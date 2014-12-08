Watch This Creepy Ass Trailer For ‘It Follows,’ One Of The Year’s Best

I still haven’t seen The Babadook, but I will before I can officially declare It Follows the best horror film I saw this year, but barring a late run by The Babadook, It Follows, from director David Robert Mitchell, is far and away the best horror film I saw this year and one of the best of any genre. It opens in France in February (hence the French subtitles here) and is getting a US release some time in 2015. In the meantime, check out this creepy ass trailer.
My own description, from my review:
It Follows is about a supernatural STD, a sexually transmitted demon if you will, that has begun to infect the bored teens of suburban Michigan. It follows its victims around, slowly but relentlessly, taking different, terrifying, often bleeding and bare-titted human forms, that only those infected can see. It plays by African witch doctor rules, where the only way to get rid of it is to f*ck it into someone else. It’s one of those concepts that’s genius, dopey, and hilarious all at once, with clearly-articulated rules peculiar to itself. It Follows uses this delightfully odd vision of the fantastic to explore the terrifying sexual subtext of suburban adolescence. It’s sort of like if The Virgin Suicides (the Jeffrey Eugenides book, anyway, I never saw the Sofia Coppola movie) was a straight-up horror movie.
Cast includes Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Olivia Luccardi, and Lili Sepe, and they’re all pretty great. That a demon will follow you around until you have sex with someone is a nice little metaphor for my adolescence.
That looks pretty damn creepy, but The Babadook was terrifying.
The only thing terrifying about the Babadook was how much I wanted to strangle that kid.
One hundred percent this. The kid was horrendous. If the movie had ended with her chopping up the boy and then living the good live, I would have applauded.
The brahms were a bit much, but as I said to your initial review, I’m in.
More of a Chopin guy?
@Schnitzel bob HA! Well played, sir.
Play a nocturne and I’m your huckleberry.
[24.media.tumblr.com]
@Vince Mancini, you haven’t led me astray with your reviews in the past. I get the feeling that our opinions on movies are pretty closely aligned, and you do a hell of a job. So, I’ll optimistically see this one too.
That said, this movie sounds like shit.
The premise had me thinking this would be of the tongue-in-cheek variety, but goddamn. That trailer showed almost nothing, but the editing was spectacularly creepy. I’m guessing the movie follows through on that.
Supernatural Sexually Transmitted Demon?
That sounds like something Kirk Cameron would have scribbled down in his dream journals.
Whatever happened to that Christian horror movie about the demon in the porno mag?
the writer went to do some research and got carried off to Oz in a pornado.
“It follows its victims around, slowly but relentlessly, taking different, terrifying, often bleeding and bare-titted human forms”
Oh shit it’s basically my aunt on a snoot at Thanksgiving.
Boner jour, femmes.
A terrible demon that apppears after you have sex and follows you until sleep with someone else? So, like a relationship?
HIYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
*Pantomimes golf swing, runs fingers up and down rainbow suspenders*
I just can’t fathom how such a stupid premise could make for a good movie unless it was something like Cabin in the Woods but I’ve been wrong once or twice before.
Terrible trailer.
The trailer alone makes it the best horror movie in the past few years.
when does this come out?
I’m glad that wasn’t Brie Larson as I first thought. The idea of contracting a demon from sexual relations with her would be traumatizing….but not a dealbreaker.
Just watched ‘The Babadook’ last night and it was very good. Easily the best horror I’ve seen this year, but I really haven’t seen a ton of great horror films this year for what it’s worth. Not incredibly scary, but genuinely creepy, atmospheric, and unrelenting.
Liked it better when it was called “My Ass is a Haunted.”
The Babadook sucked out loud, in my expert horror-movie-watching and child-hating opinion. Vince, I’m sure you’ll love it.