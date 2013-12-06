Weekend Movie Guide: The Search For The Year’s Worst Movies Continues

Opening Everywhere: Out of the Furnace
Opening Somwehere: The Last Days on Mars, Twice Born, Inside Llewyn Davis
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m not trying to imply any of these movies are on my radar for this year’s Worst Movies list – coming to you on December 18 – but The Last Days on Mars isn’t exactly pulling the best reviews, so I’ve got that one on my list of films to watch. And boy have I watched some doozies over the past several months. But if you’ve got a particular film that you hated this year that you want me to consider, mention it in the comments and I’ll let you know if it’s in the conversation that I’m having with all of the miserable voices in my noggin.
Out of the Furnace
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 53% critics, 71% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Yes it has a fine cast, and all do good work. But this overly obvious film about the downward spiral lives of lower-class brothers barely scraping by in life goes through mostly expected motions. – Tom Long, Detroit News
Although Out of the Furnace takes place just a few years back in this new millennium, Scott Cooper’s solemn, blood-soaked drama about brothers and broken dreams feels like it’s of some different, ancient time. – Steven Rea, Philadelphia Inquirer
Armchair Analysis: You can read Vince’s review here. Or you can read my review here.
Inside Llewyn Davis
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 95% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
In top form, Joel and Ethan Coen offer up feel-bad experiences that, like fine blues medleys, make you feel good (although with an acidulous aftertaste). Inside Llewyn Davis is one of their best. – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
If you love the Coens, or follow folk music, or hold fast to this period of history and that patch of New York, then the film can hardly help striking a chord. – Anthony Lane, New Yorker
Armchair Analysis: If you’re going to make a movie with a title that invokes the thought of being inside a human being in a non-pornographic or masochistic way, then I expect it to be more like Innerspace. This doesn’t look like Innerspace.
The Last Days on Mars
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 25% critics, 29% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The Last Days on Mars ultimately confirms what science has already spent billions of dollars establishing: There’s just no life here. – Geoff Pierre, Globe and Mail
Lean, muscular and on the money, The Last Days on Mars takes a familiar story and tells it so tautly that we are pleased to be on board. – Kenneth Turan, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: I think it’s kind of messed up that we haven’t even colonized Mars yet and we’re already making movies about the planet’s last days. That really says something about society’s modern pessimistic nature, I think.
Twice Born
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 20% critics, 72% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Yes, it’s all as clunky and tasteless as the description suggests, and the awkward casting doesn’t improve this overlong drama. – Christy Lemire, RogerEbert.com
Whatever thoughtful instincts Mr. Castellitto might possess are undermined by his addiction to cinematic prettiness. – A.O. Scott, N.Y. Times
Armchair Analysis: More like twice baked. As in a potato. Whatever, I’m fat and I haven’t eaten since breakfast.
Swapping the screeching wub wub for Liev Schreiber might’ve saved Prometheus so I will search out the one screen showing this derivative Martian adventure. I take offense, sir!
The Smurfs 2. A miserable, lazy, mean-spirited, slightly sexist pile of steaming blue poo. Made me want to drop kick a baby into the sun.
“Made me want to drop kick a baby SMURF into the sun.”
Fixed.
We’ll accept that.
Hmm, this has me looking forward to the Coca-Cola Polar Bears movie.
I’m holding out for Deep Inside Llewyn Davis.
Grown Ups 2 outstinks everything.
Game, set, match.
Fo real tho, son. For some ungodly reason my gf took the Red Box Challenge with this one, the whole time pretending she didn’t remember me mentioning how bad it was.
It literally had no redeeming qualities. I still cannot fathom the existence of a mad mad world in which I could have watched this movie. AND I KNEW WHAT IT WAS. It was as if I had heard about this turd sitting in the street. I knew it was a turd, what a turd was, and that it was in the street. I lived on the other side of the city from where the street this turd lay in. And one morning sure as sh*t i wake up with turd all in my teeth.
unbelievable…
Couldn’t have been worse than the original Grown Ups which is quite possibly one of the worst movies off all timez.
