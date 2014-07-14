Weekend Box Office: ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Takes $103 Million

‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ (our review) went bananas over the weekend, throwing a monkey wrench into Transformers’ dominance, and grossing $103 million worldwide, including $73 million domestic, evolving 33% above the original. It was helped (a little) by 3D ticket prices, which accounted for 36% of tickets. Back in 2011, Hollywood was said to be panicking when 3D was accounting for percentages in the mid forties, so it’s pretty clear the 3D craze is continuing to cool. Makes sense, the only reason to see this one in 3D is if you just really liked wearing glasses.
‘Dawn’ cost $170 million to produce, but should have no trouble earning it back, as it opened only in a few foreign markets this weekend, including Australia and South Korea, where it doubled the opening of the last Apes movie. So far it has earned only 29% of its gross from international markets, whereas the last one made 63% of its money overseas and there’s no reason to expect this one to behave any differently. So, congrats to Fox, I suppose. I just hope this doesn’t bring about a rash of other movies that basically have “TO BE CONTINUED” at the end because FRANCHISE FRANCHISE TENTPOLE TENTPOLE.
Elsewhere, Richard Linklater’s 12-years-in-the-making ‘Boyhood’ earned $71,000 per screen in limited release, the best of the year so far behind ‘Grand Budapest Hotel.’ Which makes me wonder why they don’t just release these kinds of movies to all the multiplexes like they do with the explosion and robot movies. You’re telling me Richard Linklater and Wes Anderson aren’t popular enough to compete with ‘Tammy’? Nonetheless ‘Boyhood’ is tracking 100% on RottenTomatoes, which is a hell of a feat considering ‘Freddy Got Fingered’ only managed 11% and that movie was terrific.
In bad news, ‘Transformers’ passed $753 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing movie of the year and could cross the billion dollar mark before it’s through. Even worse, Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘America’ survived Google sabotage and fell only 11% from its opening weekend, bringing it to $8.267 million in total. Meaning we’re probably not done seeing that dope and his dumb face every few years. I eagerly await his next documentary about how Ronald Reagan really is just as great as everyone says he is. Really slaughtering sacred cows, that guy (get it? He’s Indian).
Overall, the box office was down 26% from the same weekend last year (at least where domestic grosses are concerned). But hey, what do you expect when there’s only one major release hitting? Next week should turn it all around with, let’s see here… (*checks release schedule*) …uh ‘The Purge: Anarchy,’ ‘Planes: Fire And Rescue,’ and ‘Sex Tape.’ Oy. Didn’t they used to release movies people wanted to see during the summer? Trying to decide between ‘The Purge 2’ and a movie about Cameron Diaz not understanding the cloud sounds like something I’d only do if I was trying to work up the courage to pull the trigger.
[via Forbes, BoxOfficeMojo]
In other amazing financial news, The Mighty Feklahr recycled all of His empty beer bottles with deposit and got enough to buy a bottle of top shelf whiskey and is now watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies on ABC Family (possibly the shittiest channel for a family to watch). TAKE THAT HOLLYWOOD!
I stayed in and watched “Serpico” for the first thing. Gawd DAMN is it a good movie.
Good choice.
What happened to the graphic with Ceasar in a top hat, and a Big Ass Chain? That was some fine photoshopping.
I second the motion.
How are there still a million people who want to see Trans4mers? I get that there are a ton of people who like shitty movies and saw it the first couple of weeks but there has to be a limit of these people right?
These movies essentially exist as babysitters with air conditioning.
These films are so full of nuance and hidden meaning that it really requires multiple viewings to really “get” what Michael Bay is saying to us.
Also, I think film students are flocking to see the Transformers movies, taking notes, learning a LOT.*
*learning “what not to do” is still learning
Just lose faith in humanity already. We’re heading at warp speed to “Idiocracy”.
After the “went bananas” and “monkey wrench” line in the opening sentence, I was hoping for like a hundred more bad monkey puns peppered throughout. I am disappoint.
Do you actually think Freddy Got Fingered is terrific? If so, my love for you just just reached priapism levels.
Helen would you like some sausage?
When asked for comment, Michael Bay said, “Take your stinking paws off my Transformers money, you damned dirty apes!”
It’s so random to me that these movies are having so much success. I mean, a Planet of the Apes reboot? Who would have thought.
You put the kind of love and effort into a film like they did with “Dawn”, and you have a good chance of bringing in the big bucks.
Freddy Got Fingered will be redeemed eventually. Just remember Citizen Kane wasn’t that well-received in its time, and it didn’t even have an elephant jizzing.
I’m guessing Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya likes its beats funky, is spunky and likes its oatmeal lumpy what with its culture jamming and counter ape programming.
Any port in the summer storm.
I’ve heard that it has universal appeal. The protagonist, though somewhat stoopid, has the ability to shoot arrows like Cupid. Because of his charms, he’s able to overcome his intellectual limitations and find companionship, despite a tendency to use words that don’t mean nothin’, like loopid.
Did this article really murder mouth the Movie America? Clearly must be a libtard
The Tide is strong with this one.
I’m glad to see 22 Jump Street is doing well, super excited to see 23 Jump Street: Nursing School. I was a good friend and went to see Planet of The Apes and was disappointed that they didn’t get into the backstory between Russel Crowe Ape and Keith Richards Ape. I want to know what kind of grunting led to all that tension.
a total gross of $57+ MM for “tammy” is totally gross
It’s amazing, and kind of sickening, how a movie that literally makes me feel dumber every time I see commercials for it can be allowed to dominate the box office like this. This fucking world we live in…
The only movie worse that Planet of the apes was pacific rim. That movie made me ashamed of the human race.
Walked out of this film at about the 40 min mark. Boring and coma inducing dia-logs. That this movie is recieving such praise is clearly bullsh8t. I understand people like sh8t movies alot but this was really the last time I ever beleive pre-hype. It was so bad but worse was the fake praise. Its like they pre-decide a movie will be “good.” Then they go to town and the rest of you fall for it. Yes I was the only one that walked out. It was so fkn boring my eyes were rolling in my head.