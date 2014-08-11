Weekend Box Office: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Grosses $93.7 Million Worldwide, Well Above Expectations

You guys, I’ve got some crazy news. Some news that could shock you. Are you sitting down? Do you have a tight grip on your pants and/or butts? Okay, now that you’ve been suitably prepared, it turns out, the much-hyped Michael Bay-produced remake of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made lots of money this weekend, even though it was mostly sorta mediocre and no one really liked it (19% on RottenTomatoes, B Cinemascore). Crazy, right? I know. Literally no one could’ve predicted this.
Specifically, it earned $65 million domestic (on a $125 million budget). This even though early projections had it coming in as low as $40 to $45 million. But nostalgia is shockingly powerful . The interest in this movie has been through the roof since it was announced, which is fairly baffling to me for something that I thought was kind of dumb even when I was 11. Remember cartoons?! Remember pizza?! Radical, dude! And let’s be honest, no one ever expected it to be any good. It was being produced by Michael Bay and directed by the Battle: Los Angeles (my review) guy for God’s sake. That kind of resume is the cinematic equivalent of “I’ve been to prison” scrawled on a napkin. Maybe it benefited financially from rock bottom expectations?
The film played 61% male, 55% over-25 years old, and 36% Hispanic. It has also earned $93.7m worldwide as it debuted in 19 international markets as well. What was Paramount’s marketing strategy? No Fear. They didn’t respond to critics and pundits decrying Michael Bay as the ruiner of childhoods, the weird new designs, or who was or wasn’t playing Shredder and if the turtles were or were not aliens. [Forbes]
Hmm, that sounds plausible enough, but at the same time, what would a “fearful” marketing strategy entail? It’s not like the ads were going to say “we may have blown this one, so use your judgment!” Marketing is marketing, no matter how much the product sucks.
Among the other new major releases this week were Into The Storm, which I don’t remember seeing a single ad for, which grossed $18 million domestically on a $50 million budget. About the same opening as the director’s last film, Final Destination 5, which I still can’t believe wasn’t called 5nal Destination. It’s too early to tell if it will make back its $50 million budget (my money’s on no).
Then there was The Hundred-Foot Journey aka The Best Exotic Tuscan Marigold Salmon Fishery, aka Travel Porn For Moms, which grossed $11.1 million domestically. Not exactly setting the world on fire, but as BoxOfficeMojo points out, better than Million Dollar Arm. Do all movies about India have numbers in the title? Hundred Foot Journey, Million Dollar Arm, Slumdog Millionaire… I don’t think people are making the connection yet. Maybe put something that reads “INDIA” in the title instead next time. “Currying Favor,” “Tikka Tock Tikka Tock, So Sari You Didn’t Find Love Earlier But It’s Never Too Late To Chai,” etc.
Finally, Step Up: All In, the fifth (!!!) installment of the dance fight franchise C-Tates built, twerked up $6.6 million, down 44% from the previous Step Up film, which was already the lowest-grossing of the franchise. But what do you expect? You can only trick people into seeing a Channing Tatum movie without Channing Tatum in it for so long. Why the hell do they keep making these, you might wonder. There’s a very good answer to that, as it turns out.
…this series is the kind that burns up the box office overseas, as the last three entries earned $140m+ worldwide without breaking $60m stateside. It’s the Resident Evil of hip-hop dance adventures. [Forbes]
In fact, when you factor in international dollars, Step Up: All In has already earned $44.3 million dollars. Foreigners, man. Fools for the dance, the lot of them.
Guardians of the Galaxy fell 56% off its opening weekend, pretty standard for a Marvel movie and on par with Cap 2 and Thor 2. Kind of disappointing given how much better a movie Guardians was, but it’s not like those others were terrible either. And at least Guardians‘ 10-day gross ($175.9m) has surpassed Trans4mers, and now holds the biggest second weekend of the year and looks to become the biggest grosser of the Summer. So, one way to look at it is that a non-sequel, incredibly fun and well-made comic sci-fi movie only juuust barely beat out an entirely cynical, three-hour fourth installment of a shameless toy commercial that got old about 15 minutes into the first one. I’d normally say that the X-factor not reflected in the numbers here is that with Guardians, people leave the theater excited to see James Gunn’s next movie, whereas Michael Bay is milking a dying franchise while destroying his reputation in the process. But the fact that it made any money at all after Transformers 1, 2, and 3 seems to whole disprove this theory. Dude is the idiot whisperer. You make enough loud noises and fast movements and they all come running.
The fact that Chris meloni and Elias koteas aren’t the same person is blowing my mind. Everything I’ve ever known is a lie.
Had this problem for half my life.
Bill Paxton/Pullman
David Keith/Keith David!!?
FINKLE IS EINHORN
Dude, I know, right? See also: Josh Malina/Nick Kroll.
Jesus, thank god. I nearly died of loneliness.
I have to imagine a lot of the market for TMNT is children, and parents combining their nostalgia with their kids wishes.
Which really makes me wonder what happened to parents who didn’t want their kids to be fucking idiots. That entire “I refuse to let you be an idiot” ethos really seems to have flown out the window with most parenting styles these days.
Having dealt with parents of children with learning disabilities, let me tell you, there’s a depressingly huge swath of parents who do not give a shit about their kids at all and relish the chance to get them to shut up for 90 minutes. Feeding them and housing them is the extent of their parenting. It was a pretty soul-crushing job.
Parent cannot force children away from the same magnitude of idiot that they themselves are.
@Slappy The sad thing is that applies to way too many parents who aren’t at their wits end with children who have learning disabilities as well.
Hey, I just met you. And this is craaaazy.
Not going to see it. Can’t comment.
I think my wife is going to take the dick shits, but I long ago gave up on trying to get the little bastards to have taste in things.
The Mighty Feklahr feels the toitles would make great coke fiends.
*Mike snorts a bump off his nunchuks*
“COWABUNGAAAAAAAAAAAAA!”
slams phone receiver down…HARD
Cucamonga, doods!
Battle LA is the worst movie ive ever seen. And now unforunately this guy will get more work if this is a hit. Damn nostaglia to hell.
*sigh*
“The Hundred-Foot Journey aka The Best Exotic Tuscan Marigold Salmon Fishery, aka Travel Porn For Moms”
Brilliant. +1 drink tally for Vince.
Yeah that was spot on.
I’m still curious how Bay manages to smear feces all over a roll of film and get people to pay money to see it. Everyone complains about how shitty his movies are, yet he can chalk up another success because he conned a bunch of retards into paying to see him dry hump their childhood memories while wearing a MoutainDew sweatband.
Brawndo: It’s got what plants crave.
Big colorful robots punching each other. It’s summer, it’s hot in a lot of places and people want to cool down in places not their home for three hours. It’s fun to sit around and bag on the movie you’re watching with friends.
Lots of reasons Bay movies are so successful.
There’s a certain segment of the population that just wants to see stuff blown up. In 3D.
I used to be in ‘the industry’ and I actually like watching the Transformers movies because of the visual effects. I’ve worked with some of the people involved and there’s a tremendous amount of technical prowess needed to get those robots on the screen. It’s really amazing work if you tune out the rest of the movie and just watch the robots, say, blow up half of Chicago. Sound design is also top notch, if not a little bombastic.
@mattyj2001
I get what you’re saying about the technical stuff, but why can’t Bay try with the stories? I don’t expect The Empire Strikes Back, but he could at least follow “Screenplay By Numbers”.
I’m not high on cocaine, so maybe it’s different for me, but no matter how much money I’ve made doing something, I feel better when I do a good job.
@mattyj2001 I get it. A lot of people put hard work into the technical aspects of the movie, but it still amounts to polishing a wet turd. If you are making a soup and you start off your stock by taking a diarrhea dump in it, it doesn’t matter how many expensive spices and extras you put in there, you are still making shit soup. I’ve been in the entertainment industry too, and there are a lot of great people who are incredibly talented, but that doesn’t stop the business people from fucking it up.
@Kungjitsu and @onemanmob The studios see things like a billion dollars of revenue from three movies, and they deem that a success. As long as people go see them and spend money, they’ll keep making them.
