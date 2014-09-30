‘Take3n’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Toasts The Panda He Headbutted To Death

Wow, that was fast! It seemed like only a few days ago we learned that the third Taken movie would awesomely be called Tak3n, and now there’s already a trailer. It’s almost as they pump these movies out as quickly as possible or something.
Taken 2 (aka Taken Too!) director Olivier Megaton (aka Oliv1er M3gatr0n, with a fuse coming out of the O), who took over for Taken director Pierre Morel, is back for the third installment, and it looks like he’s done a bang-up job with this one. One of my favorite parts of any revenge movie is the “calm before the storm” scene, where they bend over backwards to make the protagonist’s pre-bad guy life look preposterously idyllic, to justify him eventually getting pissed and murdering everyone. The seminal example of which being Arnold Schwarzenegger hand feeding deer and having a playful ice cream fight with his daughter Alyssa Milano in Commando before that fat Aussie in the chain mail shirt shows up to ruin everything. But Tak3n presents a strong challenge for the title of Most Ridiculous Calm Before The Storm scene, when 13 seconds into the trailer, Neeson shows up with a bottle of champagne and a giant stuffed panda.
This screen cap is everything.
Next thing you know, Liam Neesons is framed for his wife’s murder, forcing him to headbutt half of LA County, even though all he really wants is to get drunk on champagne and have freaky furry sex with his family (I think?). Then, almost as awesome as the Calm Before The Storm scene comes the Someone Reading The Good Guy’s Resume scene. You know how that one goes. “It says here you were top of your class at Harvard Assassin school until you got expelled for choking out your drill sergeant when you saw him kick a puppy!”
“I done what I done. I’m just a mild-mannered pastry chef now.”
Only the Tak3n twist to Resume Reading scene is that the guy reading the resume is Forrest Whitaker, which I have to say is a pretty good twist. I’m just glad it was Liam Neeson’s wife and not his daughter who got murdered in this one, because it just wouldn’t be a Taken movie without Maggie Grace acting like a special needs child. Suffice it to say, if you get excited about Liam Neesons movies, you should be thrilled about this one.
nigga gets threatened by ever 3 character agency and he just responds: “Good luck…” that’s stone cold BAD ASS, I hope Liam Neesons up right murders everyone and saves his cutie daughter
I hate myself for smirking at the “good luck” quip
hahah
I was way too happy when he said that.
Taken 2 was pretty bad but God damn if this doesn’t look fun to me
The good thing is, it can’t be worst than the sequel, it can have a worst title though.
Worse, dude. Worse.
I really wish they would’ve stuck with the original title of Taken 3: The Takening
Taken III: Took
“Look Who Else Is Tak3n Also”
This is clearly a set up for T4KEN.
They dropped the ball on the second one, should have been “Look Who’s Taken Too.”
Taken 4: Do Not 4-Take Me Oh My Darlin’
Taken 5: Taken It To The 5treet5
Taken 4 granted
How dare you talk shit about the bad guy in Commando… Freddie Mercury put on over 50 pounds for that role!
Every time I see that movie, I spend the next three hours completely baffled as to how, at the very least three people (costume person, actor, director), saw his cutoff black t-shirt covered by chain mail tank top, finished with black leather pants and combat boots and thought “nailed it, let’s shoot”.
Because the ’80s motherfucker, you ever tried to make sense when your whole fucking brain is cocaine, why do you think White Christmas was created in the ’80s because it was snow day all the day motherfucker. The 5 a day wasn’t this pansy ass Fruit and Veg like those Goddamn Russian fags want you to believe so they can steal your children and make them full on brainwashing into Russians, nay these ‘Murican kids had the ‘Murica five a day, Cocaine, Guns, Cocaine, Duck Tales and Cocaine. Now cocaine is all bad for you and now there’s no such thing as Columbia and that sucks.
That dude ruled so hard!
“Your soldiers, they make me laugh. If Matrix and I were here, we would take care of them like that.”
You know what I used to have for breakfast? Cocaine.
Know what I had for lunch? Cocaine.
I’ve got bad news for you guys, It’s not a chain mail vest, just a tightly woven string one.
I only discovered this when I brought it on blu-ray, the high definition also makes everyone look like they are wearing layers of make-up.
This should all lead to a Guy Ritchie return to form in Taken 4: Snatched.
I’m no doctor, but Neeson in that screecap seems to be exhibiting symptoms of severe cheesedickery.
The banner pic looks like Robin Thicke in 20 years performing at bachelorette parties
What father doesn’t bring champagne to his 20-something year old daughter’s seedy looking apartment?
I did not watch the second one. Can I just skip it and watch this one? I think I can.
I will see this movie, but if he never uses the panda as a weapon then I’ll never watch Liam Neeson in another film again.
I have the opposite thoughts on the Neeson/Panda scenario.
“My panda has a particular set of skills. When he shoots, it’s time to leaf.”
“My panda set a clever bamboo-by trap and you fell right into it!”
Do you guys think the franchise will make it all the way to 7aken?
Pissed Grieving Father: Fore7aken
I’m betting on T8ken: Release the Kr8ken
Then obviously TAKENINE, but I’m torn between 10KEN and TAXEN.
They missed a beat by not having the tagline for Neeson’s airline movie be , “Is this seat TAKEN?!?”
This guy really needs to be more protective of his stuff.
This Olivier Megaton guy is the French McG, except even more obnoxious. His birthday is the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, so he named himself ‘Megaton’. Really, dude?
Having not seen the second one, I’m worried I won’t be able to keep up with the plot. Are they still trying to turn Liam Neesons’ daughter in to a prostitute? It seems like a lot of trouble to me.
They missed a good bet, they should have had Neeson’s character arrested and it’s up to his bad-ass daughter to catch the killers and clear his name.
“I have a particular set of skills I inherited from my father…”
“What? You can’t inherit martial arts, sharpshooting, and investigative skills.”
“Alright, alright. My skills are: screaming, crying, singing, begging for mercy, calling my daddy, spending money on clothes, dancing…”
“PTSD from the fact that my best friend FUCKING DIED in the first one.”
“because it just wouldn’t be a Taken movie without Maggie Grace acting like a special needs child.”
Vince, that line was just……….*kisses fingers*
Neesons be way chiller with that panda than he was with the pink elephant in Darkman.
Take me once, shame on you.
Take me twice, shame on me.
Take me thrice… GOOD LUCK.