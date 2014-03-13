Wes Anderson Teaches Us ‘How To Make Courtesan Au Chocolat’ In Grand Budapest Short

As my commenters never tire of telling me, the best part of The Darjeeling Limited was Natalie Portman’s butt, which actually wasn’t even in Darjeeling, it was in the short that was attached to it, Hotel Chevalier. Grand Budapest Hotel (our review) seems like the kind of Wes Anderson movie that would have a short attached to it, but doesn’t. Nonetheless, it does have an accompanying short, and you can watch it online because the future is wow.

“How To Make a Courtesan au Chocolat” is exactly what it sounds like, and stars Saoirse Ronan as the Mendl’s Bakery pastry mistress whipping up the aristocratic treats (just like in the full movie). It’s sort of a microcosm of all the reasons I find Wes Anderson irrefutably compelling and vaguely obnoxious at the same time these days. It’s beautifully crafted and endlessly watchable, but I could definitely do without Saoirse Ronan’s dumb birthmark (shaped like Mexico!) and the cutesily-placed blotches of flour on her face. His movies are starting to feel like his persona – you’re impressed with how put together they are, but you also can’t help but want to scuff up his wing tips and tousle his hair.

Here’s where it’s opening this weekend.

