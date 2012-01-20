Weekend Movie Guide: GRRRRRRL POWER!

FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m excited to see Haywire for Gina Carano and my boy Channing Tatum. Vince said he didn’t like Haywire because it was stale, but it was actually because Gina Carano wouldn’t respond to his letters that he sprayed with Drakkar and sealed with a glittered mushroom stamp. He’s such a romantic!
Haywire
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83% critics, 54% audience (A very strange juxtaposition that makes me think this is more Soderbergh ass-kissery than “You just didn’t get it.”)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The question of whether Carano can actually act is moot. It’s enough that she has a commanding presence, and two good expressions – warily friendly or glaring, which makes her like a much prettier Charles Bronson.” – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail
“If you don’t mind a baffling plot, unexplored characters and a so-what ending, though, the movie is watchable thanks to Soderbergh’s skittery flair and some ace dialogue.” – Kyle Smith, New York Post
Armchair Analysis: This movie was destined to be a letdown because it was made almost two years ago, when Michael Fassbender was a nobody and the studio didn’t even want to let Steven Soderbergh cast him. Now, he’s much more convenient. We obviously love Gina Carano, and Channing Tatum is this generation’s John Wayne (that should be on his IMDB profile) but this movie is a letdown by most dude accounts, including Vince’s review. So just keep that in mind when you’re wishing that Carano’s legs were squeezing the life out of your face.
I’m confused, is this the review for the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?
*sings* Sit on my face, and tell me that you love me . . .
Is that Nick Cannon?
Enjoy your moment in the sun, second guy from the left in the “Red Tails” picture. People who forget their hat on the set of a Terrence Howard joint pay a steep price, usually involving minimum eight-hour-long bongo jam sessions and several gallons of cheap red box wine.
So long as she shows her tits, I don’t mind.
Does she show her tits?
Not even close. YOu think I would’ve left that out of my review? It would’ve been the headline. This is the closest you’ll get:
[cdn2.cagepotato.com]
Sorry. I only read Burnsy’s review of your review.
And I only read Dingus’s comment about Burnsy’s review of your review.
Still that purple monkey dishwasher crack is uncalled for.
Underworld looks a lot more realistic than its predecessors.
I’d jizz fire too after seeing Kate Beckinsale striking that pose wearing that outfit.
Not to sound racist, buuuuuuuuut…
I’m going to guess that this will be skewed down racial lines in who likes it and who doesn’t. I also think that the people who do like it are forcing themselves to like it because it’s about a very true and heroic story, warped into something that is cheesy and primarily aimed at kids ( kind of like Ewoks, zing). I would really be interested in seeing if anyone out there who is staunch opponent of throwing down the “race card,” Bill Cosby is the first person that comes to mind, has to say about the movie.
*door flies open*
Armond White: Did somebody say “race card”?
*takes out entire race deck*
“a much prettier Charles Bronson”
My, what a glowing compliment! I bet you say that to all the girls…
Sitting on the camera/sitting on the camera/sitting on the camera…
Kwanzaa help the first first person to criticize Red Tails for laughable detachment from history. I can hear Spike Lee now: “Oh, Quentin Tarantino can make Inglorious Basterds, but when a BLACK MAN does the same thing…”
Hey D’Angelo! I found Wallace!
Still not enough Wire alumni in the cast to make me see it. For instance,whither Propeller Joe?
My guess is the critics/audience disparity is due to the vagina-having protagonist. Maybe she doesn’t show dem tittays?!?
You mentioned nothing of the black Marlon Brando, Ne-Yo, being in this! Where’s my wallet?!? You can call me MS. INDEPENDENT….because I’m sure ill be the only one there in my racist theater.
You know, I’ve heard everything they’re saying about Gina Hotstuff or whatever her name is before, but it was about Sigourney Weaver. I hope she ages better.
Ne-Yo is cornering the market on black hipster soldier.
How much do you think Gina Carano would charge to come to my birthday party and kick me in the balls?
Because whatever it is….I’ll pay it.