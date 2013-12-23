Weekend Box Office: Anchorman Not Quite As Big a Deal As The Hobbit

Anchorman 2 opened this weekend. Crazy, right? Seems like I’ve hardly heard anything about it. Maybe try marketing it next time, bros. Anyway, Anchorman 2 actually lost its debut weekend to The Hobbit: Desecration of Smaug in its second weekend. The Hobbit earned $31.45 million domestically for the top spot, with Anchorman 2 just behind with $26.776 million. $26 million doesn’t seem like a lot for a movie with so much hype, but the gross of course doesn’t factor in how much they made on calendars, scotch, cologne, Dodge Durangos, underpants for horses, and whatever other Ron Burgundy tie-ins there were.
Another important note is that whereas the first Anchorman made only $5 million internationally, the sequel has already grossed $13.5 million in its first six locations. Hooray, now your incessant quoting will work anywhere!
Playing at 3,507 locations, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues opened to $26.8 million this weekend. That’s below the first Anchorman’s $28.4 million debut, though it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison: Anchorman 2 burned off some demand with a Wednesday start, and opening weekends in December are historically much lower than those in July (when the first movie opened).
For the five-day frame, Anchorman 2 earned an estimated $40 million. Both of the Meet the Parents sequels also opened on the Wednesday before Christmas—Meet the Fockers brought in $70.5 million, while Little Fockers earned $45.1 million. [BoxOfficeMojo]
No one was crying, because the overall box office was way up compared to last year ($139 million vs. $97 million, up 37%). Sequels seemed to be the order of the day, with sequels making up six of the top 10 at the US box office. Traditionally thought of as a weekend where movies compete with Christmas shopping, some studios chose to save their releases for Christmas Day, which this year brings Wolf of Wall Street, Her, Walter Mitty, Grudge Match, and the Mandela. And after that, it’s two months of ancient curses and car fights. But that’s cool, guys, keep releasing all the good movies in the same three-week period.
Dhoom 3 isn’t a typo, that’s actually the biggest-ever opening for a Bollywood film in the US, for a three-hour heist movie about circus performer/magicians (the Indian Now You See Me?). Its $14,000 per-screen average isn’t particularly noteworthy, but the trailer looks kind of awesome:
I don’t know what the hell just happened, but I think I liked it.
I used to love playing Dhoom 3 back in the day
He wouldn’t have been able to tape a flashlight to the gun cause he had multiple guns.
That’s just science.
i would hate watch the crap out of dhoom 3…i was nervous there wasnt going to be synchronized singing for a second, but hung on long enough in the preview
if you didn’t see Dhoom 1 & 2, you should! I remember loving the crap out of them as a kid, and I think you’d still do now. check out their trailers on youtube first if you want!
This is nothing compared to Rhesident Eviil 2.
Wait up… Are you trying to tell me that Frozen, a goddamn cartoon, cost $150 MILLION DOLLARS?
It’s Disney, I assume they include the cost of marketing in it…
Rendering is a motherfucker, my friend.
Not to mention the free advertising they get on ABC/ESPN/Disney channels, and the millions more they’ll make on merchandising.
Dhoom 3 makes Anchorman 2 look like The Hobbit 1.
seriously, guys, watch dhoom 1 & 2 if you have time. they’re the most hilarious and cool and everything for all the right and/or wrong reasons, and you’ll remember them forever!
I am oddly pleased that Saving Mr Banks is DOA. And also that Ender’s Game has missed its budget. Happy Holidays!
I was pleasantly surprised with how original Anchorman 2 was. In fact outside of the scenes with brick and his new love interest I found it quite entertaining. Great list of cameos.
Did we see the same movie? To be clear: I liked Anchorman 2 because it was exactly what I was expecting going in, but “original” would not be a word I’d use to describe it. They took every single joke from the first one and made sure to shoehorn it in again. Liked Brick with a trident in the first one? Brick has a trident again. Liked Champ saying Whammy? He’ll say it 30 times in a row. Liked the wacky news team battle? There’s another wacky news team battle. Liked the Sex Panther bit? They did the same scene with condoms. These are all off the top of my head, I could keep going.
I second that, @dc_david !
@Lahey
Sure there were some. The whammy thing was mere 30 second clip (thankfully) and the trident (2 second clip which I found kind of funny) and the News Battle which I thought was great because of all cameos (except the 1 guy who won’t be named) but I really thought for the most part the story was fairly original. Maybe because I went into it with such a low opinion of it (thinking it was going to more of the same) that even the slightest variation had me delighted.
I meant to say more of the same shit in my previous post.
Pretty sure that dude isn’t going to land the back-flip-across-the-draw-bridge-trick.
I got onboard for “Dhoom 3” when I realized that main character wasn’t going to change his facial expression during the entire trailer.
Motorcycle jousting just sweetened the deal.
aamir khan does channel this character really good (as always). the character got no more emotions due to the accident that changed its life and wants to take it on the whole world and achieve his master’s dream.
Dude looks like an Indian Robbie Williams. Also I’m pretty sure that themosayat is his username.
lol, I’m just (apparently) the only big bollywood fan around here.
and that guy happens to be my personal favourite bollywood actor (even though most people’s favourite is sharouk khan). his past movies usually tend to be very emotional and inspirational, as well as include much and much of random dancing and singing!
Presumably Dhoom 3 is set in Chicago because of course Bollywood movies should be set in Chicago. Complete with Chicago River bridge shot, Lower Wacker Drive shot, approach shot over the harbor, etc.
pssst… Act.
The Hobbit: Desecration of Smaug ? Is that also a bollywood movie or just an attempt at desolation?
Can more people admit that the original “Anchorman” wasn’t a movie? It was obviously a handful of decent lines and mostly lame sketches strung together. Comedy classic MY PASTY ASS.
OK I’ll admit it.
“…it’s two months of ancient curses and car fights”
The Mummy reboot with Paul Walker as the undead baddie.
Dhoom 3!? I saw the last two, it’s the closest I’ve come to my eyes-bleeding…makes Michael Bay movies look like art-pieces…well, almost.
haha pretty good describtions. most of (meaning: 95% of) bollywood movies are that way. and once you accept it, you look at it differently and just laugh at the f*ckery, while enjoying the scenaries and the acting and the good lines.
