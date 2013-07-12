Weekend Movie Guide: Let’s All Give Grown Ups 2 Our Money So Happy Madison Gets New Cars

Opening Somewhere: Fruitville Station
Opening in Rex Reed’s Hell: V/H/S 2
FilmDrunk Suggests: In case you haven’t read Vince’s disappointed review of Pacific Rim, you should go see Pacific Rim and then read his review to let him know if you agree with him or not, as he implied. Don’t read it before you see the film and then criticize his opinion despite not having seen the movie, because that would be absolutely asinine.
Grown Ups 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 8% critics (seriously?), 90% audience (great job, America)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Friendship, family and breasts: Sometimes that’s all you need.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News (Or maybe original jokes and a fresh plot, but what the hell do I know about appreciating a funny movie?)
“When Taylor Lautner is the funniest thing in a movie starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, we’re in trouble.” – Richard Roeper (Great, let’s convince Taylor Lautner he’s funny, too.)
Armchair Analysis: Grown Ups 2 was made for one of three reasons:
1) Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison cronies believed that since the box office grosses of his last three films since Grown Ups in 2010 – Just Go With It, Jack and Jill, That’s My Boy – were progressively worse, culminating in That’s My Boy’s wretched $36 million haul in the U.S. on a remarkably insane $70 million budget, fans were trying to tell them that they wanted to see more of Lenny Feder and the gang, so they gave the people what they wanted.
2) The Happy Madison gang realized that Sandler’s post-Grown Ups films were progressively worse at the box office, culminating in That’s My Boy being a massive bomb, and they realized that their fat-man-falling-down luck had run out and the American public was no longer going to make them wealthy for phoning it in. So they thought, “Wait, people loved Grown Ups, let’s just do that again!” as they all prayed it’s enough to get Sandler to buy them more new Maseratis.
3) Sony Pictures was smart enough to realize No. 2 so they convinced Sandler and Co. to make this film by telling them that No. 1 was the reality.
My needle is pointing right between 2 and 3. Please don’t reward their half-assery anymore America.
I actually want to see Grown Ups 2 just to see if they explain why both Shaq and Tim Meadows have horseshoe-pattern baldness or if it’s just a case of them ripping off their own joke in the same movie. That would be incredibly unprecedented. And also, of course, to know if they could make a movie that is worse than my pick for Worst Movie of 2010.
Pacific Rim
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 88% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Del Toro is reveling in blockbuster clichés at the same time he’s pounding them into the pavement, and somehow that self-consciousness lets us all in on the joke.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
“Pacific Rim’s ability to make monster-walloping feel fun again will no doubt make Atlantic Seaboard (or maybe Mediterranean Coastal Region) as inevitable a follow-up as the return of the Kaiju through that pesky underwater portal.” – Dana Stevens, Slate
Armchair Analysis: Again, you can read Vince’s review before you see the film and get all pissy with him for being honest, or you can go see it and then come back for a discussion. Don’t be the dick that does the former.
I realize this has been said before, but how in the Christ did ‘That’s my Boy’ cost 70 million dollars? That is straight up craybonk, as Laremy might say.
Most of it was itemised in the accounts as “unspecified services”.
[en.wikipedia.org] This one still baffles me.
People get all pissy when you describe Town & Country as the worst thing that happened to America in 2001.
The TMB costs break down as:
$68M Adam Sandler salary
$2M Craft services budget, in case Kevin James stopped by
Everybody else worked on spec.
Its because Adam Sandler is the world’s greatest con man and gets studios to finance his everything while making a movie that should cost $50 bucks to make after buying the cameras.
I’m guessing for the first ten minutes involving the 80s. “Everyone needs Jean Jackets and Black Sabbath pins.”
Laremy actually said Crayvon. A littler darker…
“Del Toro is reveling in blockbuster clichés at the same time he’s pounding them into the pavement, and somehow that self-consciousness lets us all in on the joke.”
A: There is absolutely no way this statement could ever be true.
B: The person that wrote that most definitely has an ascot, which is even more amazing considering he’s in Detroit.
It’s probably made from newspaper
I’m about to go see Pacific Rim by myself because APPARENTLY my friends are idiots.
I am expecting the acting and character development to be awful. I am expecting not to care. To me what separates this movie from Transformers is that the creator has a deep interest in the material and what he’s putting on the screen (and also I was never once impressed with the Transformers visuals). I want to see non-racist robots that are distinguishable wailing on giant monsters, let’s see how this goes.
i know that feel.
Yea I liked it. There was a thin plot and not much character development. But it had robots and aliens and that’s all I needed. Charlie day obviously went to the Brent spiner school of eccentric scientists. Speaking of ID4 if Del toro says it wasn’t an inspiration he’s lying
Why is Hesher covered in blood in that last pic which is clearly an outtake from the movie Hesher?
Fruitvale.
About to say the same thing: It’s Fruitvale* Station.
So it’s entirely possible Nick Cannon is starring in Fruitville Station.
I watched VHS 2 and spent most of the movie giggling about the insanely over the top gore and people being eviscerated in escalatingly creative ways, and then a dog died for no reason in one of the shorts and I decided I hated the whole movie and it could go fuck myself. Everyone knows dogs should out-jump danger adorably at the last second while every human around them is incinerated. There’s a reason they’re making Independence Day 2 people!
Oh man, please tell me the dog is returning for the sequel!
V/H/S was exceptional and I expect no less from the sequel. If you disagree then you are entitled to the wrong opinion.
Based on all the blood in that pic from V/H/S 2, more than a few people got butthurt during this movie.
You can call me an Ass all you want for disagreeing with Vince before I see Pacific Rim, but the fact is he did not seem to get the point… CGI. GIANT ROBOTS PUNCHING MONSTERS.
That is all.
Saw Pacific Rim at a big theater on Friday and I was surprised how many of the theaters there were showing Grown Ups 2.