Weekend Box Office: ‘Exodus’ Plummets By .666



Exodus: Gods And Kings plummeted an ominous 66.6% from its opening weekend haul last weekend, and the most surprising thing about that is that Exodus: Gods And Kings only opened a week ago. It feels two months old already, doesn’t it? Originally, the boring Bible epic’s disappointing opening was somewhat mitigated by the idea that “December films are leggier,” meaning they play longer. Unfortunately you sort of still need good reviews or general appeal for that, and that doesn’t seem to be the case for Exodus. Now, as one analyst said, “It will be lucky to get to $65m domestically.” It’s doing sliiightly better internationally, but that’s pretty rough for a film that cost $140 million.

Elsewhere, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies opened number one to a solid-sounding $90.6 million. This compared to $84.6 million for Unexpected Journey and $73.6 for Desolation Of Smaug. Of course, Five Armies opened on a Wednesday and the previous two opened on a Friday, and if you only only count the weekend, Five Armies opened to $56.2 million. First Hobbit, $84.6. Second, 73.6. Third, 56.2. Noticing a pattern? WB/New Line utilized a perfect “milk-it-while-you-can” strategy, and while people probably won’t be lining up for more Hobbit movies soon, and probably don’t feel good about what they already spent, the studios have already split town, counting their money and giggling at those suckers anyway.

Say what you will about The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, it had more The than anything I can remember.

Elsewhere in disappointing sequels, Night At the Museum: Secret of the Ooze opened to $17.3 million, a far cry from the $30 million original and the $70 million sequel (noticing a pattern?). It sounds like The Hobbit soaked up most of the family money. BoxOffice.com had predicted $64 million for the Hobbit, $23 million for Night At The Museum, and $18 million for Annie, and Annie continued the pattern of coming in low, coming in at $16.3 million. Which honestly doesn’t sound half bad, considering. I wouldn’t have seen a Cameron Diaz remake of Annie starring Jamie Foxx as “Benjamin Stacks” at gun point.

Top Five isn’t doing amazing numbers, but it has already earned back its $12 million, so good for Chris Rock. Oscar bait is still alive and well as well, with Wild, Theory of Everything, and Foxcatcher all still doing business.

Christmas is this Thursday, bringing openings of The Gambler, Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, Into the Woods, Unbroken, and Selma and American Sniper in limited release. But not The Interview. You’d think these other studios would try to capitalize on the fact that a movie story has become something that even the president is talking about, but I’ve yet to see even a single “Go see The Gambler or the terrorists win” ad. Money on the table, man, money on the table.