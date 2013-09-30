Weekend Box Office: No love for Ron Howard’s racecars

Rush opened wide this week in 2297 theaters, as Ron Howard tried to sell us the movie-est movie that ever movie’d. Every ad I saw for it I thought Chris Hemsworth was about to turn to the camera and say “Glamour,” as a wind machine blew his romance novel hair like a Creed video. Sadly, America wasn’t really buying, and it only earned a little more than $10 million of its $38 million budget. Poor Ron Howard. Maybe his buddy Brian Grazer can cheer him up with some cuh-caine (B-Graze loves the Bolivian).
Rush expanded in to 2,297 theaters this weekend and took third place with $10.3 million. Among sports dramas, that’s about half of Moneyball‘s $20 million start, and is also lower than Secretariat‘s $12.7 million debut. It’s hard to call this a good opening, though it also would have been unreasonable to expect much more—while the marketing has been strong, Formula 1 racing isn’t of particular interest to most Americans.
The audience for Rush was 52 percent male and 53 percent over the age of 40, and it received a good “A-” CinemaScore. Add in strong reviews (88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), and it’s likely that this holds well over the next few weeks. [BoxOfficeMojo]
Turns out America only likes vroom cars if Paul Walker is driving them. Or if Vin Diesel uses them to kill a plane. Formula 1 cars? Pff, you probably can’t even put truck nutz on those.
Elsewhere, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 made decent money because kids, and Don Jon made nine million, but only cost six. FUN FACT OF THE WEEK: We’re the Millers has outearned The Wolverine, and over a shorter time period. No one really knows how the hell that happened. My guess is, Jennifer Aniston will get to make 10 more bad rom-coms because of it, and when those bomb we’ll find out it was really Sudeikis magic all along.
[via Boxofficemojo]
CHRIS HEMSWORTH: I would give my laugh for racing!
NIKI LAUDA: I don’t want. Your life.
(what I imagine Rush was like)
They really did make this as unappealing as a racing movie could be. No one wants to see Fabio in a movie where he will obviously beat Sacha Cohen’s character from Talladega Nights and isn’t a comedy.
Before you call him Fabio Maybe you should do some research..James Hunt was the Fabio of the 70s, 5,000 ladies he claims.Youtube Search “When Playboys Ruled The World” and Hunt vs Lauda Greatest racing rivals.Both 1 hour Doc.That are more amazing then Fiction..Don’t sound so naïve folks .I know this is place for sarcasm but it sounds more like ignorance.The Movie is factual.I’ve seen it but like the documentary better
I’m talking about how it was produced and advertised. Not its factual accuracy.
Yes it should of been a 3hr plus movie.Alot of drama left out to keep the movie within 2hrs.Watch Documentaries to see what I mean..I hope he has a DVD with all the edits put back in.
People getting burned alive would never make for a good comedy…Unless it’s a Zombie movie
I forgot We’re The Millers even came out, I don’t know a single person that has seen it. Where are these tickets being bought?!
It’s extremely middlebrow, so just figure it’s mostly bored women dragging their significant others.
I saw it (didn’t pay to see it, though). It didn’t make me want to commit suicide, so…one thumbs up?
Decapulet is exactly right, except I made my wife drag my teenage daughter to see it instead of me.
So half of the audience was male, therefore the other half was that other gender; meanwhile, half of the audience was over 40, indicating (presumably) the other half was under 40 (rather than… dead?). I’m not sure we’re real focused on meaningful statistics here.
I’ve heard more than 50% were human!
Fifty percent? That’s almost half!
The 50:50 split on the gender is indicative that it was equally attractive to both sexes. Unfortunately for the studio, this does not help them decide where to focus their advertising for the next week.
The second statistic, for those of us that took stats 101, is an indication of the mean age, which is more focused than the gender stat. It skewed old, so they’ll advertise on old guy TV shows. Statistically speaking, every movie is going to split the age groups at *some* particular age. If it’s at 25 then you advertise on the MTV, younger, Nic, older, ABC. The over/under 40 is a very meaningful statistic.
I don’t think this is entirely surprising since only 0.01% of the american population is aware that open-wheel racing is still a thing. The movie is very good though. And I’m sure it will make a bazillion dollars overseas where F1 is actually popular.
See, I thought this was a NASCAR movie, so I was confused why it tanked. But, yeah, redknecks don’t like race cars that can turn right. So it makes sense now.
i’ve read some good reviews, but you hit it on the head, this is a sports movie about a sport almost no Americans care about set in the 70s about drivers they’ve never heard of. it seemed destined to be a bomb.
I thought Don Jon was pretty funny. Tony Danza rocked it!
Baggage Claim, huh? I’m in the wrong business.
Tag line: “She’s done flying solo.”
Does the trailer include a shot of the leading actress tossing her vibrator into an airpport trash can? If not, then I call shenanigans.
Is Rush set in the 1970’s or the hipster-future-now?
Are you a Deep thinker? History buff? Romance believer? Could you deal with a high probability of your own death to do what you love or simply crave? if you answer yes to any of these my guess is you will Love it. If you cant stand reality and history mixed in with your popcorn special effects world you may well hate it, there will be no middle ground. I loved it, having raced myself, the film is SCARY REAL. Knowing the history (read both James’, and Niki’s books), the film is SCARY REAL. Unaware of the love interests of the men, It was PROVOCATIVE AND AFFECTIONATE. Now can the special effects, popcorn munching, video game addicts deal with a REAL FILM ABOUT REAL PEOPLE? THANKS RON i will see it MANY TIMES!!!!!!!!
No, I am NOT a Deep thinker, but I am a FAN of INCONSISTENT capitalization. ;)
I’ll wait until it comes to DISH.
Best Race movie sense the 1966 Grand Prix Movie..I watch a lot of F1 and Indy races..I wasn’t impressed with the racing seens in RUSH..Watching live filming of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix is amazing.I do plan to see RUSH again.Maybe I’ll like even more the second time!
I went to Don Jon on Saturday night- date nightiest movie of the year. All couples except for two bros next to me, which is kinda funny because at the Alamo Drafthouse you have to share a table and the server kept asking the bigger dude to order for his friend.
Also, at the part where JoGoLev (or whatever we are calling him) says “real girls don’t give good head” I swear half of the girls in the audience all of a sudden whispered in their boyfriend’s ears and then got a kiss. ‘Murica.
Can someone explain to me how a Metallica concert film could cost $18 million, nearly as much as “The World’s End”? Did they include James Hetfield’s therapists in that budget?
Not that you wanted a serious answer, but there’s a plot weaved into it, it’s not just a straight forward concert film. Also, shooting in IMAX 3D ain’t cheap.
Actually, I appreciate the reply, it honestly did perplex me.
I keep reading that Don Jon cost 6 million but JGL was on Stern last week and he said it cost around 3 million when asked directly.
The reported figures are usually whatever the studio says, and they downplay or inflate drastically depending on what they want the public to think. Press tends to quote their figures, for whatever reason.
I remember first seeing the trailer and day dreaming of another American Graffiti sequel
How the shit did Metallica’s film cost 18 million to make?
Metallica’s film? $1,000,000 to make, $17,000,000 to develop the technology to remove Lars’ giant ego from the final print.
You’d think Rush would open in 2112 theaters…
(sorry)
Rush ought to make profit even if it is a slight flop in the U.S. It’s currently at $22 million gross outside U.S. Deserves more, though.