Weekend Movie Guide: Thieves, Zombies And Monsters… Oh Well

Opening Everywhere: Monsters University, World War Z, The Bling Ring
Monsters University
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77% critics, 90% audience
“What hasn’t advanced is the plotting, which was nothing special last time and is so formulaic now that it’s basically surprise-free.” – Bob Mondello, NPR
“Monsters University is cute, and funny, and the animation, though not exactly inspired, is certainly colorful.” – Steven Rea, Philadelphia Inquirer
Armchair Analysis: I think it looks cute enough. If I had kids, I’d definitely take them to see this, leave them in the theater and go watch World War Z. That’s how parenting works, right?
World War Z
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 68% critics, 86% audience
Armchair Analysis: I can’t believe it’s finally here. All the complaining that I’ve done over this one silly zombie movie. I can only hope that another movie is announced soon so I’ll have something to whine about.
The Bling Ring
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 58% critics, 51% audience
“The young actors, including Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and a very un-Harry Potter-ish Emma Watson, are engagingly blank, and Coppola films their exploits with a smooth and slowly accumulating creepiness.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
“She neither explains nor excuses nor extols nor excoriates these kids, which would be fine, but she doesn’t really examine them either.” – Alonso Duralde, The Wrap
Armchair Analysis: I thought this opened last week. Oh well, I stand by what I wrote then. Don’t give money to Paris Hilton.
Anyone who didn’t watch “This is the End” last week should watch it this week. It’s Grrrrrrrreat!
I’ll be seeing Man of Steel again.
A second viewing of This is the End is the best bet.
Other than that, Monsters University it is!
I saw Monsters University, the whole advancing plots, developing characters, writing in jokes were all pretty mediocre. I did laugh at it, it wasn’t a masterpiece, but I will say this. The resolution/morals that are learned are some hard fucking Davos Seaworth style lessons. If I actually had kids (shut up) I’d definitely want them learning from this.
It wasn’t a special snowflake wrap up of an ending and if they had some better vision/characters to play in the middle of the movie that match that ending they would have had some classic pixar shit there.
My real gripe was the opening short! That shit was weak.
Everything has two eyes and a mouth and generally can only smile or frown. Arch ways, sewer drains, mailboxes, gutters, and more! Except umbrellas, they are boring and mundane if black but if a color they can fall in love!
I felt this was shooting for something along the lines of Paperman, instead of showing the people it was showing the objects trying to tie the two star crossed lovers together. But was it the umbrellas or insane owners?
What man owns blue rain boots?
I enjoyed World War Z. My Review: [wp.me]
No love for Much Ado About Nothing, though?
“I would like to poop in each of those purses.”
Randy Orton?
World War Z was enjoyable and was nice to see Pitt in an action movie again. My complaints would lay with “the quiet atmosphere.” Once a scene became happy/safe for a few seconds/minutes someone has to ruin everything by making some noise. As well the Plane+grenade=main and co star safe even though they are next to blast.
