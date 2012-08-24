Weekend Movie Guide: A Premium Rush, Eh?

Opening Somewhere: Sleepwalk With Me, Thunderstruck
Opened Wednesday: Hit & Run
FilmDrunk Suggests: I strongly recommend The Expendables 2 if you haven’t seen it yet. In fact, here is the review that I submitted to Fandango after seeing it last weekend:
Premium Rush
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 78% audience
“Premium Rush earns its place as end-of-the-summer escapism, but I can’t say that it’s more than a well-done formula flick.” – Owen Gleiberman, EW
“Undeniably, the word ‘action’ does apply, but only as it falls between ‘class’ and ‘suit.” – Rick Groen, Globe and Mail (HEYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! SUCK ON THAT, MOVIE!)
Armchair Analysis: On one hand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is red hot. 50/50, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Hesher, and I think Looper looks awesome. (Also, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra never happened.) That said, I get the feeling this is one of those, “Okay, Joe, we let you make your mopey cancer film and your 500 Days, now you owe us.” And he’s like, “A deal’s a deal” and the studio execs are like, “Good boy, now make that bicycle delivery guy movie” and he’s like, “Come on, really?” and they’re like, “Well, it’s that or we get your Cobra Commander mask out of storage” and he was like, “Sh*t, okay.” I don’t know, maybe Premium Rush is exciting, and I’ll decide that when I watch it on DVD.
Premium Rush does not appeal to me because I’m not a bike messenger. So like 2000 bike messengers from San Francisco are gonna go and see this? 50 or so of them have girlfriends and MAYBE 25 have friends. That’s only 2075 people in a major city seeing this opening weekend. It’s gonna bomb, because bike messengers are assholes.
There’s the part in the commercial when the girl knocks the cab’s side view off, and I’m like, Hey, you’re the one committing the traffic violations!
There’s that many left? The bm population has been dwindling for a long time. Thank got for .pdfs and the internet.
Bike messengers in NYC are the worst. One time, I was crossing the street with the WALK sign, and this guy comes barreling out between two stopped cars, swerves just shy of hitting me and then dings his stupid little bell at me like it was my fault.
YOU ARE NOT EXEMPT FROM TRAFFIC LAWS BECAUSE YOUR MODE OF TRANSPORTATION DOESN’T HAVE A MOTOR, DOUCHEBAG.
In the banner pic it looks like the guy’s shirt reads “FONY Paramedic” and I was like, “good!”
The fact that nobody likes bicycle messengers is a major hurdle to clear with this movie. They’re right up there with meter maids. Where is a movie about meter maids? He ticketed the wrong car. Intrigue.
I enjoyed Premium Rush, but definitely it’s definitely forgettable
definitely
Out and about in NOLA you only get the Premium Rush if I’ve been drinking top-shelf Scotch all night. Otherwise you end up with Barely Average Rush.
Can premium rush live up to heights of “Quicksilver”? They really should have had Kevin Bacon in this movie.
I was talking to some hipsters* about Quicksilver when the first Premium Rush promos hit the web. They looked at me like I was the idiot.
*by hipsters I mean friends. I’ll go now…
As an ex bike messenger it’s gotta’ be… Hit and Run! Jackalope rhythms? This Stephanie Zacharek is a firecracker! Well, maybe a burning schoolhouse. At the very least a sparkler.
I think on the spectrum of things that should be named “Premium Rush” it goes Neil Peart biopic > Mountain Dew flavor > bike messenger movie
Premium Rush sounds like Limbaugh’s new tv show airing against Morning Joe.
They were gonna call it The Fixed and The Furious, but that title was already taken by an illegal dog racing movie that is in development.
Just to let you know, in the hit and run commercials where there’s quotes about it being funnier than bridesmaids and the hangover, the source is someone from myspace, which should be enough to not want to see this movie.
Dax Sheppard is a total “that guy”. I am aware of him, I can name plenty of movies he’s been in….but really he’s just “that guy from Idiocracy (or whatever).” Why do you let “that guy” write, direct and star in a movie and then push it that fucking hard when it looks terrible?
‘Hey guys, I can’t wait to see that new blockbuster western comedy starring Chris Cooper.’
He was “that guy” in “Zathura” when Kristen Stewart was at the acting zenith and Josh Hutcherson hadn’t yet dyed his hair blond.
He was also “that guy” in Employee of the Month when Dane Cook had a career and Jessica Simpson didn’t have a baby dinosaur.
And all this time I’ve been thinking Dax Shepard is the plural of Dack Rambo.
Sounds more like a cleaning product to me.
Based on what I’ve gleaned from the commercials, I just find it a little funny that Aasif Mandvi plays JGL’s boss in this movie, and also played Peter Parker’s boss when he was a bike-ridin’ delivery boy (of pizzas) in Spidey 2.