I mean, Grown Ups 2 should be obvious, it’s the Chernobyl of 2013 films, but I think for a movie to be considered it needs to have higher expectations than a Sandler film.
Put 12 Years A Slave on your worst movie list just to watch people freak out
Most of which never actually saw it.
What the heck are studio execs thinking releasing The Last Days on Mars to theaters in the US now, when high-def, perfect 1080p copies have been pirated for over a month already?
I know you guys haven’t seen it and Burnsy already has, but truly, nothing outsucks A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III this year. Might be the worst movie I’ve seen in five years, at least for sheer, insufferable unwatchability.
But can you enjoy hating it as you watch it? I love watching really REALLY bad movies. Only because there were an entire group of people working on it, and you know a lot of them know it is awful but, “Hey, it’s work.”
I love a hate watch, but no. What’s so detestable about it is that it’s so utterly bland and dull.
Worse than the original Grown Ups with the adult pizz pool scene?
I’d rather hate watch a Twilight movie than see Charles Swan again.
Yep, I’d rather watch Twilight by a wide margin.
“WEAH’S THE FAHKIN CAH BOO–oh, here it is.”
I know Vince liked it, but Only God Forgives was terrible. And I’m happy to watch a Danish guy tell me to go fuck myself for two hours, I just don’t want it to be the most boring 2 hours of my life.
World War Z has to be on the list, Vince. It was a barely passable movie as it is, which would have been fine, but you don’t get to take the licensing for something with that such great source material (that could have been a great fucking movie) just so you can use the title.
*with such
You’re only confirming my suspicion that the only people who truly don’t like WWZ are the people who care about the book too much.
Oh come on, the movie was really mediocre regardless of the connection to the book.
I love zombie movies and I liked it quite a bit.
My only major gripe was how scrubbed it felt for the PG-13 rating
One of my biggest problems with it was that this is easily the most expensive zombie movie ever made, and yet there wasn’t anything in it that really did justice to the global scale at which a zombie apocalypse would affect everything. The last however many minutes are spent on an airplane and in the WHO facility.
It’d definitely have been better if they’d allowed for an R rating, but given how much money it cost, there’s no way they were going to restrict their box office potential like that.
@nachosanchez, it’s not the list of the most mediocre movies of 2013, but the list of the worst movies. Gatsby was too mediocre to be one of the best movies of the year, but at the very least it was competent, and the same can be said for WWZ, and like dissident, I kind of liked it (and I read the book, and I agree that it could have been a far better movie.)
But I mean really, I know filmdrunk isn’t as international as, let’s say, the AV club, but Vince did at least talked about The Act of Killing. He reviews a lot of generic American movies (out of the furnace) rather than venturing into foreign territory, and I get that no matter how great a Chinese (A Touch of Sin, The Grandmasters) Italian, British or south Korean movie is, or how deserving this year’s French palme d’or was (even though I’d say Stranger By The Lake is on par as best French movie of the year), it doesn’t matter to him and I find that refreshing. Really Vince can do no wrong in my book. Even when he’s obnoxious.
But do you have any idea how many awful movies come out every year, from every part of the globe? We owe it to Burnsy to ruin his life by subjecting him to the worst. And World War Z is weak sauce. I nominate RIPD, A Bullet To The Head, Aftershock, After Earf, A Good Day to Die Hard and, for the foreign note, Boule Et Bill (have fun) and Miike’s Wara No Tate.
Not that I need to correct what’s mostly praise, but just to give you a peek behind the curtain, if I was just seeing these for fun, I’d most likely see a lot more foreign and smaller films. The problem is, click-wise, the big budget, wide release, American movies are just a lot more lucrative for me. I wish people cared more about reviews of smaller and foreign films, but they just don’t. I try to find a balance, but in the end, there are only so many films I can feasibly see and still be able to cover daily news.