Not saying it’s right and there’s little dramatic/comedic value to the Transformers (Turturo not withstanding), but as long as a million people want to buy shit soup, the studio will continue to give them shit soup. It’s commerce.
I guess the positive out of all of this is that there’s still room for things like Guardians of the Galaxy and Lucy to be big successes, so at least we got that working for us.
@mattyj2001 yes GOTG was amazing and I am very glad Gunn signed on again AND retains control over how it will play out. I may actually purchase this movie as a keeper. I am a sucker for weird space sci-fis with a large amounts of practical effects …
I can’t explain in words how depressing it is that the world will get a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shitquel a year before a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. I know that Marvel has a big line-up coming up, but it still pisses the hell out of me. Oh Nostalgia, how I wish I could punch you right in your wistful face.
I like how people my age act like the old Ninja Turtles movies were Star Wars or something. Shitty reboot to an average movie, same crap next year- “oh man, they’re remaking Encino Man?!?! How dare they!”
I like how people think the original Star Wars were Star Wars.
i respectfully disagree… Thor 2 was terrible…
Terrib..ly good. Nailed it.
But The Avengers was Thor 2. Or was it Loki 5 minus 3? Love that Marvel magpie nest.
5nal Destination has to be the porn parody right? Someone make this now!
Honestly, make it now, I’m about to go to bed and need an interesting couple of clips to help me sleep better.
You seem to forget kids exist. Last week during Guardians at least three different sets of kids where exploding during the tiny “turn off your cell phone” clip of the turtles. I mean they were so excited I thought they were trying to score a backstage pass from Leonardo.
So yeah this movie was always going to do pretty great.
This. EVERY young mom or dad with a kid that I know dragged their kids opening weekend to this. Vince is way too ornery here, and ignant about the fact that alot of young parents want to show their kids what they liked as kids too.
Once again, everyone has to take a deep breathe and take a look at all the awesome to good movies we’ve gotten to see this summer. X-Men, Godzilla, Snowpiercer, Edge of Tomorrow, 22 Jump Street, Guardians of the Galaxy. I haven’t seen Lucy or Planet of the Apes, but they got good reviews too. It’s the best summer in years.
Stupid fucking parents. Should’ve taken the brats to see Guardians again.
Oh well. Not like I’m going to watch the flaming pile of turd.
Coming to theaters it’s Michael Bay’s… whatever, you’ll pay to go see it, fuck you!
I was looking at budget vs. box-office in the chart, saw Purge 2: Anarchy made $68 mil on a $9 budget and then it struck me….
You didn’t have your FilmDrunk Box-office Fantasy League contest this summer? Or did I miss it?
Did I read this right: More than 1 of 3 people who saw TMNT this weekend were hispanic?
Sí señor.
I took my nephews to see it this weekend because they’ve been begging for weeks. Oh my god is the plot dumb, like among the dumbest things ever put on screen, but the action was fun and the kids had a blast, and isn’t that the whole point?
Then again, I’m a bit too old for the 80s cartoon and the original movie to really resonate with me.
No that isn’t the point. You can make a decent kids or action movie that isn’t a pile of crap. By going to see the crappy ones it gives them license to keep pumping them out. If people stopped just throwing their money away studios might actually try to make more good movies.
What is your definition of a good movie? This movie was intended for children and children loved it. I’d say that’s a successful movie. Especially when you consider the source material is pretty dumb to begin with.
Sometimes it’s okay to say “I’m not the target audience for this movie” and acknowledge that you have different tastes.
Your point about studios being willing to make better movies might hold more water if this summer wasn’t full of well received blockbusters.
Just because you are making a movie intended for children doesn’t mean you have to forsake a plot that is interesting. I don’t think it is asking too much from a filmmaker to deliver a plot that makes sense and has some interesting characters.
@HuhSJ My 9 year old sister loves the shit out of Smurfs 2. My older sister watched The Swan Princess for days on end when she was young. I wore out a tape of Flight of Dragons (look it up) in my day. My older brother probably has his dumb shit.
