Weekend Movie Guide: Brought To You By Rex Reed’s Honest Voice

Opening Everywhere: A Good Day to Die Hard, Beautiful Creatures, Safe Haven
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince and I don’t see eye-to-eye very much on movies like A Good Day to Die Hard, because he doesn’t love America like Bruce Willis and I do. So I thought that instead of trying to convince everyone to think one way or another this week, I’d channel Rex Reed in order to tell you what’s hitting theaters this weekend.
A Good Day to Die Hard
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 13% critics, 82% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s all more than a little silly, but Willis’ presence at least provides undercurrents of easy jocularity.” – Chris Vognar, Dallas Morning News
“This is the Magpie School of action filmmaking: Anytime things start to make so little sense that you might lose the audience, just throw something shiny up on screen to distract.” – Ian Buckwalter, NPR
Armchair Rex Reed Analysis: “In this latest installment of the once-honorable Die Hard franchise, Bruce Willis and his scrotal pattern baldness once again showcase an overwhelming inability to achieve erection. In fact, I haven’t seen a walking dildo so obviously impotent since Rex Hudson prayed for Doris Day to have a penis in Pillow Talk. I also found the action to be too far-fetched.”
Beautiful Creatures
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 47% critics, 77% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“This surprisingly beguiling attempt to blend fantasy, coming-of-age drama, melodrama, camp and social critique isn’t always successful – but it’s nearly always entertaining.” – Joel Arnold, NPR
“Beautiful Creatures rests entirely upon the shoulders of leads. And in that sense, it completely works.” – Laremy Legel, Film.com
Armchair Rex Reed Analysis: “Beautiful? I had to ask one of my rat-faced interns with a voice like Fran Drescher’s anus who Alice Englert was and I was shocked that he didn’t tell me she was part ferret. As for Emmy Rossum, she’s got chops but she could stand to stick a few fingers down her throat the next time she ‘auditions’ for a director. Semen = calories, ladies. As always, I found Jeremy Irons to be exhilarating.”
Safe Haven
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 13% critics, 70% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The latest Nicholas Sparks-derived weepfest, Safe Haven, is being marketed as a Valentine’s Day special, but the plot line is closer to a stalker thriller. It’s sudsy-scary. It’s also not very good.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
“On its own merits, Safe Haven is about as satisfying and filling as a Valentine’s Day conversation heart, with far less to say.” – Kate Erbland, MSN Movies
Armchair Rex Reed Analysis: “I don’t know what Hitler youth camp Julianne Hough crawled out of, but it sure as dog sh*t didn’t have a drama department. Fortunately, she’s got cans like a young Audrey Hepburn, so that should buy her a few extra years before she ends up giving handies to stage directors in Reno dinner theater. Josh Duhamel, I’m told, is married to a woman who looks like Ty Cobb’s practice mitt after he beat his wife with it. This wasn’t the strongest Nicholas Sparks film.”
Thank God Safe Haven finally comes out. If it flops, I’ll no longer have to see those two dullards in 30 second increments anymore.
Seriously, they could not have chosen any two more uninteresting people for that movie.
nigga is you bad mouffing Cobie Smulders?
nevermind you probably meant julianne hugh and josh duchamel
Douche-camel. I’d never say anything bad about Cobie Smulders.
I rarely say of a celebrity, “She should stick to” whatever, but if you’re hot and a dancer maybe branching out into something at which you suck is unwise. Get your think on, Hough.
Josh Duhamel is what someone with no taste imagines when you describe Timothy Olyphant.
Josh Duhamel : Olyphant :: Josh Lucas : McConaughey
The boobie shot from the Die Hard Trailer wasn’t even in the movie. It would have been the best scene. By far.
that’s all I could think about the entire movie. I kept hoping for some sort of “re-cap flashback” sequence where they would show the shots from the trailer.
Where the hell does that shot come from? What is its context?
I’m complaining to the FCC. This kind of false advertising has to end.
It happened. For like 1 second
That is her stripping out of her “assault” gear to change into a sundress and glasses to look all innocent, but Badass Baldness Sr. sees right through because it is his vacation which he says about 30 fucking times.
I’ve also seen Die Hard. Don’t waste your time.
holy shit that safe haven trailer is boring
Right!?
It’s the frustrating kind of boring, not the pleasant kind that puts you to sleep.
Nicholas Sparks incarnate.
In other news McCarthy and bullock are staring in a cop buddy comedy and Steve carell plays a magician
“People will think it’s really funny because America’s Sweetheart drops the F-Bomb!!!!!!!!” – studio executive as he throws $1,000 bills in the air
You shut your whore mouth about Reno, ghost of Rex Reed!
Well played sir, well played.
Die Hard was amazing because I saw it for free and made $200 in doing so. My only problem with it was when the catchphrase was dropped, *Skrillex could have dropped it better.
*because he drops the bass, I’m fishing for laughs. sorryZ
These spambots are usually pretty dull, but a Fiat Multipla? Now that’s enticing.
I’m sold
Die Hard was actually pretty good.
It was total bullshit that they didn’t show the chick unzip. As soon as she started to pull the zipper down, the camera went to a new scene. Talk about a (master) bait and switch!