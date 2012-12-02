Weekend Box Office: Killing Them Softly Bombs

This week in humanity disappointing me, Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2 held the top spot at the North American box office, while Killing Them Softly (my review) opened softer than a panda bear’s dong. Softly, which (luckily) cost just $15 million to make, was one of Brad Pitt’s worst openings ever, worse than Fight Club, Meet Joe Black, and The Devil’s Own, though still twice as much as The Assassination of Jesse James‘s entire run, which was Pitt and director Andrew Dominik’s last collaboration. Aw, poor Andrew Dominik. Aussie can’t catch a break.
To make matters worse, Killing Them Softly’s audiences gave it an “F” cinemascore, and keep in mind that these same audiences gave “A”s to Alex Cross (Laremy’s review) and Here Comes the Boom (my review). My simplistic response to this would be “this is why we can’t have nice things,” but I’d also point out that audiences for Alex Cross and Boom are going to be self-selecting groups (read: dipshits) for movies that give you exactly what you’d expect (i.e., crap). And as much as I enjoyed Killing Them Softly, it was basically one big, oppressively cynical F-you to America and everything you stand for. It’s a heavy-handed, angry, snot-nosed movie meant to piss people off – that’s what it did, and that’s a big part of why I enjoyed it. Argo (my review) was just as good, but it portrays America as we like to think of ourselves, and it got an A+ cinemascore. Which is to say, Joe Sixpack and Charla Cheesesnack aren’t hostile to quality, but they are a bit sensitive when it comes to criticism (you can have their EZ cheez when you pry it from their cold, partially-amputated diabetes fingers).
All told, with Twilight, Skyfall, and Lincoln (my review) still cleaning up, the overall box office was up 46% from last year. Long story short, people will continue to make movies, and studios will continue to be rightly scared of interesting ones.
[preliminary numbers via BoxOfficeMojo]
I am Jack’s complete lack of surprise. The book is about 3/4ths snappy dialogue, and if the film follows suit, our average Angry McFatface will be long gone before the sweet, sweet brutality.
So…Death Proof, then?
I was hoping Red Dawn would be more of a revenue let down. But I suppose there are enough people that went to see it thinking “Oh, I remember the original…!”
I was thinking just the opposite, having seen the original I knew to stay away.
I’m guessing it’s more of the ‘AMURIKA!’ crowd who thought Skyfall might be too classy.
That slow roll of Silver Linings is freakish. Three hundred and some theaters nearest to mental hospitals and rehab clinics? Do they not want their money back?
That “your review” link next to Killing them Softly directs to the Alex Cross review.
Rather, “my review.”
A correction to a correction.
BRAAAAAAM
Apologies.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Twilight cost $120 million dollars? On what? All the CGI looks like they paid an art grad $50 bucks in sushi to do it on his Mac Pro. I guess all those helicopter shots add up
I love Vince’s breakdown of himself: “I only like things that piss me off. People who don’t like what I like piss me off. I don’t like the people who don’t like what I like.” They teach this in mathematics chaos theory classes as “Mancini’s Paradox.”
All isn’t lost. Life of Pi looks like it’s going to be a bomb as well.
I had three couples walk out at various points in a half full theatre Saturday night. It wasn’t great. james gandolfini was worthless. Really enjoyed 10 min monologues about his divorce.
Fair. But I sort of enjoyed how skin-crawlingly repulsive he was. It was a running joke after a while.
Ha, holy shit, did The Assassination of Jesse James bomb.