It doesn’t matter what you deliver, man, kids just love shit that looks cool or is funny to them. And since they haven’t heard or seen all the cliches, every character is interesting and all the plots are cool. Now, I’ll concede that there are kids’ shows/movies that adults can enjoy (not every cartoon can be Magical World of Gumball), but the creative heads behind kids stuff don’t give a shit about making something interesting to adults.
@Mechakisc And this is why movies like TMNT and Transformers make so damn much money.
KIDS
Michael Bay is the fucking Mcdonalds of movie making.
SO glad my kids have taste and didn’t want to see this hot bag of chlamydia puss.
Yea, but my kid could kick your kid’s ass
Do they prefer their farts in a sippy cup too or have they upgraded to glasses?
We can only hope every single person that saw TMNT caught some form of horrible and fatal disease. Hey, I hear Ebola is in town!
“I can’t help thinking that somewhere in the universe, there has to be something better than man. Has to be.”
James Cameron Deepsea Challange 3D? what is this and how do I see it and how high should I be?
My daughter has been watching the rap video for this non-stop….running around my goddamn house telling everyone they are about to get shell shocked. Too bad she is about to get shell shocked…because I’m not gonna pay for her to watch this shit shingle.
@cajunhawk
You monster.
This is awful. Like bad for the world kind of awful. I’m not sure I want to live here anymore.
I heard Will Arnett eats a Martin Mull (mustard and parmasean cheese sandwich) in TMNT. I can only assume he ad-libbed that part?
I don’t care about this movie, but i don’t trust anyone who didn’t even like Ninja Turtles as a child. I mean, jesus Vince, were you always a fart sniffing weenie?
Excuse me, but the proper title of “The Hundred-Foot Journey” is “Let’s F*** All The Racism Right Out Of Helen Mirren.”
Sign me up.
I wondered when she’d go interracial
You didn’t see a single ad for Into the Storm? Are you serious?!?!?! They must have thrown all of their advertising budget at the Midwest then because every commercial break here.
Ad man: “Put ALL of our money into Tornado Alley! Those people really know their tornadoes, they’ll eat this up! Screw the Left Coast and their earthquakes and the East Coast and their effete hurricanes, this movie is FOR THE HEARTLAND!!”
Yeah, I kept seeing ads, and each time I kept thinking, “What the fuck is this?”
Maybe they just didn’t advertise in California; the ads were all over tv in NY too
I just saw TMNT. I stuck it to the man by buying a ticket for that James Cameron Deep Sea thing. It’s not horrific. It’s fun. The turtles are fun. There was only a brief gratuitous shot of Megan Fox’s jeans covered butt (I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing). Shredder is beyond stupid. The other bad guy is worse. George Lucas would have asked for a rewrite of the dialogue. And they lazily stole the plot from The Incredibles. But it was flashy, and I ate 2/12 lbs. of popcorn. So, whatever.
@Mechakisc , “take the dick shits”? Is that when she has to poop a lot because you previously put your dong in her butt?
The commercials showed a giant samurai who had switchblade swords on top of switchblade swords that could also be fired at people. Of course dick shits everywhere lost their minds
To all the parents in this article bragging about how they’re not paying to let their kids see this: go fuck yourselves. I’m glad you want your kid to “have taste”, but please tell me you’re forcing their horrified eyes open to A Clockwork Orange’s gang-rape or Joe Pesci popping out a dude’s eye with a vice in Casino. Your kids like dumb shit because kids like dumb shit, and you’re gonna sit there and endure it while they get super excited. Why? Because a person’s tastes are not defined when they’re 10, and you’re not doing them any favors by making them the pretentious dick of 2nd grade.
Yeah, my parents took me to see the original movie in the theater at least three times as a kid. As an adult I couldn’t even tell you the last movie I saw in a theater more then once. Maybe Forgetting Sarah Marshall? I’m glad I don’t have kids so I don’t have to see this, but if I did I’m sure I’d just be happy for any excuse to get them to sit still and shut up for two hours.
I think I joyously saw both Care Bears movies in the theater while my Dad did his best to hide a rictus expression of contempt. That man is a saint.