.
Paul wouldn’t comment on reports that a reality show is also in the works, [though] Mark did dish on the show, saying he envisions a “docu-drama about building a real business” not “Jersey Shore.”
THIS IS LIKE ENTOURAGE WIT BURGAHS! NAWT THOSE DAGOS WHO DRINK AWL NIGHT AND WEWK IN RESTRINTS!
There were a few hundred fans waiting outside, most of whom were female – and partial to Donnie. Gabby Kolaci, Jaclyn Rooney, Emma Ierardi, Nicole Savage, and Allie Scarpa – a pack of 15-year olds from Brookline – were decked out in New Kids on the Block gear and clutching their cameras on the sidelines. [Boston.com — Thanks to Spencer for the tip]
Time out, 15-year-olds are still into New Kids on the Block? Who knew I could go to Mass and hit on high school chicks using all the same references. Anyway, I bet the burgers are wicked good. I mean, Marky Mark has never steered me wrong before. And if they don’t serve a sausage sandwich with some kind of Boogie Nights reference, it seems like that’d be a missed opportunity.
UPDATE: Urban Daddy has the actual menu. The kids menu actually has a “Smahlbuger,” and they call their cheese “government cheese.” BURGAHS UP, LOOZAH! OWAH WELFAYAH FOOD IS THE TASTIEST!
I can’t wait to try their triple-decker mutton sandwich, aka the Fighter Burger. “HAWT EWE, HAWT EWE, AND HAWT EWE.”
THA TRIPLE DECKUH IS A REAL GUT BULGER! AND MAHKY MAHK IS A REAL ZIPPAH BULGER!
…
Fuck you guys! Zipper Bulger!
Given the Wahlberg boys’ tough and rough background, notable NOO YAWK FAGGOT and professional fat person Kevin James was disappointed not to find ‘troughburgers’ as a menu option.
Not pictured: Sign out front reading
“NO SHEAHT, NO SHOES – GET THE FACK AWTTAHEAH!*
*Exceptions made f’Reggie “One Shoe” O’Brien, you limpy fackah!
WHO LET THE FACKIN’ DAHKIE IN HEAH!?!
Plans were made to open a series of restaurants until it was realized that Donnie was death to all his previous series.
This is begging for a visit by Tawmmy from Quinzee talking about how OUAH BURGAHS ARE THE BEST BURGAHS! NO ONE DENIES THIS!
/I am the worst.
And if they don’t serve a sausage sandwich with some kind of Boogie Nights reference, it seems like it’d be a missed opportunity.
Well the onion rings and tater tots come with “wahl sauce,” that’s as close as we’re going to get.
DAHKY RICH LOVES OAHDERIN’ THE WHITEY
BULGAHBURGAH JUST TO HEAH SOUS-CHEF KNUCKLES SAY “AH YOU FACKIN’ KIDDIN’ ME?”
Sorry to dickstep if this one was done before…
Will they be serving Funky Brunch?
Why is the old man from Pawn Stars wearing a chef’s coat?
I knew those Entourage™ guys wouldn’t be out of work for long…
I’d fly to Boston just to see those assholes working behind the counter with the tweaker, the kid with the helmet, and so many Mexicans.
“. First of all I had to learn to stay on the straight and narrow.” Wahlberg first relied on the guidance of his parish priest to turn his back on crime. He told his street gang that he was leaving them and had “some serious fights””
I’ve heard Jordan Knight has a mean…
You know what, never mind.
“We should call it Band of Fahkin Brothas, yah queeahs.”–Donnie
“Docu-drama about building a real business”
Step 1: get your rich brother to fund and promote you
Step 2: do whatever Turtle would do
How will the Golden Arches ever compete with the SICKLY GREEN NUTSACK!?!?
LOL, NICE BRAND WOAK YA FACKIN’ QUEAHS
@Larry That first one was the Band of Brothers reference my brain kept failing to put together.
Tots “you’ll be addicted… just like in thah fightah!”
WE AIN’T GOT NO VEGGIE BURGAHS YA QUEAR!
I went into Wahlburgers and ordered the soft tacos. I was promptly informed that I should HAHDEN THA FAKH UP, whatever that might mean. Either way the hard tacos were pretty tasty if you ask me.
Hmm, are they hiring countah help?
“FACK YOU WE DON’T TAKE NO FACKIN GROUPAWNS!”
Try the Alma, ya hahd on, a nine-egg omelet stuffed with three kinds a sausage and five kinds of whiskey.
Are you suggesting their mother’s a whore, or just a slut?
Next up: William’s Shakes & Beer?
Quentin Maraschino’s Cocktail Lounge
King Beer
Homlette
The Maiming of the Ewe
The Draining of the Brew
The Merchant of Hummus
/Shakespeare kick…
There already is a wahl burger. It’s made at a place called Tom Wahls located throughout western NY. At least they aren’t making another season of entourage