WWZ was fine.
Unless those foreign films are violent and pulpy like The Raid, I know I sure as hell don’t care about them.
I’m ok with being part of the problem.
World War Z does not deserve to be the on list. I worry about some people who only appear to watch genre films, films based on graphic novels and/or comic books. Theres a lot of shit out there, World War Z isn’t even in that ball park.
The people I know who liked WWZ were not really people who’d watch zombie movies, so all the cliches were fresh to them. It wasn’t the worst but it just felt like a wasted big budget with very few true scares.
WWZ wasn’t a terrible movie, but…am I the only one who noticed a weird undercurrent of unintentional humor?
Best example: the young scientist who had a way to stop the zombie plague…then trips and shoots himself in the head.
Seriously, anyone who says that they can take that moment seriously is goddamn lying.
@ Darkman – I agree, but I think we now are so over-saturated with zombie culture that our zombie BS radar goes off for something like WWZ. If that had come out in 2000 it’s a great movie. It comes out in 2013 and I find myself yelling “Zombies can’t run that fast! Their metabolism would consume them! Use fire, GOD DAMMIT”
We’re the Millers was harmless and World War Z was surprisingly solid
Before The Bling Ring ends up on this list remember the shiny wet slick of perfume failing to evaporate on Katie Chang’s neck and the shot of scampering teens down Rachel Bilson’s driveway (all four minutes of them). You never know what’s going to move the cremaster.
Didn’t see The Purge but I didn’t hate any of the other 3. Didn’t especially like them, but didn’t hate them. I’m an easy-goin’ guy.
Rawhead I guarantee guys like us are generally just happier people than, well, most of the other filmdrunkards
Methinks the worst and most insulting movies of the year were Evil Dead, Olympus Has Fallen, The Purge, & The Bling Ring.
Man, the Bling Ring was like 5 minutes of movie spread over two hours. It blows my mind how many otherwise reasonable critics liked that utter hunk of shit.
Evil Dead was a blast, and I’ve said way too much about how awesome Olympus Has Falen was.
Compared to all the other crummy horror movie remakes, Evil Dead was one of the more not-too-bad ones.
That said, they took series known for its high energy and fun, they even upped the gore and yet it was kind of a bore. Demerits all around for that.
Since I see some arthouse titles like The Bling Ring and Charles Swan III being suggested, I’ll toss in Escape From Tomorrow.
All that hype, all that work to secretly shoot in Disneyland and the movie’s a bad arthouse ripoff of National Lampoon’s Vacation. No natural story progression, momentum or anything really, so it’s a real slog to get through those 80 minutes.
Worst of all, it’s filled with terrible jokes and groan worthy “Oh, isn’t this subversive and edgy?” moments (guy squirts a semen-looking lotion on the Siemens sign, someone shits them self to death, the princesses are prostitutes – really clever movie! – a topless lady projected over the Soarin’ ride is meant to be shocking, etc). Just a forgettable, meaningless waste of time.
Fuck Yes. That movie was such a waste of resources and time. SOOO much squandered on such a horrible film. All of what you mentioned. Plus, WTF was that ending even supposed to mean??!?!
Movie 43 was the worst I saw.
Truly this is the year of InAPPropriate Comedy and After Earth.
Agree with all of them except for Hansel and Gretel. I thought it was actually pretty tongue in cheek and entertaining. It seemed like everyone involved knew they were making a ridiculous movie and had fun with it.
I am so happy I avoided almost all of the movies listed in the comments so far. Part of what kept me in good movies was not having a girlfriend who cares at all about movies. So I either went alone or with people who wanted to watch something good. WWZ was the most forgettable movie I saw or maybe Iron Man 3. Not terrible but bland. And if Vince even thinks about doubling down by putting Pacific Rim on the list I’ll email his review of 12 Years a Slave to Spike Lee.
The Counselor blew.
The To Do List blew.
But far and away, the most infuriating movie of the year was Upside Down. I wanna punch that movie in the face.
