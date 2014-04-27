Weekend Box Office: ‘Captain America’ Finally Taken Down By Kate Upton’s Boobs

Kate Upton would have to do a lot more than bounce around in a bikini for me to want to sit through 90 minutes of Cameron Diaz’s shrill overacting (we’re talking gynecologically graphic here), but apparently America disagreed, as The Other Woman earned $24.7 million over the weekend to take the top spot from Captain America for the first time in three weeks. The $40 million budgeted comedy earned a B+ cinemascore, despite a 25 percent recommended rating on RottenTomatoes. Be prepared for many more tepid rom-coms in which she spazzes around yelling.
That 25 percent rating, incidentally, is still seven percent higher than Transcendence, which fell 62 percent from last weekend, down to $4.1 million, for a total of $18.5 million domestic and $51.6 million worldwide, on a $100 million budget. Ouch. You don’t have to agree with me that it wasn’t that bad (and was almost good), but come on, there’s no way it’s worse than The Other Woman. That thing looked like passing a kidney stone.
Captain America‘s $16 million put it over $645 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Marvel movie behind The Avengers and Iron Man 3. If only we could somehow combine Kate Upton’s breasts and Chris Evans’ biceps, we’d have the ultimate unstoppable box office sex hybrid.
Meanwhile, the most mainstream Christploitation picture to date, Heaven Is For Real (review here), added $13.8 million for a $51.9 million total, on a $12 million budget. That’s right, it’s well on its way to tripling Transcendence‘s gross. After two weeks, it’s close to passing God’s Not Dead‘s $52.7 million gross after six weeks, which would be a shame, because at least God’s Not Dead is honest about what it is.
Elsewhere, Brick Mansions and The Quiet Ones had lackluster debuts, and things are pretty quiet until this weekend, which brings us The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which Sony tries to Avengersize Spider-Man without benefit of a Robert Downey Jr.
1. “The Other Woman” – $24.7 million
2. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – $16 million ($224.8m)
3. “Heaven Is Real” – $13.8 million ($51.9m)
4. “Rio” 2 $ – 13.6 million ($96.1m)
5. “Brick Mansions” – $9.6 million
6. “Transcendence” – $4.1 million ($18.4m)
7. “The Quiet Ones” – $4 million
8. “Bears” – $3.606 million ($11.1m)
9. “Divergent” – $3.6 million ($139.4m)
10. “A Haunted House” – $3.2 million ($13.5m) [Indiewire]
About 75% of the audience for The Other Woman was female, so it’s possible that Kate’s boobs weren’t the main selling point. Or…who knows? Perhaps Kate’s pulchritude transcends gender.
Everyone loves boobs, man.
A producer in the ’20’s was quoted as saying, “Boys, I’ve an idea: let’s fill the screen with tits.” Great ideas stay great.
That’s it, there’s maybe only one rom com a year that wives can convince their husband to go to.
I hope Hollywood gives Kate’s boobs the credit for this film’s success, so (a) she’ll get more film roles, and (b) so they won’t think Cameron Diaz had anything to do with it.
Chicks are bi-curious, man. And dems some fantastic tig ol bitties.
“If only we could somehow combine Kate Upton’s breasts and Chris Evans’ biceps, we’d have the ultimate unstoppable box office sex hybrid.”
This just in: Disney fast-tracks the She-Hulk movie. Awkward boners to follow…
There’s nothing awkward about a She-Hulk-induced boner!
Now we, the internet, needs to cast the perfect Jennifer Walters / She Hulk…
I have nothing against Kate Upton but that movie looks like utter shit.
I’d like to have something against Kate Upton.
Hey-ooo!
+10
I hate Leslie Mann so fucking much and I don’t know why.
Is it because she is not a great actress, super annoying, and only gets roles because she is married to Judd Apatow?
That would be it! Add ‘stupid face’ and what her face did when she screamed ‘stop eating cupcakes!’ in this is 40.
