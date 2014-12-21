Weekend Box Office: ‘Exodus’ Plummets By .666

Exodus: Gods And Kings plummeted an ominous 66.6% from its opening weekend haul last weekend, and the most surprising thing about that is that Exodus: Gods And Kings only opened a week ago. It feels two months old already, doesn’t it? Originally, the boring Bible epic’s disappointing opening was somewhat mitigated by the idea that “December films are leggier,” meaning they play longer. Unfortunately you sort of still need good reviews or general appeal for that, and that doesn’t seem to be the case for Exodus. Now, as one analyst said, “It will be lucky to get to $65m domestically.” It’s doing sliiightly better internationally, but that’s pretty rough for a film that cost $140 million.
Elsewhere, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies opened number one to a solid-sounding $90.6 million. This compared to $84.6 million for Unexpected Journey and $73.6 for Desolation Of Smaug. Of course, Five Armies opened on a Wednesday and the previous two opened on a Friday, and if you only only count the weekend, Five Armies opened to $56.2 million. First Hobbit, $84.6. Second, 73.6. Third, 56.2. Noticing a pattern? WB/New Line utilized a perfect “milk-it-while-you-can” strategy, and while people probably won’t be lining up for more Hobbit movies soon, and probably don’t feel good about what they already spent, the studios have already split town, counting their money and giggling at those suckers anyway.
Say what you will about The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, it had more The than anything I can remember.
Elsewhere in disappointing sequels, Night At the Museum: Secret of the Ooze opened to $17.3 million, a far cry from the $30 million original and the $70 million sequel (noticing a pattern?). It sounds like The Hobbit soaked up most of the family money. BoxOffice.com had predicted $64 million for the Hobbit, $23 million for Night At The Museum, and $18 million for Annie, and Annie continued the pattern of coming in low, coming in at $16.3 million. Which honestly doesn’t sound half bad, considering. I wouldn’t have seen a Cameron Diaz remake of Annie starring Jamie Foxx as “Benjamin Stacks” at gun point.
Top Five isn’t doing amazing numbers, but it has already earned back its $12 million, so good for Chris Rock. Oscar bait is still alive and well as well, with Wild, Theory of Everything, and Foxcatcher all still doing business.
Christmas is this Thursday, bringing openings of The Gambler, Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Into the Woods, Unbroken, and Selma and American Sniper in limited release. But not The Interview. You’d think these other studios would try to capitalize on the fact that a movie story has become something that even the president is talking about, but I’ve yet to see even a single “Go see The Gambler or the terrorists win” ad. Money on the table, man, money on the table.
If I’m not mistaken, the first Hobbit movie made back the production budget of the whole trilogy so this is literally just gravy for WB. Yet another reason we should go back in time and burn the Simarillion.
Don’t worry. Exodus will do just fine in worldwide grosses. Ridley’s films always end up doing well in the long run. It will do really good on DVD, blu ray and cable. I just hope hell get on with his Prometheus and Blade Runner 2 fast. Man isn’t getting any younger.
Both of those sequels will be guaranteed garbage. Ridley Scott hasn’t made a really solid blockbuster or milestone movie since Gladiator.
I disagree. Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut is actually the best movie of Ridley Scott’s career. Not even exaggerating.
The Theatrical Cut is one of the worst of his career, admittedly.
You have a point about the Director’s Cut, though that leads me to bring up that the Director’s Cut of both Alien and Blade Runner were better than their theatrical versions, though those theatrical versions were decent enough on their own merits. So, my point would be that Prometheus 2 is a sequel to a prequel that was nobody’s favorite in the first place, but gotta sell those 3D tickets, right? And Blade Runner sequel would’ve been very cool and relevant 5-10 years ago, but I don’t see anyone really “believing” in that project to have it outperform–critically or commercially–any of the dozens of apocalyptic/dystopian movies that are all the rage right now e.g. the YA invasion. I’m all for new IP’s, but they have to take the risk of being new, and not just repackaged stuff from the 70’s or 80’s. Also, Ridley Scott used to be a director that had a very clear identity in his films, which I think is gone now. So Scott making sequels or prequels to properties that he “started” isn’t so much him preserving his legacy as opposed to him getting work that doesn’t challenge him as a filmmaker but guarantees a payday. I know, I know, tl:dr. But Scott used to be one of my favorite directors, and it just sucks to see he makes such mediocre stuff now.
And I loved the whole Orion taking a page of his The Martian to space with it. I think the ship was clearly named that way because the NASA boys are all Blade Runner nerds and all love Rutger Hauer’s “…off the shoulder of Orion” speech.
