Weekend Movie Guide: You Sank My J-Lo

Never Heard of ‘Em: The Samaritan, Hysteria
FilmDrunk Suggests: This is the rare weekend that features two movies that I will see within the next week or so because *wink, wink* I just have that gut feeling. But if you haven’t seen Marvel’s The Avengers yet, I can’t recommend it enough. Especially so I can keep shouting: OMG ARE THEY GOING TO DO THE INFINITY GAUNTLET??? THAT WOULD BE AWESOME!!!
Battleship
Michael Bay Washed Ferrari Scale:
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Director Peter Berg has apparently conceived of his production design as homage to (and improvement on) the works of Michael Bay — from Battleship’s militaristic grandstanding to its absurd romance, endlessly spinning action set pieces and deafening metal-on-metal sound effects.” – Steven James Snyder, TIME (Seriously, every time I see a commercial, all I think is: “This looks like Michael Bay jerked off all over a storyboard.”)
“In the set-up, we meet a shiftless beach bum named Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch), whose brother Stone (Alexander Skarsgard) is a naval officer. In a bar, Alex hits on the lithesome Samantha Shane (Brooklyn Decker), who wouldn’t you know is the daughter of the admiral of the fleet (Liam Neeson). Breaking into a convenience store to get her a burrito, Alex is arrested and his brother delivers an ultimatum: Join the Navy or else.” – Roger Ebert (I know that isn’t a review, but…)
Armchair Analysis: Holy sh*t, did you read that paragraph from Ebert? This movie looks – based on every commercial and trailer that I have seen – like it was constructed like a Lego tower of action film clichés. In fact, when I see Battleship, because I’m honestly attracted to it like a moth to a light, I wouldn’t even bat a lash if an old black janitor who used to be a Navy SEAL shouts, “I’m getting too old for this sh*t” while firing a Civil War cannon at an alien ship. In fact, this movie could feature 30 minutes of footage from Independence Day, Armageddon and Transformers and nobody would know the difference.
But to be fair, which is something I’m trying hard to be better at, I hope I’m wrong, because I like Peter Berg and I want him to make a good movie, mother f*cker!
YOU SANK MY J-LO…
Which spot on the board did they target? J-6?
nice
Somewhere, the world’s most cliche couple is arguing over whether they’re seeing Battleship or What to Expect.
While eating dinner at Applebees/TGIFridays/Ruby Tuesdays, no less.
A black woman named Ruth Negga? I really, really want to make a joke here, but I’m scared that Jackson will come to my house, compliment me on my choice of burger, yell at me a bunch and then start shooting. No thank you.
Arnold Shcwarzenegger never hears his named paged at a Beverly Hills Hotel.
What about The Dicktator?
Sam L Jackson: “I’ve had it with these motha-fuckin sons of former crime partners trying to prevent my genuine attempts to make a motha-fuckin life for myself. Does Ruth Negga look like a bitch?”
When will the Battleship review be up so I can comment on it. I just saw it and am so completely pleased. Immediately post a review so I can ejaculate commendatory comments all over it.
Yeah chop-chop, we need to know what role Rihanna’s groinal area and its special wafting properties (jesus fucking christ) played in the defense of the planet. NOW MANci…
* thud *
Are you kidding? That movie was fucking terrible. Wouldn’t say it was Transformers 2 bad but easily worse that Transformers 3 – It was embarressing. And no where near as big as the trailer made it out to be.
And what about all that pre-school moralizing (real word?)? It was like 100 million dollar bugeted after school special. (I say 100 million because there’s no way it cost 200.)
really? Stone Hopper? what the fuck, was he an all-star lacrosse player before that?
Peter Berg was great in Chicago Hope
Honestly that’s the only positive thing I can think of when talking about Battleship