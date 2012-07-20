Weekend Movie Guide: The Dark Knight Rises

Opening Everywhere: The Dark Knight Rises
FilmDrunk Suggests: Spend some time with your loved ones, tell some jokes, maybe play a game of frolf.
The Dark Knight Rises
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86% critics, 94% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“I’m not arguing that “Rises” should be ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ But its Wagnerian ambitions are not matched by its material. It hasn’t earned its darkness.” – Peter Rainier, Christian Science Monitor
“As you might expect from the creator of Inception and Memento, there are surprises both in the story and in the storytelling. But the biggest surprise may just be how satisfying Nolan has made his farewell to a Dark Knight trilogy that many fans will wish he’d extend to a 10-part series, at least.” – Bob Mondello, NPR
Armchair Analysis: All things aside, I guess, and from the standpoint that this is a movie blog, I’m excited to finally see this movie. I wish everyone could be happier about it. Not really sure what else to say, and since there are no other movies coming out this weekend that matter, here are some puppy GIFs.
That puppy is so sleepy. Just go to sleep little guy, gosh.
I heard this movie made a killing at the midnight showing last night.
Really? Come on, man. Don’t be that asshole.
Fuck you. Seriously? A “killing” joke? Make sure you send that one to the families and friends of the people who died in the theater.
The only thing worse than mocking a tragedy is being a lazy dick while doing it.
This blog is called “Film Drunk: movie news you can make fun of.”
SouporBowl wins.
Downvo… dammit.
If you can’t laugh at the randomness of getting massacred, you take life way too seriously.
I’m just angry at how lazy this joke was.
You guys would’ve made shitty Vikings.
Dingus: Hit that baby with your ax.
AnthonyTX: Fuck you, Dingus. You’ve totally crossed the line. I’ll hit you with my ax.
Dingus: Baby lover!
Impossibly, when you Google dane cook zeitgeist Cajun Boy’s defunct blog turns up on the first page (I shit you not).
No help for my argument but fucking spooky just the same.
That puppy is the most a-goddamn-dorable thing I’ve ever seen.
I just hugged my computer monitor! EEEEEEEEE!!!!!
Puppy!!!!!
I have to wait ’till next weekend for TDKR, because my brother is visiting then and I promised that I wouldn’t see it without him. I’m too nice.
Lie.
I always read your name as Patty Boobs.
Man, the internet was really stupid today. Might have been the stupidest day in the history of internetting.
Agreed.
