WATCH: New Django Unchained spot reveals Samuel L. Jackson

I’ll probably get cyber-lynched for saying this, but I think Django Unchained has officially leapfrogged Dark Knight Rises for my most anticipated upcoming movie (with The Master also in the mix). It doesn’t open until Christmas, but last night during the BET Awards (which Samuel Jackson also hosted), they released a new 60-second spot, which offers up some new footage of Sam Jackson. I figured you’d want to watch it so I included it below. I mean Samuel Jackson in a movie? You don’t see that every day.
Jackson plays a character named “Stephen,” and while I’m not exactly sure what his role in the story is, he reminds me a lot of Dave Chappelle’s sketch for Samuel Jackson beer. In fact, I think I figured out something:
Tell me I’m wrong.
i heard Jackson grew old for this role
I like the way you add pictures, boy.
“Siri, kick Vince Mancini’s @$$.”
Uncle Ben’s Revenge
YES
Better not be warm gazpacho.
You mean, hotspacho?
I still maintain Samuel L Jackson would have been a better choice for Django than Jaime Foxoxxoxxxxx. The lines “I like the way you die, boy” and “Kill white folk and they pay you for it- what’s not to like?” were MADE for SLJ
Sam Jackson with the glass of brandy needs block lettering with Chappelle’s quotes from that skit.
“It’ll get you drunk!”
55 seconds in….HOW AM I NOW JUST REALIZING THAT FOXX IS TALKING TO FRANCO NERO AKA THE ORIGINAL DJANGO?! awesome.
i hear he prefers it when the ladies ask for his “hotspacho.”
Uncle Ben looks pissed
Sam’s Nostrils look like they’d be right at home on the hood of a 67 GTO.
Who will swear at Samuel Jackson’s funeral?
*this* is how he should have looked in Star Wars.
[0r8.k.af]
He looks like Donkey Kong not being racist btw