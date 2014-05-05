Watch The ‘X-Men’ Post-Credits Scene From ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Before The Amazing Spider-Man 2 came out in the US, there were reports from Jolly Old England that Spidey (Sony) had a clip from X-Men: Days Of Future Past (Fox) at the end. Some people called this an unprecedented cross-studio collaboration, while others assumed it was just a return to the old style of playing previews after features, hence why they’re called “trailers.” In reality, it was due to a deal between Fox and Sony, whereby Sony agreed to promote X-Men for free in exchange for Fox releasing Spider-Man director Marc Webb from a contract he’d signed with Fox Searchlight, who distributed Webb’s 500 Days of Summer.
Aaaaanyway, many of us here in the land of truck nutz and handguns sat through all of ASM 2 and its interminable credits at the end, for which we were rewarded with precisely jack and squat. Thankfully, IGN now has the X-Men clip from the end credits of the second Spider-Man 2, so that you can relive the magic of being advertised to by Fox after a two-hour commercial by Sony. There should really be a holiday dedicated to corporate synergy.
As you can see, the clip features Mystique, Toad, and Ink, an X-Man with a biohazard tattoo who can make people sick. I always say, if makin’ people sick is a weapon, your mom’s the H-bomb.
X-Men: Days of Future Past opens May 23rd.
If I’m not mistaken Ink was in Electa. Yes, the movie was POS but Jennifer Garner is very thick and I’m weak.
I share your pain, of watching that terrible movie.
And let’s point out that Garner was not bad in that movie. She is a competent actress. Elektra was just horribly written and directed.
Jennifer Garner has never been “thick”. And I mean that as an insult to Jennifer Garner.
This is a different Ink. He gains a power depending on the type of tattoo he has. If he gets wings tattooed on his back he can fly, flames on his arm he could shoot fire, lightning bolts on his ankles and he’s got superspeed, etc.
What if it’s McDonald’s receipt tattoo?
free McDonald’s for life!
@Hitmanmonkey Yeah I mentioned below in Electra the guy was tattoo while this guy is Ink but just for arguments sake that was basically the same powers that tattoo had in Electra.
And Jennifer Garner is the epitome of thick which to me means not rail skinny but not sloppy. To me its a euphemism for athletic and not the basterdized version that ‘some’ people assume. My dad would have called her ‘built’.
Actually no. Tattoo could just animate the tattoos he had on his body into thought forms. Ink gains a different superpower depending on the type of tattoo he has. Completely different power sets.
I see well thanks for the clarification. It still seems kind of stupid to have both a Tattoo and and Ink but that’s just me.
“I’m on my own now.” Well, that’s an intriguing line.
Also, I’m pretty certain that was Havok.
I looked it up it was Tattoo so they have a Tattoo and an Ink.
What the fuck!? I went to an IMAX waited till every goddamn last credit rolled and it wasn’t included!? Damn movie theater! Next time I am there I will them that they are dummies
At the end she takes on her blonde form in uniform, so we are supposed to believe that super hot women were allowed to be in the military and would not raise suspicion back in the 60’s?
Bryan Singer you just fucking ruined the movie for me.
Yeah, a movie with TIME TRAVEL and mutants better be logically sound…
Might be overthinking that one.
Dude she is obviously taking the shape of the blonde super hit base stripper. Honestly haven’t you watched Under Siege? This is what’s about to happen next [www.metacafe.com]
I thought this one took place in the 80’s?
Based on every war movie ever, everyone knows the sexy blonde female in military gear is totally about to give a general a blowjob. Duh.
Mini-rant time:
@Send In The Clowns, whenever I hear that line used as an excuse for poor story telling it makes me want to liver punch the mouth-breathing cretin who said it. “Durr, it’s a movie about time travel and mutants. It doesn’t have to make sense!”
It’s called verisimilitude. You set up a framework of acceptable suspension of disbelief and then work within the framework of that reality. Picture a Robot Cyborg Alien appearing at the end of the Lord of the Rings to destroy the ring. “Durr, it’s a movie about elves and magic and goblins. Don’t over think it!”
Or if John Connor turned out to be the son of Zeus and he consumed the Terminator with fireballs from his eyes, and bolts of lightning from his arse. “Durr, it’s a movie about time traveling robots, it doesn’t have to make sense!” Christ.
Granted this situation isn’t a particularly egregious foul, but instead of saying it doesn’t have to make sense because it’s about mutants and time travel, a much better argument is that it’s a summer blockbuster action movie, and hot chicks are just par for the course. I’m done. *mic drop*
Oh, Smurfette…where did you go wrong?
Jennifer Lawrence of any color can get it.
Perhaps for #3, she can do the whole “do you like me in this color?” to some guy has half a brain and he’ll be all like “Baby, I want you in all your colors.”
To which Mystique is like, “Oh. Very well. Lets do anal.”
J-law seems down with anal.
I have a very bad feeling that Jennifer Lawrence is not going to age gracefully
Does the trailer play before or after the newly obligatory credit assuring the audience that no children were raped during the filming of this movie?
What makes you think a child wasn’t raped during the filming of this movie?
Why do they keep picking public clips of this film that make the film look horrible?
I mean, X-Men 2 had the occasional good scene.
Did the marketing department fall asleep?
Holy shit is that some bad editing. It begins and ends trailer-choppy but seems to want to be taken as a standalone scene. And the fight makes no sense. Everyone seems to be waiting around to get hit by Jennifer Lawrence kicks or vomit powers.
Stifler wannabe there sounds like the guy dubbing over old kung fu movies.
An incredible low-budget feel to those clips. Probably because I’m stoned.