Watch Porn Star Nikki Benz Convince Old People Why She Should Be Toronto’s Mayor

Earlier this year, as a variety of Toronto’s most colorful citizens tossed their hats into the ring for the race to replace Rob Ford, no one caught our eyes and hearts more than adult film actress Nikki Benz. Unlike the embattled and recovering (alleged?) substance abuser Ford, Benz claimed that she has nothing to hide, as she doesn’t even smoke cigarettes let alone crack. The problem was, though, that no matter how much she tried to tell the fine people of Toronto that she’s qualified, intelligent and ready to serve them, voters won’t be lining up to vote for the star of Deep Anal Drilling 5 and Top Heavy Chef.

However, Nikki knows that she has her work cut out for her, so she teamed up with the guys at Slow Clap (not in that way, pervs) and sat down with Ethan Cole and his delightful grandparents, as well as some of their fellow old folks, to state her case to the people who matter most at the polls. The result is downright adorable. A little disturbing at times, but mostly adorable.