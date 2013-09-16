Box Office: Insidious 2 Wins Big, Deniro’s Latest Turd Doesn’t Totally Tank

#Robert Deniro #Weekend Box Office
Senior Editor
09.16.13 15 Comments

Insidious 2 was the big winner over the weekend, “scaring up” (see what I did there?) an estimated $41 million over the Friday the 13th weekend, more than three times bigger than the original’s $13.3 million. That made it the second biggest September opening ever, behind the Adam Sandler-voiced Hotel Transylvania, which should tell you everything you need to know about how slow and boring box office news is in September.

Insidious 2 was the fifth horror movie to open number one this year, and the second directed by James Wan and starring Patrick Wilson (the first being The Conjuring). Horror fans love a formula.

Elsewhere, Robert Deniro’s latest paycheck, The Family, didn’t bomb quite as hard as it should have even though no one really liked it:

In a distant second place, The Family opened to an estimated $14.5 million from 3,091 theaters. That’s a solid start for the mob comedy—it ranks second all-time for director Luc Besson, and sixth all-time for distributor Relativity Media. Its audience was 54 percent female and 83 percent over the age of 25; unfortunately, it received a terrible “C” CinemaScore, which suggests it will fall pretty quickly. [BoxOfficeMojo]

Well, at least it probably won’t make its money back. That “83 percent over the age of 25” stat really says it all. For the over-25 crowd, Deniro is still the guy from Raging Bull and The Godfather. For the younger people, he’s the co-star of bad rom-coms who gets stabbed in the boner. RIP.

1. Insidious: Chapter 2 (FilmDistrict) – $41,050,000 – BUDGET: $5,000,000

2. The Family (Relativity Media) – $14,500,000 – BUDGET: $30,000,000

3. Riddick (Universal) – $7,013,000 ($31,280,000) – BUDGET: $38,000,000

4. Lee Daniels’ The Butler (The Weinstein Company) – $5,582,000 ($100,041,000) – BUDGET: $30m

5. We’re The Millers (Warner Bros.) – $5,415,000 ($131,602,000) – BUDGET: $37,000,000

6. Instructions Not Included (LionsGate) – $4,250,000 ($26,581,000) – BUDGET: Not reported

7. Planes (Buena Vista) – $3,066,000 ($82,984,000) – BUDGET: $50,000,000

8. One Direction: This Is Us (TriStar) – $2,400,000 ($26,887,000) – BUDGET: $10,000,000

9. Elysium (TriStar) – $2,050,000 ($88,388,000) – BUDGET: $115,000,000

10. Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (Fox) – $1,825,000 ($62,035,000) – BUDGET: $90m

Source = Indiewire

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Deniro#Weekend Box Office
TAGSINSIDIOUS 2JAMES WANRobert DeNiroTHE FAMILYWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP