Weekend Box Office: Hurricane Irene Wins the Excuse Bowl

Hurricane Irene provided a perfect excuse for crappy openings at the box office over the weekend, and in the second-slowest weekend of the year (behind Super Bowl weekend), it surely did have some effect. It didn’t help that the three movies opening were a hot-chick-out-for-revenge movie (didn’t they just release this a few months ago? wasn’t it called Hanna?), a remake of a made-for-TV movie about a haunted house (it would be difficult for me to care less), and a small-budget Paul Rudd flick for white intellectuals (it already earned back its budget, so there’s that). Talk about a whirlwind of disappointment, am I right???
Hurricane or no, The Help did just fine in its third weekend in theaters. A movie about a hot white chick curing racism… still earning despite a hurricane… why, it’s almost as if its audience for that doesn’t live on the coast. Elsewhere, Conan the Barbarian has earned just $16.6 million in 10 days. Which is okay because it only cost… holy sh*t, $90 million? You guys are f*cked. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is up to nearly $150 million in 22 days, outpacing X-Men First Class in the same period. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around Fox having made the two best blockbusters of the summer. It’s like seeing Hitler walk a Jew’s dog. It doesn’t make up for everything, but it’s a start.
|This Week
|Last Week
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Help
|BV
|$14,333,000
|-28.4%
|2,778
|+88
|$5,159
|$96,630,000
|$25
|3
|2
|N
|Colombiana
|TriS
|$10,300,000
|–
|2,614
|–
|$3,940
|$10,300,000
|$40
|1
|3
|N
|Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
|FD
|$8,689,000
|–
|2,760
|–
|$3,148
|$8,689,000
|$25
|1
|4
|2
|Rise of the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$8,650,000
|-46.3%
|3,374
|-97
|$2,564
|$148,456,000
|$93
|4
|5
|N
|Our Idiot Brother
|Wein.
|$6,588,000
|–
|2,555
|–
|$2,578
|$6,588,000
|$5
|1
|6
|3
|Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
|W/Dim.
|$5,727,000
|-50.8%
|3,305
|+10
|$1,733
|$21,710,000
|$27
|2
|7
|5
|The Smurfs
|Sony
|$4,800,000
|-38.5%
|2,861
|-196
|$1,678
|$125,993,000
|$110
|5
|8
|4
|Conan the Barbarian (2011)
|LGF
|$3,100,000
|-69.1%
|3,015
|–
|$1,028
|$16,576,000
|$90
|2
|9
|6
|Fright Night (2011)
|BV
|$3,029,000
|-60.7%
|3,114
|–
|$973
|$14,207,000
|$30
|2
|10
|10
|Crazy, Stupid, Love.
|WB
|$2,905,000
|-39.4%
|1,577
|-363
|$1,842
|$69,529,000
|$50
|5
[via BoxOfficeMojo]
It didn’t help that the three movies opening were a hot-chick-out-for-revenge movie (didn’t they just release this a few months ago? wasn’t it called Hanna?)
So Hanna is a hot chick eh, Vince? Someone’s gonna be receiving a visit from Chris Hansen soon.
The Smurfs is the film that cost the most to make from that list?
(And tell me the banner pic guy isn’t in the classic Sasquatch pose from that grainy footage. Another mystery solved!)