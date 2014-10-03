Weekend Movie Guide: The Angelic Rosamund Pike Stars In ‘Gone Girl’

Opening Everywhere: Gone Girl, Annabelle
Opening Somewhere: Left Behind, The Good Lie
FilmDrunk Suggests: Gone Girl looks pretty legit, despite the presence of Tyler Perry, while Annabelle is a groundbreaking movie about a scary doll. Choose wisely.
Gone Girl
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86% critics, 93% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The film’s stabs at social commentary — the constant barrage of tabloid TV coverage — are crushingly obvious. – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
Once you release the movie from the demand that it be significant, there are a number of achievements. – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post
Armchair Analysis: A lot of people keep telling me I should read the book first and then see the movie. Sure. Good luck with that. I’m pretty sure the book doesn’t have pictures of Rosamund Pike.
Annabelle
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 30% critics, 61% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
What we mostly get in Annabelle is what we’ve gotten from so many other horror films: creaking floors, funky white-robed figures, home appliances that go off on their own, mysterious writing that shows up in mysterious places. – Bilge Ebiri, Vulture
Annabelle, an effective prequel to horror pastiche The Conjuring, surpasses its predecessor simply by virtue of occasionally being scary. – Simon Abrams, Village Voice
Armchair Analysis: I can’t believe so many critics like this movie. It’s a f*cking possessed doll.
Left Behind
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 2% critics, 67% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Not only is this an amateurish travesty combining fundamentalist Christian eschatology with disaster movie b.s., but it’s plodding and tedious. – James Berardinelli, ReelView
It should have more smoldering panic bursting into full-blown freak-outs. It should have more passion, more intensity. It should have more bees. – Christy Lemire, RogerEbert.com
Armchair Analysis: Here’s the question – if I’m left behind, is the punishment to watch this crap? Because I’ll clean my act up immediately if that’s the case.
The Good Lie
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83% critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
It’s often earnest to a fault and fearful of its deeper, darker implications. Still, you won’t leave The Good Lie unmoved. Its heart really is in the right place. – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
Director Philippe Felardeau finds some extraordinary landscapes here. And his camera also lingers over his characters’ faces, striking maps of their pain, their hunger, their loss. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Armchair Analysis: This stars Reese “Drunker Than Sh*t” Witherspoon, AKA “Y’all know who the f*ck I am?” We shouldn’t have let her off so easy for that nonsense.
I read the book after that awesome first trailer with the Charles Aznavour cover got released in April, because I couldn’t wait until the release date. For the most part I’m happy that I did, because there is a world of details, backgrounds and inner thoughts that won’t make it to the screen (and it shouldn’t, it’s a movie, not a novel) At the same time I’m a little jealous of the people going fresh into this movie and watching the story unfold for the first time, as told by David Fincher. So let those friends talk, it’s probably fine either way.
Possessed doll. How many “Chucky” movies are there?
Left Behind has a 2% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes? *rubs hands together* This could be good!
Except I’m a little leery that it’s called “an amateurish travesty.” That’s what they said when I dressed up like Selena Gomez last Halloween. Possibly it was “amateurish transvestite,” but whatever.
Geez between Left Behind and The Identical I think God should get the fuck out of the movie business.
Hey God, just go back to executive producing Ja Rule movies.
