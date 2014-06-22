Weekend Box Office: ‘Think Like A Man’ Won The Weekend, And ‘Jersey Boys’ Audience Was Really, Really Old

The sequel to the movie based on thrice-married shiny relationship guru Steve Harvey’s self-help book, Think Like A Man, Think Like A Man Too, starring Kevin Hart, Romany Malco, Michael Ealy, and Jerry Ferrara, owned the domestic box office title with $30 million in estimated gross this weekend. Which I like to think of as a classic example of the Turtle Bump. This is Ferrarica, we’re just livin’ in it. TLAMT’s gross was actually down $3 million from the debut of the original in 2012. Can you believe it only took two years to get the sequel greenlit, shot, edited, and released?! It’s almost as if making movies about people dicking around in Vegas isn’t that hard. It managed an A- Cinemascore despite its 22% fresh rating from critics.
22 Jump Street, meanwhile, was just off the lead in second place, dropping only 49% in its second weekend to take $29 million, having now earned almost $150 million worldwide. Now is the time for Lord and Miller to start making ridiculous demands. Seriously, guys, you can get away with anything right now. Get to work on that four-hour vanity project.
The other new release of the weekend was Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys, which grossed $13.5 million of its $40 million gross, which doesn’t seem great, and isn’t, but is still the biggest opening ever for a film that Clint Eastwood directed but didn’t star in.
Mystic River was the exception eleven years ago, as that Boston crime drama won a few Oscars and grossed $90m off a $10m debut weekend. Otherwise, the best case norm is the $37m grosses of Invictus and J. Edgar, and those biopics were year-end Oscar pushes with the likes of Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Jersey Boys has no box office stars and it’s not a year-end prestige picture (the reviews are mixed-negative). That the film opened at all is indeed a testament to the source material, Eastwood’s name, and the utter lack of anything like it in the marketplace right now. [Forbes]
Oh, and the audience was old. Like, older than Leno viewers and Oscar voters put together old.
As somewhat expected, the film played 92% over-25 years old, 84% over 35, and 72% over 50.
72% over 50. Incredible. Entire auditoriums smelling like mothballs. I guess I’m not old yet because I have absolutely no opinion about Jersey Boys. Maybe I’ll see it on a plane someday? It’s on the back burner, just below saving for my retirement.
Next week brings us – ugh – Trans4mers. I’m not sure why Trans4mers even needs to charge admission. I saw at least four ads in a 30-second TV spot for it. There’s so much product placement in it that I think it’s technically an infomercial. They shouldn’t be charging for tickets, they should be giving away a free massage and a golf discount for sitting through it, like a time share presentation.
Thought Jersey boys would do better. Maybe it will do well in the foreign markets.
Or everybody who goes to see it will buy a copy of the DVD at Wal-Mart, which seems to be the real goal here.
Jersey boys would have done better if they handed out “keep off my lawn” signs with every ticket purchase.
I love how with Trans4mers people are saying “Oh, it doesn’t have Shia Labouf in it, so it will probably be better.”
People need to learn about Post hoc ergo propter hoc.
People need to learn that Marky Mark saying “Ah think ah fawnd a transformah” is not an improvement over Shia
“I’m not excited about The Happening after Lady in the Water.”
“Dude, it’s ok now. They got Mark Wahlberg in this one. It’s gonna be great.”
agreed, I mean he was actually pretty good in those movies. My fear with this “upgrade” is that with real actors Bay is going to try to make a real movie and not just two hours of robots fighting each other. We all saw how that worked out with the darker moments of Revenge of the Fallen.
I’m actually surprised they took as long as 2 years to pump that sequel out
I don’t know, 13 mil seems pretty good in 2014 for a movie version of a jukebox musical telling the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Agreed. My son works at a theater and said it was pretty packed, and no one under 55. Only problem is they showed up 45 minutes early
Maybe movie theaters now accept food stamps or wic as payment for tickets and/or added a cash checking boof
“And ‘Jersey Boy’s Audience Was Really, Really Old”
That’s not… you can’t just change Boys to Boy because forming the possessive of Boys confuses you.
I actually just forgot it was about multiple boys and not just the male answer to Jersey Girl.
The male answer to “Jersey Girl” is an armpit fart.
i know it’ll be a plot-less dubstep symphony of metallic phallicness narrated by a Bostonian but i’m still gonna see giant robots kick each others ass. the 5 year old in me demands it.
They should have advertised Jersey Boys in a totally misleading manner, implying that it was a movie version of “Jersey Shore” but only featuring the male characters because Jwow and Snooki are box-office poison (in fact, they may very well be actual toxic chemicals).
Edge of tomorrow deserves better than that.
Agreed
It seems that in the black community Steve Harvey is infallible.
Rob Delaney has a story, I thought I saw it on twitter but can’t find it now, about writing jokes for some black athletes. He had some weird material he thought they’d turn down but they ok’d everything except his Steve Harvey jokes. Refused to besmirch his name.
Steve Harvey’s best work was on Family Feud.
I was extremely disappointed to find that Think Like a Manitou had absolutely ZERO to do with Algonquin lore and spirit animals. Consider yourselves warned.
Um, has anyone been talking about how INSANELY profitable Neighbors has been?!? An $18 million budget movie that grossed $145.7 million domestic. That’s gotta give the studio a chubby.
They already have a chubby, his name is Seth Rogen.
“Jersey Boys, which grossed $13.5 million of its $40 million gross”
$40 million budget yeah?
I’m embarrassed to admit it took me longer than I would’ve liked before I realized what was going on with those audience percentages.
“92%, 84%, 72%, what the hell kind of percentage is this!?”