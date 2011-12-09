Weekend Movie Guide: Light Your $12 On Fire

Opening Somewhere: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Young Adult… and a few others that you won’t see
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m really excited for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but Vince will not shut up about New Year’s Eve. He sent me this email earlier:
“Can you do the Weekend Movie Guide? We camped out for New Year’s Eve tickets all week and we’re about to see it for a third time!”
That guy and his Garry Marshall ensemble films.
New Year’s Eve
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5% critics, 66% lonely, Match.com-using audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes
“When his wife’s water breaks, Meyers’s character hails a cab but turns his back briefly, so a stranger jumps in it and takes off. Never seen that one before! Then the movie cuts to Meyers and Biel in a rickshaw. As sight gags go, it’s weak. Also, no woman in labour would get in a rickshaw. Just saying.” – Dave McGinn, Globe and Mail
“As we all link arms and sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ we hope that somewhere amid the streamers and popping champagne corks director Marshall is making a resolution to stop making these movies. If he gets his hands on St. Patrick’s Day we’re done for.” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: If Mila Kunis walks up to me on the street and tells me that she has two tickets to see New Year’s Eve and she really wants me to see it with her, because I’m the most handsome man that she’s ever laid eyes on, and then Emma Stone walks up and tells me that she just absolutely has to see this movie with me and she’s willing to fight Mila to the death for the honor, and they start fighting and rip each other’s clothes off, then they both agree that they’ll both watch the movie with me and I’ll just have to deal with them being completely naked and rubbing against me for warmth, I will see this movie. But I will still talk about how terrible it is after the fact.
Ooh, I love popcorn, thanks . . . hey, wait a minute . . .
*adds salt*
That’s better.
I want to put on my heaviest boots and kick that picture of Ashton Kutcher in the balls. Kutcher is the male Heigl.
I will watch any movie with Gary Oldman, not because I’m attracted to him, but his attractiveness does help.
I have never found Jonah Hill funny, he has been in funny things but those things were funny in spite of his presence.
I liked superbad but hated jonah hills character, I thought he was pretty good in Forgetting Srah Marshall, but then I saw Allen Gregory and now I hate Jonah Hill again
The Mighty Feklahr feels it would be worth risking “The Sitter” solely for the potential child abuse depicted.
@ tanabe : I agree completely about Superbad, and I normally find Michael Cera really annoying, so the face that Hill was able to annoy me so more them Cera in there scenes together is almost impressive. Actually if superbad was just about McLovin’ and the cops in would have been a much better film.
I like you Burnsy. You’re good people. Good, creepy people.
Just add Fek and we could do a college tour, scarring coeds for life. Mentally, that is. Yeah …
So Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy didn’t go the Sherlock Holmes route, all stripped to the waist, bare knuckly and queer? Adapt, man! ADAPT!