Or is it cuz one of her appeals is that, by bitching about getting old in all her movies, many middle aged American women can live out their similar complaints vicariously through her, and her husband saw dollar signs in said bitching? lol
@Steve, what? You’re assuming Leslie Mann appeals to women.
Touche’ lol. I honestly don’t, I was just guessing.
@Steve, no worries. The only things I can recall seeing her in are The 40-Year-Old Virgin (saw it for Carell), Knocked Up (saw it on teevee when I was utterly bored) and This is Forty (didn’t make it more than ten minutes). She’s quite terrible, though I did laugh when she vomited on Carell.
You’re all insane.
She was pretty fantastic in This Is 40
Dr. “Big Boobs” McGee wasn’t bad in Big Daddy.
She’s funny, and is perfect for the role of harpy wife.
No she is a shrill harpy. I guess I agree that she’s perfect for the role of harpy wife but only because she is so eminently hateable.
Is it because she wants some fucking FRENCH TOAST, and you are a pancake man?
The internet hive-mind has declared her and her husband persons to be hated, so that could be why. I don’t know what’s supposedly so bad about her. She played a mostly unpleasant (albeit funny) character in Knocked Up and This Is 40, but meh. I think she’s generally funny, though she doesn’t warrant strong feelings one way or the other.
Hail Hydra
Girlfriend: Let’s go to the movies.
Boyfriend: Okay, Captain America’s still out.
Girlfriend: We are not seeing Captain America four times in a row. I wanna see something romantic or you’re not getting any tonight.
Boyfriend: Augh. Fine
Later
Girlfriend: Aw, c’mon. I’ll do that thing you like.
Boyfriend: You’re lucky I’m even still here.
Later that night, said boyfriend’s balls told him the same thing.
hilarious @Shadowtag
Can we talk about the fact that Frozen has been on DVD for weeks and it’s STILL pulling 6 figure weekends in theaters…and that it’s at $400 MILLION domestic gross??
I haven’t seen it yet cuz I don’t have any kids, but Jesus is it that good!?
It’s good but not even the best animated movie on that list
That would be The Lego Movie
The re-released Frozen as a sing-a-long and it’s been doing brisk business, from what I understand.
It’s pretty good, way better than the last three Pixar movies if you want a comparison, but I agree with @Lets Chop Cats, Lego Movie is way better than any of them.
If you’re a middle-aged dude, and you reeeeeealy want to see Frozen, I’d suggest not seeing it in the theater. The only thing more creepy than that middle aged guy by himself at Disneyland is that same middle aged guy by himself at Frozen. Don’t be that creep.
Haven’t seen Frozen yet and started to on a flight recently. Got about eight minutes in and thought, “What in the ever-fuck am I doing here??” The thought of random strangers seeing me watching it did play into the decision to abort. That, and the fact that it’s only a matter of time before my wife makes me watch it anyway. Switched it over to the Ben Stiller/Walter Mitty one and actually enjoyed that one quite a bit. I could keep typing here but this was already a pretty pointless comment and the sooner I stop the sooner you can get back to living your lives. I didn’t mean to ramble on so much. I initially thought that I had something to add to the conversation. As it stands, I can’t quite say that I really contributed much at all. This is, however my first post of the day so there is likely a bit of rust to workout after the weekend. We’ve all been there, right? And so… Without further adoo…
~Fin~
I recently watched that movie with my godchildren the other day. It’s above average. The beginning is really stupid though. But never underestimate the power of Disney.
Weekend Miami
[miami-online.blogspot.com]
How has Fox not received a ton of grief from the Internet for the banner pic being a real poster?
Don’t visit that page, though. Seeing Diaz nearly made me vomit breakfast.
Wow, didn’t notice that. I guess the fact that she barely says one word in the ads already suggests Fox is sort of shameless about having her in their shitty movie.
Cameron Diaz is the hero Hollywood deserves, but Kate Upton’s boobs are the ones it needs right now.
Hero as in “never seen again, MIA”? Because that I would like.
Diaz gets points in my book for speaking in favor of pubic hair. And she’s never committed genocide as far as I know, so that’s another plus.
I read that headline and all I could think was “Brazzers”.