Weekend Movie Guide: The Dark Knight Rises

07.20.12

Opening Everywhere: The Dark Knight Rises

FilmDrunk Suggests: Spend some time with your loved ones, tell some jokes, maybe play a game of frolf.

The Dark Knight Rises

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86% critics, 94% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“I’m not arguing that “Rises” should be ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ But its Wagnerian ambitions are not matched by its material. It hasn’t earned its darkness.” – Peter Rainier, Christian Science Monitor

“As you might expect from the creator of Inception and Memento, there are surprises both in the story and in the storytelling. But the biggest surprise may just be how satisfying Nolan has made his farewell to a Dark Knight trilogy that many fans will wish he’d extend to a 10-part series, at least.” – Bob Mondello, NPR

Armchair Analysis: All things aside, I guess, and from the standpoint that this is a movie blog, I’m excited to finally see this movie. I wish everyone could be happier about it. Not really sure what else to say, and since there are no other movies coming out this weekend that matter, here are some puppy GIFs.

