Weekend Movie Guide: ‘The Other Woman’? Try The Other Movie (Burn)

Opening Everywhere: The Other Woman, Brick Mansions, The Quiet Ones
Opening Somewhere: Locke
FilmDrunk Suggests: Romcom. Remake. Recycled ideas. What better weekend to get out and enjoy some sun than this one? Unless you’re near a theater showing Locke, that is.
The Other Woman
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 26% critics, 64% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
While “The Other Woman” raises some thoughtful questions about independence, identity and the importance of sisterhood, ultimately it would rather poop on them and then throw them through a window in hopes of the getting the big laugh. – Christy Lemire
So dumb, lazy, clumsily assembled and unoriginal, it could crush any actor forced to execute its leaden slapstick gags and mouth its crude, humorless dialogue. – Stephen Holden, New York Times
Armchair Analysis: I really can’t think of a good way to describe how much I dislike Cameron Diaz. She’s like green vegetables when I was a kid. Anyway, this movie sounds like John Tucker Must Die for grownups. No thanks.
Brick Mansions
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 31% critics, 66% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Brick Mansions is a non-starter: It chokes on its déjà vu, the hyperactive Mixmaster editing is exhausting and the characters’ banter is so leaden it might violate federal emission standards. – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail
Director Camille Delamarre does a sloppy job of piecing everything together, and nobody on screen seems invested in what is going on. The feeling from the audience is mutual. – Adam Graham, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: I think studios walk a fine line when they determine how to market a movie that stars an actor who recently passed away, like Paul Walker in Brick Mansions. I found the commercials in which Walker talks about the film’s main character to be a bit much. To me, that seemed like the marketing team really wanted to lean on the fact that this is Walker’s last completed film, and that’s not necessary. His fans are going to see this regardless, so why spread it on so thick? Also, whoever edited the commercials did a terrible job keeping the twist a secret.
The Quiet Ones
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 36% critics, 40% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The story doesn’t make much sense, starting with a professor blithely being awarded custody of a dangerous mental patient, and just going downhill from there. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Pogue jacks up the decibels so often to manufacture frights that you fear a punctured eardrum more than anything else. – Robert Abele, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: “Inspired by true events.” Give me a f*cking break already.
Locke
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90% critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Writer-director Steven Knight keeps the gimmick going with new complications Locke thinks he can manage with his typical supreme competence. – Kyle Smith, New York Post
Knight has enough faith in his dialogue (and in Hardy’s ability to perform it) to cloister an entire feature film inside one vehicle, and it’s a gamble that pays off brilliantly. – Alonso Duralde, The Wrap
Armchair Analysis: I don’t even like sitting in a car for two hours, let alone watching someone drive one for that much time, but at this point in his career, Tom Hardy has earned the attention.
Good thing I didn’t go all out for the PhD if being awarded custody of a dangerous loli mental patient is out of the question. Total waste of time.
Blue Ruin is also in select theatres, as well as iTunes, VOD, PSN, Xbox, et al.
I don’t know a single person who likes Cameron Diaz. I know people who tolerate her, but nobody who would see a movie just because she’s in it. I honestly don’t understand how she keeps landing roles, especially when there are funnier actresses out there. Is she just lucky enough to get cast in movies that make money, so Hollywood assumes that people like her? Is she a witch? Maybe she’s a witch.
Then it’s okay that I sometimes find her annoying? I feel like maybe she is on a list of people we are supposed to like but I usually feel nothing. You have validated me.
She’s the brussel sprouts of acting. You are supposed to like her, she may have vitamins & minerals, but every time you try her, you’re reminded again that you HATE FUCKING BRUSSEL SPROUTS.
@ Patty: The answer you seek is quite simple:
Leslie Mann is the nastiest, most unlikable person I’ve ever worked with. And I’ve worked with Claire Danes, so that’s saying something.
Really? She seems so genuinely charming in interviews.
I want to hear more about both of them. Spill some beans please
@chastityfudge – the most likely explanation is he’s just full of shit.
I’m going out on a limb on this one and say, I believe him. I mean come on, she married a director just so she could get film roles.
She essentially just better at being Joey Lauren Adams than Joey Lauren Adams is.
I would love details.
Happy to oblige, ooooh she was the worst. I worked nearly two weeks on set with her, so I’m not basing this on one run in where she didn’t want to give me an autograph or something.
She’s just a pill if you’re not deemed important enough to be nice to. She’s the type that turns on the smile and the fake laugh if you’re ”somebody” but if you’re a lowly crew member or day player there’s no reasonable amount of civility. It’s not shyness, I know shy actors who get a bad rap because they’re uncomfortable around people fussing over them, it’s not that. She’s just two different people – nice if you’re a higher up, unpleasant if you’re not.
Look, I don’t like people either, but she’s the type to look past you if you’re asking her a direct question (that pertains to the JOB) and give a brief nod. Just an air of unnecessary bitchiness, not the type to throw fits, more the type that you say “ugh, that one is a nasty piece of work, isn’t she?”
Ooh let’s hear some Claire Danes now.
I was flipping thru the channels last night and saw her and Cameron Diaz singing and doing hand jives on Seth Myers show like it was the “spur of the moment” and they acted like it was cuter than a box of kittens sliding down a rainbow! Then they laughed and we’re so pleased with themselves.
Fake Ass Hos.
I really don’t have any good Claire stories, she was just really intense but whatever, I wouldn’t want to have a beer with her but it doesn’t make her a bad person. What made her a rude person is how she treated her stand-in – no ”thank you”, no aknowledgement that the stand in was a real person and not a dummy. That to me says a lot about someone, you don’t have to say OH THANK YOU every time you step in, but the coolest actors I’ve seen do treat their stand ins like part of the team, not just a prop.
Thus concludes my measly celeb gossip.
you say intense, like homeland intense? any chance shes a cokehead? the entire first season of homeland I was convinced that her performance was only half an act. reminiscent of matthew fox.
I want to be
in a gimp suit chained to their beda fly on the wall during date night with Hugh Dancy. I’m not sure which one is my crazyfu.
Thanks for the info. Btw, if you happen to find any stray hairs on the back of an actresses chair send them along to me. It’s for science. I’m a scientist.
What about Claire Dames? She seems intense too.
I don’t watch Homeland so I don’t know how she is on that, but I meant intense like nerdy “I AM AN ACTOR so I am going to act all actor-y” intense. Lots of ”my (character’s) background…” talk, holding things up, we were all rolling our eyes like save it for the press junket would ya?
There’s Method then there’s just annoying actor gibber gabber, and she was the latter. I’m surprised she hasn’t moved into directing, because clearly on this set she thought she WAS the director, bit of a control freak.
Sheesh I feel like I should say something nice about someone now – Vera Farmiga! She is low key and nice and very professional! And very striking in person.
I do enjoy the juxtopostion of the first two pictures. Though really, I don’t think you need binoculars to see Kate’s binoculars.
I certainly hope you’ve all seen The Raid 2 by now. Parkour, don’t walk!
John Tucker Must Die, that’s it! I keep trying to think of that name every time I see the commercials for that stupid fucking movie. I really, really hate how there are like 5 versions of that commercial, and each one of them uses that shot where the girls all say “Yeah” at once as a response to a different question/statement. I also hate how Kate Upton barely talks in any of them.
