Watch The ‘X-Men’ Post-Credits Scene From ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Before The Amazing Spider-Man 2 came out in the US, there were reports from Jolly Old England that Spidey (Sony) had a clip from X-Men: Days Of Future Past (Fox) at the end. Some people called this an unprecedented cross-studio collaboration, while others assumed it was just a return to the old style of playing previews after features, hence why they’re called “trailers.” In reality, it was due to a deal between Fox and Sony, whereby Sony agreed to promote X-Men for free in exchange for Fox releasing Spider-Man director Marc Webb from a contract he’d signed with Fox Searchlight, who distributed Webb’s 500 Days of Summer.

Aaaaanyway, many of us here in the land of truck nutz and handguns sat through all of ASM 2 and its interminable credits at the end, for which we were rewarded with precisely jack and squat. Thankfully, IGN now has the X-Men clip from the end credits of the second Spider-Man 2, so that you can relive the magic of being advertised to by Fox after a two-hour commercial by Sony. There should really be a holiday dedicated to corporate synergy.

As you can see, the clip features Mystique, Toad, and Ink, an X-Man with a biohazard tattoo who can make people sick. I always say, if makin’ people sick is a weapon, your mom’s the H-bomb.

X-Men: Days of Future Past opens May 23rd.

[via IGN]