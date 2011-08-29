Weekend Box Office: Hurricane Irene Wins the Excuse Bowl

08.29.11 2 Comments

Hurricane Irene provided a perfect excuse for crappy openings at the box office over the weekend, and in the second-slowest weekend of the year (behind Super Bowl weekend), it surely did have some effect. It didn’t help that the three movies opening were a hot-chick-out-for-revenge movie (didn’t they just release this a few months ago? wasn’t it called Hanna?), a remake of a made-for-TV movie about a haunted house (it would be difficult for me to care less), and a small-budget Paul Rudd flick for white intellectuals (it already earned back its budget, so there’s that). Talk about a whirlwind of disappointment, am I right???

Hurricane or no, The Help did just fine in its third weekend in theaters. A movie about a hot white chick curing racism… still earning despite a hurricane… why, it’s almost as if its audience for that doesn’t live on the coast. Elsewhere, Conan the Barbarian has earned just $16.6 million in 10 days. Which is okay because it only cost… holy sh*t, $90 million? You guys are f*cked. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is up to nearly $150 million in 22 days, outpacing X-Men First Class in the same period. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around Fox having made the two best blockbusters of the summer. It’s like seeing Hitler walk a Jew’s dog. It doesn’t make up for everything, but it’s a start.

This Week
 Last Week
 Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 The Help BV $14,333,000 -28.4% 2,778 +88 $5,159 $96,630,000 $25 3
2 N Colombiana TriS $10,300,000 2,614 $3,940 $10,300,000 $40 1
3 N Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark FD $8,689,000 2,760 $3,148 $8,689,000 $25 1
4 2 Rise of the Planet of the Apes Fox $8,650,000 -46.3% 3,374 -97 $2,564 $148,456,000 $93 4
5 N Our Idiot Brother Wein. $6,588,000 2,555 $2,578 $6,588,000 $5 1
6 3 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World W/Dim. $5,727,000 -50.8% 3,305 +10 $1,733 $21,710,000 $27 2
7 5 The Smurfs Sony $4,800,000 -38.5% 2,861 -196 $1,678 $125,993,000 $110 5
8 4 Conan the Barbarian (2011) LGF $3,100,000 -69.1% 3,015 $1,028 $16,576,000 $90 2
9 6 Fright Night (2011) BV $3,029,000 -60.7% 3,114 $973 $14,207,000 $30 2
10 10 Crazy, Stupid, Love. WB $2,905,000 -39.4% 1,577 -363 $1,842 $69,529,000 $50 5

