Where Is The Cast Of 1990s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Now?

April O’Neil (Judith Hoag)
Playing reporter April O’Neil was Judith Hoag’s big break and she followed it up with a role in Robin Williams’ Cadillac Man the same year. Since then she’s made appearances in shows like Quantum Leap, Walker Texas Ranger, Murder She Wrote, and JAG. Hoag was a recurring cast member for five years on HBO’s Big Love and is now a regular on ABC’s country-tinged drama, Nashville.
Ralphael (Josh Pais)
As mentioned in our Ninja Turtles facts piece, Josh Pais was the only actor to both wear the turtle suit and provide his character’s voice. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was one of Pais’ earliest roles and he went on to land smaller parts in some pretty high-profile movies over the years including Rounders and A Beautiful Mind. He’s been a recurring cast member on Law & Order for nine seasons as well as currently making regular appearances on Showtime’s Ray Donovan.
Splinter (Kevin Clash)
Kevin Clash is best known for providing the voice of Elmo, and was a regular on Sesame Street from 1982-2013. During that time he also provided the voice for the baby dino on the short-lived 90s sitcom Dinosaurs as well as something called Dog City. Following his departure from Sesame Street after an alleged sex abuse scandal, Clash has kept a rather low profile.
Head Thug (Sam Rockwell)
Rockwell had one of the smallest parts in the Ninja Turtles movie, not even getting a proper name for his character, but simply “head thug.” The head thug went on to do big things of course, becoming a bigger name than anyone else in the cast with large roles in blockbusters (Iron Man 2) and indies (Choke) alike. Currently, Rockwell is filming a remake of the 80s supernatural horror, Poltergeist.
Casey Jones (Elias Koteas)
Next to Rockwell, Elias Koteas has probably had the strongest career following his hockey stick-wielding days with the turtles. Koteas is an in-demand character actor, often playing a cop or criminal with long list of movie credits to his name like, The Thin Red Line, Zodiac, Gattaca, and Now You See Me. Koteas was a regular on the gone-to-soon AMC series, The Killing, and is currently a cast member on Chicago P.D.
Takes FROM The Crypt.
Were the takes hot?
For a long time I thought Christopher Meloni was Casey Jones.
ME TOO…holy shit, lol
I sometimes confused the two momentarily.
Probably why they chose to replace Meloni with Koteas in the 3rd Harold & Kumar movie – they wanted Meloni, but he was busy. A fine second choice…
You know those fan edits of movies? Did anybody ever make one with Danny Penington completely cut out?
Probably tho you probably couldn’t tell the difference. I’ve seen this movie like 400 times and I can’t remember anything about the character aside from him being April’s boss’ kid and Splinter talked to him.
You’re not even a member of the Foot Clan – you’re Danny!
No, but I do have and enjoy a fan edit of Spider-man 3 with Sandman completely removed. As well as a fan edit of Superman 3 and 4 combined that removed Richard Pryor and Richard Vaughn entirely. Superman still turns evil, but now it’s because of his injuries from fighting Nuclear Man, rather than the tarred Kryptonite that Pryor gives him.
@Vice4Life I need to see that. The Richard Donner cut of Superman II was awesome.
Not sure if it’s still uploaded online, as it’s an old fan edit, the editor has been MIA for a long time, and that site has gone through MANY revisions over the past 7 years and many edits were lost in the move(s), (the editor made it when the 2006 tin-case dvd set of the Superman films was released). It’s called “Superman Redeemed” if you wanna give it a quick google search. Someday I’m gonna re-do that edit almost exactly the same, but with the new blu-rays so I have it in HD.
They all went on to the spin-off series: [www.youtube.com]
So many takeaways from this article!
– Original April was smokin HOT… but when did she get that butt chin? That can’t be right.
– Splinter, as I always assumed, really was a child molester.
– “Head Thug” is what I’ll start calling that gangster chick who gives out beejers behind the roller rink.
– The dude I hate from Ray Donovan is the turtle I love? Again, that can’t be right.
– They need to make a Quantum Leap movie.
– Michelangelo was Cousin Oliver!!!
Bro, you need some glasses. Original April O’Neal was not smoking hot.
Word, son. Fo’ realz. Dat shit cray.
Now 2nd movie April on the other hand… *hominahomina-awoooooo!*
did Josh Pais change his name to Jeff Tremaine out of shame or something?
You gotta know what a crumpet is to know how to play cricket
Here, I’ll teach you!
The Killing is “gone too soon”? Get the fuck out of here.
Gone at the right time is more like it. My wife and I have 3 episodes to go. I really like it, but I can admit that it’s not a great show.
They love that show here. I don’t know why. It’s just a bunch of hot, salty garbage
It’s not even gone, they just moved it to Netflix or something.
@Shadowtag Fourth and final season aired via Netflix, but it’s over now.
Was Casey Jones Christopher’s inverention leader off The Sopranos???
Yup. One of the series’ best scenes, too.
Oh, just say it: Robbie Rist was Cousin Oliver.
How in the hell are you going to point out some of Elias Koteas’ post-TMNT work, and leave out Shooter??? That is one of the best movies ever, and one that I will drop whatever I am doing and watch whenever it is on TV.
I have Michaelangelo’s autograph on a VHS copy of something Turtle’s related. We ran into this guy at the Chicago Children’s Museum and he said “I’m the voice of Michaelangelo”. Was it Robbie Rist, or a pedophile? Or both? These are the questions I will never be able to answer. I was like 7 at the time.
What about Paige Turco who played April O’Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja II Secret of The Ooze 1991 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 1993? The original TMNT Movies are the best.
1990’s TMNT, not the ’90’s TMNTs. This is all about the one movie. If you wanna know where they are now, go use this internet thing I keep hearing about.
@Shadowtag Or use IMDb specifically. That’s all these articles are.
I also remember Elias from an episode of Loveline (the radio show) where he accused the government of creating AIDS. Fun Fact
Does Quantum Leap really count as ‘where are they now?’
Okay.. I’m sorry .. whoever wrote this is poorly educated… “Something called Dog City”…? It is a quite well known Jim Henson series… Perhaps you should educate yourself more on things.. Also.. its EDIE Falco.. not Eddie… *sigh*
Just going to remind you that Steven Ho was the actual person inside the Donatello costume… And he’s one of Hollywood’s most successful stunt choreographers, having appeared on Conan many, MANY times.
..ohh april id still hit it ..
First movie was the best, but Paige Turco…. is still hot today.
A few things….
1) Paige Turco… dah-yum!!! Still looking good!
2) This movie combined two of my favorite 80’s Asian sidekick actors – Takashi from Revenge Of The Nerds, and Kendo from Hot Dog: The Movie
3) This movie turned me into a lifelong Elias Koteas fan
4) Sam Rockwell was awesome, even back then
The fact that Chris meloni and Elias koteas aren’t the same person is blowing my mind. Everything I’ve ever known is a lie.