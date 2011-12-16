Weekend Movie Guide: Payday, My Dear Watson

FilmDrunk Suggests: There’s a little bit of everything for you movie hounds this weekend, and while I suggest that you make your own decisions in life, puppet master Vince reminds you that Young Adult was decent enough, but his money is on a HUGE second weekend for New Year’s Eve.
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64% critics, 86% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The result ends up like an ‘SNL’ skit: knowingly over-the-top but still fun. And since the action in this sequel, set in 1891, is mostly run-of-the-mill, the personality quirks are elementary.” – Joe Neumaier, New York Daily News (I’m not sure comparing something to SNL is the best way to say you like it.)
“It’s hopeless. If you go, you’ll just end up daydreaming or falling asleep. Actually, let me suggest a daydream to keep you awake. Imagine Arthur Conan Doyle locked in a room with nothing but this film’s original negative, a ball-peen hammer and a can of gasoline. Consider the possibilities.” – Vince’s AA sponsor Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
Armchair Analysis: I think I was drunk when I watched the first Sherlock Holmes film, and I remember it being very confusing and just messy. But that does nothing to change the fact that I would watch two hours of Robert Downey Jr. shaving a dog and I would probably love it. Also, that Jude Law ain’t so hard to look at, am I right, girls?
