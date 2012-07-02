WATCH: New Django Unchained spot reveals Samuel L. Jackson

I’ll probably get cyber-lynched for saying this, but I think Django Unchained has officially leapfrogged Dark Knight Rises for my most anticipated upcoming movie (with The Master also in the mix). It doesn’t open until Christmas, but last night during the BET Awards (which Samuel Jackson also hosted), they released a new 60-second spot, which offers up some new footage of Sam Jackson. I figured you’d want to watch it so I included it below. I mean Samuel Jackson in a movie? You don’t see that every day.

Jackson plays a character named “Stephen,” and while I’m not exactly sure what his role in the story is, he reminds me a lot of Dave Chappelle’s sketch for Samuel Jackson beer. In fact, I think I figured out something:

Tell me I’m wrong.