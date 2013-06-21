Weekend Movie Guide: Thieves, Zombies And Monsters… Oh Well

Opening Everywhere: Monsters University, World War Z, The Bling Ring

FilmDrunk Suggests: Watch whatever you want. I get to see RED 2 and White House Down next week, so my movie year is just about over.

Monsters University

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77% critics, 90% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“What hasn’t advanced is the plotting, which was nothing special last time and is so formulaic now that it’s basically surprise-free.” – Bob Mondello, NPR “Monsters University is cute, and funny, and the animation, though not exactly inspired, is certainly colorful.” – Steven Rea, Philadelphia Inquirer

Armchair Analysis: I think it looks cute enough. If I had kids, I’d definitely take them to see this, leave them in the theater and go watch World War Z. That’s how parenting works, right?

World War Z

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 68% critics, 86% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

Go back and read this post about the good and bad reviews, please.

Armchair Analysis: I can’t believe it’s finally here. All the complaining that I’ve done over this one silly zombie movie. I can only hope that another movie is announced soon so I’ll have something to whine about.

The Bling Ring

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 58% critics, 51% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The young actors, including Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and a very un-Harry Potter-ish Emma Watson, are engagingly blank, and Coppola films their exploits with a smooth and slowly accumulating creepiness.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor “She neither explains nor excuses nor extols nor excoriates these kids, which would be fine, but she doesn’t really examine them either.” – Alonso Duralde, The Wrap

Armchair Analysis: I thought this opened last week. Oh well, I stand by what I wrote then. Don’t give money to Paris Hilton.