The Purge – D
Were the Millers – C
WWZ – C-
Red 2 – Incomplete
Kick ass 2 is fucking repugnant. Vaughn was able to distill the best elements from the comics for kick ass, but holy hell you can tell he was absent on most of the process for kick ass 2. It is a piece of shit
Now You See Me was obnoxiously bad. Brick to the head stupid dialog, douchily grandiose in scale, with boringly unlikable characters, with an odd French overtone throughout (thanks, but no thanks, to the director.)
Still full of self hate for buying it on BluRay, as I should have known better.
“with an odd French overtone throughout”
I love how that’s a knock on the film. That made me laugh.
And saw an advanced screening of Peter Berg’s LONE SURVIVOR, which actually has “Awards Buzz”, presumably from their PR flacks, but that film is a hateful sack of shit, with a career defining bad performance from Marky Mark.
Huh, sounds kind of like the book.
Star Trek: Into Darkness
Only time I’ve ever fallen asleep in the theater.
I should point out I’m sure this isn’t one of the worst movies of the year, it’s just the worst movie I’ve seen this year. To be fair, I don’t seek out shit that looks terrible (e.g., Evil Dead, Olympus has Fallen, The Purge, Movie 43).
Star Trek: Into Darkness just made me angry. I still want to punch that movie in the face. And I loved the first JJ reboot.
for me it was Karate Kid 3, but then again I was like 5 and it was past my bedtime.
I hated superman…now I know it’s not gonna get the worst movie of the year nod, but the difference between how awesome the movie looked in the preview vs how badly the movie sucked donkey anus in the theater was astronomical… The only redeeming quality was the IMAX 3d experience which blew my stoned mind inside out…other wise really everything else about it sucked
And side note, seeing the new spiderman trailer has potential to out superman in this category
Now You See Me definitely deserves some consideration. They are all fucking dancing around and are all like “magic!” as if magic is somehow fucking cool. God that movie sucks, so much so that I bet it’ll have it’s defenders on here. But Getaway, The Numbers Station, Rapture-Palooza all deserve some consideration as well.
We’re the Millers was pure fucking garbage and definitely should be considered. The film doesn’t get the hate it deserves.
After Earth, R.I.P.D., and The Lone Ranger. Steaming piles of poo, one and all.
Wow man, you watch terrible movies. Oof.
Well played up top, Burnsy. I watched every second of that Nelson video and goddamn loved it. That was my tween music back in the day. But then I discovered Pantera, and shortly after that, heroin. and klonopins. What was I saying again? Oh right. Kudos on the post. Fuck it I’m going to watch it again. It’s batshit insane and nostalgic at the same time.
I’D GIVE UP MY LIFE TO SAVE ME FORM BEEEEYYIING ALOOOOOOOOOOONE!!!
I’m so lonely.
Bad Movie nomination: I don’t watch a lot of new movies in theaters but YOU’RE NEXT is about the stupidest movie I’ve seen in a theater in my life (Prob tied with PINEAPPLE EXPRESS.) It was so idiotic I literally almost left to go watch the One Direction movie my daughter and her friends were watching next door…several times.
I can’t for the life of me think of anything in that movie that deserves any sort of extreme visceral reaction, whether it’s hate or love.
May I put in a bid for Danny Boyle’s “Trance”? That one pulled the ol’ Godard Fakeout on me: the first ten minutes were engrossing like nobody’s business, as fluent and kicky as anything Boyle has done since “Trainspotting” (1996), and then … Rosario Dawson …
The Purge was TERRIBLE.
I’d like to nominate Drinking Buddies. It was so GD hipster, self-important and white it drove me nuts.
Ashton Kutcher is so happy you didn’t put jobs on there.
It’s just because Jobs getting a “Worst of the year” would mean it wins something. It doesn’t deserve to win anything.
Dammit, Burnsy, you nelson’d me again. Well played, sir. Well played, indeed.