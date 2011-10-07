Weekend Movie Guide: Break Out Your Fancy Scorpion Jacket

Opening in Limited Release This Weekend: The Human Centipede 2
FilmDrunk Recommends: 50/50
This is a pretty tame movie weekend despite huge star power, so the obvious expectation should be that The Ides of March will be the critical darling that is outperformed by Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots: The Movie because your kids think that a robot punching another robot in the balls is HILARIOUS. What say you, on with the lofty expectations?
The Ides of March
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79% critics, 84% audience “want to see”
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“In a raw and riveting face-off in a hotel kitchen, Mike and Stephen have it out on issues that really are life-and-death. Clooney knows how to ignite sparks and build momentum. And he hands the terrific Gosling an all-stops-out role that challenges him on every level – his ravaged face traces the line from compromise to corruption.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
“Gosling is the standout among the A-list ensemble, delivering a riveting, intensely focused performance. He has a wonderful moment when Myers is faced with a fateful decision. The next scene is silent, a medium shot of him walking down the street. From the cadence of his walk, we know the choice he’s made. That, ladies and gentlemen, is an actor at work. – Colin Covert, Minnesota Star Tribune
Armchair Analysis: Nobody ravages Baby Goose’s face. This film is obviously going to receive high praise and generate a great deal of Oscar buzz, but is this really a great time for a political drama? I’d rather watch Pauly Shore in Hail to the Queef the way this country is going, but then… I just can’t say no to Silver Fox and Baby Goose.
Seriously, even my panties get moist looking at this picture…
Lights, camera, whacktion! AMIRIGHT???
Yeeesh, way to harsh my pants mellow with that last pic.
“Silver Fox and Baby Goose” sounds like a children’s book.
The handsomest children’s book ever, of course.
I saw 50/50 yesterday. It was half funny half heart-wrenching, and 100% awesome.
See what I did there?
Give me a job Rolling Stone Magazine!
Vancey let the cat out of the bag earlier, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is still in theaters. Hoser Thanksgiving is saved!
Patty, is that book a ‘choose your own ending’? I will buy that book.
Is that picture real life? Or is that a picture of Quaid or Cohagen after they are sucked out onto the surface of Mars?
Jesus.
Come the middle of every March, The Mighty Feklahr has the Idea to throw up green sp’lak all over the streets of Cedar Rapids after the Shriners at a parade! Those krazy Klingons!
On or about March eleventh, The Mighty Feklahr has the Idea that 311 sucks.
At a football game, The Mighty Feklahr often has the Idea to bag an easy, low-self-esteem Marching band chick. Like shootin’ targ in a barrel!
Thus ends The Mighty Feklahr’s Ideas of March.
But what if my fancy scorpion jacket is at the cleaners? Does that mean I have to stay home this weekend? I never get to do anything! I hate you!
*throws semi-fancy crawfish hoodie back in the closet, stomps into bedroom, slams door*
Patty and Michelle, you may be the only vagina-laden specimens of the human race what post regularly in these comments, and I may be a straight man, but there’s a reason ours is the homo genus, and that reason is Baby Goose and Silver Fox. I didn’t even realize I had panties until I heard about this movie and realized they were soaked.