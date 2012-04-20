Weekend Movie Guide: Find Love Or Save The World

: The Lucky One, Think Like a Man

Suckling Mother Nature’s Earth Day Teat: Chimpanzee, To the Arctic 3D

FilmDrunk Suggests: [FORGET MOVIES! CHECK OUT OUR UFC 145 LIVE BLOG! -Vince] Kids need to be aware of the environment, or so my parole officer told me. So take your kids to one of the two artsy fartsy enviro-slobber films and help save the polar bears or monkeys. Otherwise, just don’t give your money to Steve Harvey’s relationship advice.

The Lucky One

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20% critics, 78% audience, 100% caramel-clogged hearts

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“More than anything, this latest adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel feels like a wasted opportunity. The savviest directors are able to exploit Sparks’ formula for its comfortable escapism. But Hicks, who does better work with more thoughtful material (‘Shine’), is way out of his element. He hits the beats — lonely woman, hunky stranger — without bothering to develop even the slightest depth.” – Elizabeth Weitzman, NY Daily News “Human Dreamsicle Efron has buffed and tattooed himself to the bulked-up extreme for his big dramatic turn in ‘The Lucky One,’ but the role of a stoic, expressionless philosopher-soldier requires that he tamp down his natural exuberance and physical grace, a regrettable misuse of his native talents.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post (Translated: Ann Hornaday really wants to f*ck Zac Efron.)

Armchair Analysis: I’ve never read a Nicholas Sparks book or seen a movie based on one either. I have seen the last 20 minutes of The Notebook, and holy crap I have never laughed so hard. But girls apparently love these movies, so I assume that both young and old will flock in droves to see Zac Efron take his shirt off act like no real man on this planet would ever act unless they were hiding sssssssssomething. [See also: The Lucky One Recreated with Reviews]