Weekend Movie Guide: Oh Cool, A Found Footage Movie

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince sort of liked Project X – in case you’re the one person on this planet who didn’t read his review – but since he hates my photoshops, I’m going to suggest Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie. But whatever you do, don’t see The Lorax, because it’s propaganda teaching our children that industry is evil.
Project X
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 27% critics, 71% audience, 100% large-thumbed men
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Project X, a house party turned riot, actually isn’t much of a movie. It’s a slag heap of steals from similar films, roughly spanning the booger-flicking expanse from Animal House in 1978 to Superbad in 2007, with many explosive stops along the way.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star (GRRRRRRRR EXPLOSIONS!)
“At an advance screening, the man beside me, the woman beside him, and another man in front of us were all working their cellphones throughout the picture. They were reading and sending texts (perhaps ‘I’m here sort-of-watching Project X’), justifiably confident that this movie is the perfect complement to such multitasking, that nothing on the big screen in the theatre would prove too distracting from the small screen in their hand. Occasionally, they would look up and laugh. Or not. Whatever.” – Rick Groen, Globe and Mail (*flips scarf*)
Armchair Analysis: You really should read Vince’s review, or else he’ll whip me. I haven’t seen Chronicle yet, but I’ve heard it’s great, so I’m not going to completely crap all over the “found footage” movie genre that’s been beaten to death by the likes of Paranormal Activity 1-70. As for the idea of Project X, I used to throw parties in high school while my mom worked the night shift at the hospital and I’ve had people kick in my door, camp out on my lawn and girls strip in my hot tub (#COOLSTORYBRO) so there’s a part of me that wants to see this… on Blu-Ray.
Burnsy you told me the guy that kicked your door in was there to repossess the microwave and TV, the people camping out on your lawn were foreign exchange students that didn’t understand the meaning of personal property and the girls that stripped in your hot tub were still drunk from the Lane Bryant company Christmas party.
What I’m trying to say here is #F*CKYEAHCOOLSTORYBRO!!!
Am I the only person who sees nothing wrong with teaching our kids to respect the environment?
Burnsy, you’re on to something here. I really don’t understand why people get their panties all in a wad over incredibly mild “environmental propoganda.” Maybe if they call it “good for the Earth nice things,” people wouldn’t be so upset. What, teaching a lesson that you should respect your neighbors is good, but that you should respect the planet is hippie brainwashing?
Yeah, the whole Fox conspiracy nonsense is totally lost on me. Being repetitive hear, but really, preserving the planet to some degree for future generations is a bad thing? I get they are stridently pro-business, pro-right wing, but even within their world view, how can this be bad? Don’t get it.
So, from the looks of it, Edna Mode lost the glasses and got a sex change since being in The Incredibles.
“Zhang and Huang and their respective gangs”
Did anyone else read that “wang and wang and their respective wangs?”
*draws a picture of a dick.
It would be a much better world if every child had respect for naturism. Better for me anyw… what’s that?
Never mind.